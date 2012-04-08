Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trio North Wildwood

521 Reviews

$$

700 New Jersey Avenue

North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Order Again

Appetizer

Hummus (GF)

Hummus (GF)

$5.00

Hummus and fresh vegetables

Tuna Poke (GF)

Tuna Poke (GF)

$13.00

cucumber canapes, flying fish caviar

Beef Vegetable with Orzo

$12.00

Harvest Salad (GF)

$13.00

tomato cucumber and feta with shaved shallots

Tandoori Chicken Osso Buco (GF)

Tandoori Chicken Osso Buco (GF)

$10.00
Albondigas (GF)

Albondigas (GF)

$15.00

spanish tapas style meatball with parsnips & carrots in a tomato nage

Hunters Terrine

Hunters Terrine

$12.00

bacon · veal · pork · cornichons · grain mustard

Main

Crab , Clam & Shrimp Risotto GF

Crab , Clam & Shrimp Risotto GF

$31.00

pea and corn risotto

Caribbean Jerk Chicken GF

Caribbean Jerk Chicken GF

$28.00

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Breast and boneless thigh. Caribbean dirty rice and seasonal vegetables

Roasted Pork

Roasted Pork

$27.00

mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy

Shepard’s Pie

$25.00

Dessert

Peach Crumble

$9.00

Family Dinner

All family dinners come with Hummus, Arugula Salad and Apple Pie and serve 4 people.
Caribbean Jerk Chicken (FM) GF

Caribbean Jerk Chicken (FM) GF

$100.00

Caribbean Jerk chicken breast and boneless thigh. Caribbean dirty rice and seasonal vegetable. All family dinners come with Hummus, Arugula Salad and Apple Blueberry Crumble and serves 4 people

Roasted Pork (FM)

$100.00

mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
North Wildwoods newest American Gastro Eatery specializing in serving high-quality food, filling the void between fine dining and bar fare. Guests can build their dinner from our small plate choices, or choose from our large plate section such as steak, pork chop, rotisserie duck, seafood, or a combination of both.

Website

700 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Directions

Trio North Wildwood image
Trio North Wildwood image
Trio North Wildwood image

