North Beach restaurants you'll love

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
4114 7th street, North Beach
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
Bringing them back for football season: eight jumbo wings (naked/ no breading) tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, BBQ, lemon pepper or our Hook sauce
|Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
|$19.00
penne noodles with red pepper, chicken and shrimp tossed in a Cajun creamy alfredo sauce.
|Beignets
|$8.00
Delicious - topped with powder sugar; served with choice of Chocolate or Raspberry sauce on the side; or no sauce
Vaughan Cheese
4116 7th st #784, North Beach
|Popular items
|Monger's Choice- 5 cheese
|$30.00
5 cheeses, mongers choice, the best of the best right now
|Cured Olives
|$5.00
picholine, kalamata, castelvetrano, lemon zest
|Ham and Appalachian
|$12.00
arugula, mustard, soft wheat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Market & Deli
7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach
|Popular items
|Tossed Caprese Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, grilled chicken, balsamic glaze, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and garlic flatbread.
|Cream of Crab Soup
|$12.99
Our famous recipe loaded with crab.
|Old Bay Wings
|$12.99
Jumbo wings seasoned Bay style, tossed in your choice of housemade wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese.