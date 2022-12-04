Black Water Bakery
429 Race St
Cambridge, MD 21613
Drinks
Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee
freshly brewed Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's House blend
Red Eye
freshly brewed coffee with one espresso shot
Black Eye
freshly brewed coffee with two espresso shots
Purple Eye
freshly brewed coffee with three espresso shots
Americano
freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with hot water
Latte
freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with steamed milk
Cookie Butter Latte
cookie butter flavored latte topped with whipped cream and chocolate-chip cookie crumbles
Gingerbread Latte
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso topped with steamed milk and a hint of peppermint and mocha, topped with Andes mints, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
pumpkin puree blended with all spice, cinnamon and nutmeg and topped with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and your choice of frothed milk
Poor Man's Mocha Latte
Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Butter Pecan Latte
Brown Butter Latte
Macchiato
espresso with a dash of foamed milk
Cappuccino
freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with frothy, steamed milk
Cold Brew
your favorite Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew over our house-made coffee ice cubes
Nitro Cold Brew
Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew charged with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head
Espresso Shot
need a pick-me-up? we've got you covered
Chai Latte
a mix of Indian herbs and spices topped with your choice of milk to give you a creamy, caffeinated tea beverage with a kick
Honey Lavender Chai Latte
chai tea with a hint of local honey and lavender topped with your choice of steamed milk
Iced Tea
house-made freshly brewed iced tea
Hot Tea
your favorite tea bag steeped in hot water
Frozen Hot Chocolate
mocha hot chocolate smoothie
Campfire Hot Chocolate
chocolatey, creamy milk topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers
Frappe
mocha cold brew coffee smoothie
Fruit Smoothie
strawberry, blueberry & banana smoothie made with yogurt, honey, and freshly squeezed orange juice
Juice
your choice of chilled, fresh juice
Soda
your choice of canned soda
Chocolate Milk
a favorite for all ages
Milk
Water
Eats
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt topped with Michelle's granola, strawberries, and blueberries
Acai Bowl
acai puree topped with honey drizzle, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, and chia seeds
Loaded Breakfast Fries
French fries, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, sunny side egg, comeback sauce, & scallions
Crispy Brussels
crispy brussels topped with pecan crusted bacon and balsamic glaze
Chika Ca-Chow Shrimp
spicy fried shrimp, queso fresco and scallions
Breakfast Trio
your choice of meat, eggs and one side
Breakfast Quinoa Bowl
quinoa, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, and sunny side egg topped with a spicy red pepper chimichurri
Chorizo Tacos
scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, and avocado in two tortillas, choice of one side
Huevos Rancheros
black beans, pico de gallo, roasted tomato chili sauce, two eggs your way, and choice of meat served on a crispy flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, sausage, corn & black bean salsa and cheddar wrapped into a burrito, red adobe sauce on the side, choice of one side
Quiche Lorraine
swiss chard, bacon, onions, and smoked gouda quiche, choice of one side
Original Breakfast Sammie
egg, tomato, sausage, and cheddar cheese in a homemade croissant, choice of one side
Plain Jane Breakfast Sammie
cheese and egg on one of our house made breads, option to add meat, choice of one side
Avocado Toast
freshly mashed avocado seasoned with sriracha, salt & pepper and topped with two eggs your way, balsamic glaze and "everything but the bagel" seasoning on our housemade bread, choice of one side
Green Giant Omelet
asparagus, smoked gouda, and bacon wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side
Eastern Shore Omelet
fried scrapple and smoked gouda wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side
Crab Omelet
local crab meat and cheddar cheese sprinkled with Old Bay and wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side
Veggie Omelet
spinach, red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side
Biscuits & Gravy
sausage gravy poured over Stef's housemade buttermilk biscuit (available as one or two biscuits)
French Toast
Pancake Stack
classic pancake stack with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup
Belgian Waffle
belgian waffle with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup
Crab Dip
creamy, crab-filled crab dip topped with old bay
Turkey Chili
sweet with a hint of heat, topped with Fritos, sour cream, and cheddar cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
chicken battered in a mix of spices & hot sauce with chipotle comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles on a housemade brioche roll, choice of one side
Country Shrimp and Grits
cheddar stone ground grits with onions, peppers and bacon
Turkey Club
housemade BWB bread, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and garlic aioli, choice of one side
Fall Panini
turkey, cranberry chutney, apples, goat cheese and garlic herb butter pressed on ciabatta bread
Seared Salmon BLT
seared salmon, million dollar bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a house made brioche bun with Garlic Aioli, choice of one side
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque
build-your-own grilled cheese with a cup of our tomato bisque for dipping
Tomato Bisque
cup or bowl of our creamy tomato bisque
Butternut Squash Soup
topped with whipped cream and candied pecans (GF and vegan friendly)
Chicken Pot Pie
braised low country chicken, corn, celery, carrots and green beans in a flaky crust
Soup of the Day
call or ask your server for details
Honey Mustard Salad with Chicken
mix of romaine and arugula, bacon, avocado, fresh corn, red onion, tomato, and seasoned grilled chicken topped with honey mustard dressing
Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad
beets, quinoa, green apple, avocado, pistachios, and goat cheese topped with a red wine vinaigrette
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
arugula topped with crispy chickpeas, butternut squash, crushed pecans, feta cheese, and red pepper vinaigrette
Chicken Poppy Salad
spinach, chicken, walnuts, apple, and goat cheese topped with a poppy seed vinaigrette
Sides
additional toast, meat, egg, and classic sides to spice things up
Four-Legged Friends
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
house-made blueberry muffins
Cranberry-Orange Muffin
muffins with fresh cranberries and a hint of orange, sweet and tangy at the same time
Olive Oil Cake
moist cake with a poundcake-like texture, not overly sweet so it's perfect for an afternoon treat
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
dairy and egg free
Cinnamon Roll
jumbo cinnamon roll with a cream cheese frosting pack on the side
Chocolate-Chip Banana Muffins (GF Friendly)
housemade gluten free banana chocolate-chip muffins
Apple Dumpling
pair of mini apple pie dumplings topped with a golden cinnamon glaze
Strawberry Turnover
fresh, local strawberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust
Blueberry Turnover
fresh, local blueberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust
Peach Turnover
fresh, local peach filling wrapped in a pastry crust
Pain au Chocolat
flaky croissant filled with chocolate, pair of two minis
Almond Cheese Danish
sweet almond-cream cheese filling wrapped in a flaky croissant
Banana Bread
loaf of Grammy Bess' famous banana bread
Banana Bread Slice
a slice of our famous banana bread
Poptarts
golden pastry crust filled with strawberry jam and topped with icing and sprinkles
Chocolate Chip Cookie
a classic favorite
Death by Chocolate Cake Slice
chocolate cake topped and layered with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips
Chocolate Pistachio Cake Slice
German Chocolate Cookies
pair of chocolate cookies with german chocolate topping and a chocolate drizzle
Bread Pudding
personal-size bread pudding, call to ask about flavors
Citrus Bread Slice (GF friendly)
slice of lemon and orange citrus bread
Chocolate Chunk Brownies
fudgey chocolate chunk brownie
Carrot Cake
fan-favorite carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing (no nuts!)
Swedish Cardamom Rolls
pair of two buttery, flaky crusts with a slight hint of cardamom spice
Mini Cheesecake Bombs
Apple Pie Bread
Apple Pie Bread Slice
Scone of the Day
call to ask about flavor
Cupcake of the Day
call to ask about flavors
Peanut Butter Cookie
Holiday Cookies
Cheesecake Bar
bar of classic New York style cheesecake
Pair of Eclairs
Chocolate Situation
chocolate tea cup shell filled with an espresso chocolate mousse, topped with ganache and a sea salt sprinkle
Pumpkin Bread Slice
Pumpkin Bread Loaf
Boujee Decorated Sugar Cookie
Coffee Crumb Cake
Pecan Blondies
Coconut Cake
Breads
Retail
CBRC Coffee
Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's medium-roast coffee
Caffeine Molecule T-Shirt
caffeine molecule BWB t-shirt
Caffeine Molecule Sticker
caffeine molecule sticker for your water bottle, computer, car, etc.!
Cork Keychain
locally crafted wine cork keychain
Mimosas T-Shirt
Brunch Hat
Smiley Hat
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
serving breakfast, lunch, booze, pastries, coffee & more!
429 Race St, Cambridge, MD 21613