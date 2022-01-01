North Beach restaurants you'll love

North Beach restaurants
Toast
  • North Beach

North Beach's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Southern
Must-try North Beach restaurants

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

4114 7th street, North Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Bringing them back for football season: eight jumbo wings (naked/ no breading) tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, BBQ, lemon pepper or our Hook sauce
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$19.00
penne noodles with red pepper, chicken and shrimp tossed in a Cajun creamy alfredo sauce.
Beignets$8.00
Delicious - topped with powder sugar; served with choice of Chocolate or Raspberry sauce on the side; or no sauce
More about Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar
Vaughan Cheese image

 

Vaughan Cheese

4116 7th st #784, North Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Monger's Choice- 5 cheese$30.00
5 cheeses, mongers choice, the best of the best right now
Cured Olives$5.00
picholine, kalamata, castelvetrano, lemon zest
Ham and Appalachian$12.00
arugula, mustard, soft wheat
More about Vaughan Cheese
Chesapeake Market & Deli image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Market & Deli

7150 Lake Shore Dr., North Beach

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tossed Caprese Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onions, grilled chicken, balsamic glaze, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and garlic flatbread.
Cream of Crab Soup$12.99
Our famous recipe loaded with crab.
Old Bay Wings$12.99
Jumbo wings seasoned Bay style, tossed in your choice of housemade wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese.
More about Chesapeake Market & Deli

Chicken Tenders

