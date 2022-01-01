Bethany Beach restaurants you'll love

Go
Bethany Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Bethany Beach restaurants

Baja Beach House Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Baja Beach House Grill

109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.5 (1434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Steak BURRITO$14.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with you choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken BURRITO$13.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with you choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL$13.95
Choose your proteins and toppings.
More about Baja Beach House Grill
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.3 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crabcake Sandwich$18.00
Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing
Full Baby Back$22.00
Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side
More about BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
Heidaway image

 

Heidaway

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$10.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
Maine Lobster Roll$20.00
buttered Maine lobster, lettuce, toasted lobster roll
Kale Caesar$12.00
kale, aged parmesan, herb croutons, house caesar dressing
More about Heidaway
Mangos image

SEAFOOD

Mangos

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mangorita$7.00
French Fries$3.50
Mahi Tacos$16.00
More about Mangos
Parkway Restaurant image

 

Parkway Restaurant

114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$29.00
heirloom rice, broccoli crowns, snow peas, breakfast radish,
sweet peppers, blood orange-soy sauce
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
buttery spaghetti with grated parmesan
Parkway caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, creamy homemade dressing, herbed croutons, aged asiago, toasted pine nuts
More about Parkway Restaurant
Bethany Boathouse image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bethany Boathouse

39817 Hickman Plaza Road, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.1 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bethany Boathouse
Consumer pic

 

DiFebos Market

788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about DiFebos Market
Restaurant banner

 

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bethany Beach

Tacos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Bethany Beach to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston