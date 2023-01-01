Chili in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cambridge restaurants that serve chili
Black Water Bakery
429 Race St, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Turkey Chili
$8.00
sweet with a hint of heat, topped with Fritos, sour cream, and cheddar cheese
More about Black Water Bakery
FRENCH FRIES
RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
504 Poplar St, Cambridge
Avg 4.8
(784 reviews)
Chessie Chili Dog
$5.00
More about RAR Brewing Chessie Burger
