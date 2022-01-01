Bethany Beach restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak BURRITO
|$14.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with you choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
|Grilled Chicken BURRITO
|$13.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with you choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
|Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL
|$13.95
Choose your proteins and toppings.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Crabcake Sandwich
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, red onions, roquefort crumbles, homemade bleu cheese dressing
|Full Baby Back
|$22.00
Smokehouse seasoned, slow braised, and glazed with our house BBQ sauce. Additional BBQ served on the side
Heidaway
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$10.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$20.00
buttered Maine lobster, lettuce, toasted lobster roll
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
kale, aged parmesan, herb croutons, house caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
Mangos
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Mangorita
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.50
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Parkway Restaurant
114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$29.00
heirloom rice, broccoli crowns, snow peas, breakfast radish,
sweet peppers, blood orange-soy sauce
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
buttery spaghetti with grated parmesan
|Parkway caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, creamy homemade dressing, herbed croutons, aged asiago, toasted pine nuts
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bethany Boathouse
39817 Hickman Plaza Road, Bethany Beach
DiFebos Market
788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach