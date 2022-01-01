Cambridge restaurants you'll love
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
543 Poplar Street, Cambridge
|Margherita (Red)
|$13.00
hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection
|Boardwalk Pizza
|$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
|2. Cheesy Burger
|$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
Blue Ruin
400 Race St, Cambridge
|Filet Medallions
|$25.00
|Salmon Cake Entree
|$30.00
|Steak Tartare
|$30.00
Theo's Steakhouse
305 High Street, Cambridge
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$19.00
trio of mushrooms, parmesan
|Filet Mignon
|$57.00
8oz, mashed potatoes
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce
Vintage 414
414 Race Street, Cambridge
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$11.00
roasted parsnips and carrots, savory granola, goat cheese, rosemary honey vinaigrette
|Caramelized Onion
|$13.00
goat cheese, rosemary honey drizzle
|Three Course To Go Dinner for 1 Person
|$35.00
*Oakleaf Lettuce Salad
beets, shaved radish, almonds, pecorino,
red wine vinaigrette
*Roasted Dark Meat Chicken
sauté of kale, carrots, garlic, olives, thyme jus
*Rosemary Olive Oil Cake
port poached cherries, crème fraiche whipped cream
Jimmie & Sook's
527 Poplar St, Cambridge
|Rockfish
|$27.00
Pan Seared Rockfish topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and panko crumbs, with whipped potatoes, vegetable and cornbread.
|Crab Dip
|$17.00
Lump crab meat tossed with blended cheeses, herbs and seasonings and baked into a hot bread bowl.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Crispy teriyaki tossed Brussels with chipotle crema on the side
RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
504 Poplar St, Cambridge
|Bone-In Wings
|$16.00
Pound of fried boneless wings tossed in your choice flavor and served with 1 dipping sauce and celery (Old Bay Hot Sauce Pictured Here)
|Drunken Tots
|$10.00
Mound of fried tater tots topped with bacon, mozzarella, sour cream, beer cheese and scallions.
|Seasonal Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Quinoa / Roasted Butternut Squash / Red Onions/ Frosted Walnuts/ Dried Cranberries /Goat Cheese / Pumpernickel Croutons/ Tossed In A Seasonal White Balsamic Vinaigrette.