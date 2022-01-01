Cambridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cambridge

Cambridge's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Cambridge restaurants

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

 

Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

543 Poplar Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita (Red)$13.00
hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
2. Cheesy Burger$13.00
cheese burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, served with seasoned fries
More about Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Blue Ruin image

 

Blue Ruin

400 Race St, Cambridge

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Medallions$25.00
Salmon Cake Entree$30.00
Steak Tartare$30.00
More about Blue Ruin
Theo's Steakhouse image

 

Theo's Steakhouse

305 High Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Ravioli$19.00
trio of mushrooms, parmesan
Filet Mignon$57.00
8oz, mashed potatoes
Steak Frites$29.00
sliced coulotte steak, fries, house pub sauce
More about Theo's Steakhouse
Vintage 414 image

 

Vintage 414

414 Race Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mixed Greens Salad$11.00
roasted parsnips and carrots, savory granola, goat cheese, rosemary honey vinaigrette
Caramelized Onion$13.00
goat cheese, rosemary honey drizzle
Three Course To Go Dinner for 1 Person$35.00
*Oakleaf Lettuce Salad
beets, shaved radish, almonds, pecorino,
red wine vinaigrette
*Roasted Dark Meat Chicken
sauté of kale, carrots, garlic, olives, thyme jus
*Rosemary Olive Oil Cake
port poached cherries, crème fraiche whipped cream
More about Vintage 414
Jimmie & Sook's image

 

Jimmie & Sook's

527 Poplar St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rockfish$27.00
Pan Seared Rockfish topped with sauteed spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and panko crumbs, with whipped potatoes, vegetable and cornbread.
Crab Dip$17.00
Lump crab meat tossed with blended cheeses, herbs and seasonings and baked into a hot bread bowl.
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Crispy teriyaki tossed Brussels with chipotle crema on the side
More about Jimmie & Sook's
RAR Brewing Chessie Burger image

FRENCH FRIES

RAR Brewing Chessie Burger

504 Poplar St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings$16.00
Pound of fried boneless wings tossed in your choice flavor and served with 1 dipping sauce and celery (Old Bay Hot Sauce Pictured Here)
Drunken Tots$10.00
Mound of fried tater tots topped with bacon, mozzarella, sour cream, beer cheese and scallions.
Seasonal Salad$10.00
Arugula, Quinoa / Roasted Butternut Squash / Red Onions/ Frosted Walnuts/ Dried Cranberries /Goat Cheese / Pumpernickel Croutons/ Tossed In A Seasonal White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
Paul’s Deli On The Creek image

 

Paul’s Deli On The Creek

106 Market Sq., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$5.95
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.95
More about Paul’s Deli On The Creek

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cambridge

Caesar Salad

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Solomons

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston