Black Water Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

429 Race St

Cambridge, MD 21613

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Jane Breakfast Sammie
Loaded Breakfast Fries
Acai Bowl

Drinks

Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

freshly brewed Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's House blend

Red Eye

freshly brewed coffee with one espresso shot

Black Eye

freshly brewed coffee with two espresso shots

Purple Eye

freshly brewed coffee with three espresso shots

Americano

Americano

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with hot water

Latte

Latte

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with steamed milk

Cookie Butter Latte

Out of stock

cookie butter flavored latte topped with whipped cream and chocolate-chip cookie crumbles

Gingerbread Latte

Out of stock
Peppermint Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso topped with steamed milk and a hint of peppermint and mocha, topped with Andes mints, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Cinnamon Bun Latte

Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

pumpkin puree blended with all spice, cinnamon and nutmeg and topped with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and your choice of frothed milk

Poor Man's Mocha Latte

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Butter Pecan Latte

Out of stock

Brown Butter Latte

Out of stock

Macchiato

espresso with a dash of foamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with frothy, steamed milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

your favorite Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew over our house-made coffee ice cubes

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew charged with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head

Espresso Shot

need a pick-me-up? we've got you covered

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

a mix of Indian herbs and spices topped with your choice of milk to give you a creamy, caffeinated tea beverage with a kick

Honey Lavender Chai Latte

chai tea with a hint of local honey and lavender topped with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

house-made freshly brewed iced tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

your favorite tea bag steeped in hot water

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

mocha hot chocolate smoothie

Campfire Hot Chocolate

Campfire Hot Chocolate

chocolatey, creamy milk topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers

Frappe

Frappe

$5.50

mocha cold brew coffee smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

strawberry, blueberry & banana smoothie made with yogurt, honey, and freshly squeezed orange juice

Juice

your choice of chilled, fresh juice

Soda

Soda

$3.00

your choice of canned soda

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

a favorite for all ages

Milk

Milk

Water

Water

Eats

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with Michelle's granola, strawberries, and blueberries

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

acai puree topped with honey drizzle, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, and chia seeds

Loaded Breakfast Fries

Loaded Breakfast Fries

$8.00

French fries, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, sunny side egg, comeback sauce, & scallions

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

crispy brussels topped with pecan crusted bacon and balsamic glaze

Chika Ca-Chow Shrimp

Chika Ca-Chow Shrimp

$16.00

spicy fried shrimp, queso fresco and scallions

Breakfast Trio

Breakfast Trio

$12.00

your choice of meat, eggs and one side

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

quinoa, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, and sunny side egg topped with a spicy red pepper chimichurri

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, and avocado in two tortillas, choice of one side

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

black beans, pico de gallo, roasted tomato chili sauce, two eggs your way, and choice of meat served on a crispy flour tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, corn & black bean salsa and cheddar wrapped into a burrito, red adobe sauce on the side, choice of one side

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

swiss chard, bacon, onions, and smoked gouda quiche, choice of one side

Original Breakfast Sammie

$12.00

egg, tomato, sausage, and cheddar cheese in a homemade croissant, choice of one side

Plain Jane Breakfast Sammie

$8.00

cheese and egg on one of our house made breads, option to add meat, choice of one side

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

freshly mashed avocado seasoned with sriracha, salt & pepper and topped with two eggs your way, balsamic glaze and "everything but the bagel" seasoning on our housemade bread, choice of one side

Green Giant Omelet

Green Giant Omelet

$12.00

asparagus, smoked gouda, and bacon wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Eastern Shore Omelet

$11.00

fried scrapple and smoked gouda wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Crab Omelet

Crab Omelet

$16.00

local crab meat and cheddar cheese sprinkled with Old Bay and wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

spinach, red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00+

sausage gravy poured over Stef's housemade buttermilk biscuit (available as one or two biscuits)

French Toast

$10.00
Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$10.00

classic pancake stack with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

belgian waffle with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$13.00

creamy, crab-filled crab dip topped with old bay

Turkey Chili

$8.00

sweet with a hint of heat, topped with Fritos, sour cream, and cheddar cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken battered in a mix of spices & hot sauce with chipotle comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles on a housemade brioche roll, choice of one side

Country Shrimp and Grits

Country Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

cheddar stone ground grits with onions, peppers and bacon

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

housemade BWB bread, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and garlic aioli, choice of one side

Fall Panini

$14.00

turkey, cranberry chutney, apples, goat cheese and garlic herb butter pressed on ciabatta bread

Seared Salmon BLT

$16.00

seared salmon, million dollar bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a house made brioche bun with Garlic Aioli, choice of one side

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque

$7.00

build-your-own grilled cheese with a cup of our tomato bisque for dipping

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

cup or bowl of our creamy tomato bisque

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00+

topped with whipped cream and candied pecans (GF and vegan friendly)

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

braised low country chicken, corn, celery, carrots and green beans in a flaky crust

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

call or ask your server for details

Honey Mustard Salad with Chicken

$13.00

mix of romaine and arugula, bacon, avocado, fresh corn, red onion, tomato, and seasoned grilled chicken topped with honey mustard dressing

Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad

Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad

$10.00

beets, quinoa, green apple, avocado, pistachios, and goat cheese topped with a red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

$12.00

arugula topped with crispy chickpeas, butternut squash, crushed pecans, feta cheese, and red pepper vinaigrette

Chicken Poppy Salad

Chicken Poppy Salad

$11.00

spinach, chicken, walnuts, apple, and goat cheese topped with a poppy seed vinaigrette

Sides

additional toast, meat, egg, and classic sides to spice things up

Four-Legged Friends

Dog Biscuits

$3.00

pair of two peanut butter, oatmeal and bacon biscuits

Royalty

$6.00

scrambled eggs and bacon topped with a home made dog biscuit

Pup Cup

cup of whipped cream

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

house-made blueberry muffins

Cranberry-Orange Muffin

$2.99

muffins with fresh cranberries and a hint of orange, sweet and tangy at the same time

Olive Oil Cake

$2.99

moist cake with a poundcake-like texture, not overly sweet so it's perfect for an afternoon treat

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$3.99

dairy and egg free

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

jumbo cinnamon roll with a cream cheese frosting pack on the side

Chocolate-Chip Banana Muffins (GF Friendly)

Chocolate-Chip Banana Muffins (GF Friendly)

$2.50

housemade gluten free banana chocolate-chip muffins

Apple Dumpling

Apple Dumpling

$5.99

pair of mini apple pie dumplings topped with a golden cinnamon glaze

Strawberry Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local strawberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Blueberry Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local blueberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Peach Turnover

Peach Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local peach filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$2.99

flaky croissant filled with chocolate, pair of two minis

Almond Cheese Danish

Almond Cheese Danish

$3.99

sweet almond-cream cheese filling wrapped in a flaky croissant

Banana Bread

$14.00

loaf of Grammy Bess' famous banana bread

Banana Bread Slice

$2.50

a slice of our famous banana bread

Poptarts

Poptarts

$2.99Out of stock

golden pastry crust filled with strawberry jam and topped with icing and sprinkles

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

a classic favorite

Death by Chocolate Cake Slice

Death by Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99

chocolate cake topped and layered with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips

Chocolate Pistachio Cake Slice

Chocolate Pistachio Cake Slice

$8.99

German Chocolate Cookies

$3.00

pair of chocolate cookies with german chocolate topping and a chocolate drizzle

Bread Pudding

$8.99

personal-size bread pudding, call to ask about flavors

Citrus Bread Slice (GF friendly)

Citrus Bread Slice (GF friendly)

$2.00

slice of lemon and orange citrus bread

Chocolate Chunk Brownies

$2.50

fudgey chocolate chunk brownie

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.99

fan-favorite carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing (no nuts!)

Swedish Cardamom Rolls

$3.99

pair of two buttery, flaky crusts with a slight hint of cardamom spice

Mini Cheesecake Bombs

$3.99

Apple Pie Bread

$12.00

Apple Pie Bread Slice

$2.50

Scone of the Day

$2.99

call to ask about flavor

Cupcake of the Day

$2.99

call to ask about flavors

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Holiday Cookies

$5.00
Cheesecake Bar

Cheesecake Bar

$3.99

bar of classic New York style cheesecake

Pair of Eclairs

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Situation

$3.99

chocolate tea cup shell filled with an espresso chocolate mousse, topped with ganache and a sea salt sprinkle

Pumpkin Bread Slice

$2.50

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$12.00
Boujee Decorated Sugar Cookie

Boujee Decorated Sugar Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee Crumb Cake

$3.99

Pecan Blondies

$3.00

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Breads

Brioche Loaf

Brioche Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Brioche Buns

$5.00Out of stock

6 housemade brioche buns

Biscuits

$4.00Out of stock

pack of 4 housemade buttermilk biscuits

Croissants

Croissants

$4.00Out of stock

pack of 2 croissants

Cracked Wheat Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

CBRC Coffee

CBRC Coffee

$16.00

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's medium-roast coffee

Caffeine Molecule T-Shirt

$20.00

caffeine molecule BWB t-shirt

Caffeine Molecule Sticker

Caffeine Molecule Sticker

$2.00

caffeine molecule sticker for your water bottle, computer, car, etc.!

Cork Keychain

$10.00

locally crafted wine cork keychain

Mimosas T-Shirt

Mimosas T-Shirt

$20.00
Brunch Hat

Brunch Hat

$25.00
Smiley Hat

Smiley Hat

$25.00

Special Order

Special Order- Christopher

$97.00Out of stock

half quiche, apple pie, brioche bread loaf, 2 packs of dinner rolls, 1 pack of buttermilk biscuit, 1 pack of sweet potato biscuits

Special Order- Brown

$47.00Out of stock

1 pumpkin bundt cake, 1 citrus bread loaf

Special Order- Seufert

$36.00Out of stock

1 apple pie, 1 pumpkin pie

Special Order- Pojanowska

$71.00Out of stock

1 pack of buttermilk biscuits, 1 cracked wheat bread loaf, 1 pumpkin pie, 1 blueberry pie, 2 individual pot pies

Special Order- McAllister

$71.00Out of stock

3 packs of buttermilk biscuits, 3 packs of dinner rolls, 1 apple bundt cake

Special Order- Scheffler

$40.00Out of stock

1 blueberry pie, 2 individual pot pies

Special Order- Knudsen

$18.00Out of stock

1 pumpkin pie

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

serving breakfast, lunch, booze, pastries, coffee & more!

Website

Location

429 Race St, Cambridge, MD 21613

Directions

