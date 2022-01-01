Bowie restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Negril Eatery
12116 Central Ave, bowie
|Popular items
|Beef Pattie
|$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
|Chicken Roti
|$10.25
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated in our special curry sauce served in a pancake-like dough
|OXTAIL DINNER
|$19.50
Stewed oxtail with spinners (dumplings), carrots and lima beans, served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
***PLEASE NOTE THERE IS OXTAIL SHORTAGE & AS A RESULT OUR PURCHASE PRICE HAS INCREASED 60%. WE WILL RETURN THE PRICE WHEN THINGS NORMALIZE***
Island Fin Poke
15485 Annapolis Road, Bowie
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
GRILL
Old Bowie Town Grille
8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie
|Popular items
|Bowie Grille Chicken Salad
|$18.00
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$13.00
|Full Rack Ribs
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chesapeake Grille & Deli
6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie
|Popular items
|8 oz Bay-Sized Burger
|$12.99
Our steak burger patty with lettuce, tomato, and raw onions topped with cheese on a kaiser roll with Bay fries.
|Chesapeake Salad
|$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, hearts of palm, cranberries, sunflower seeds, avocado, green olives and feta.
|Old Bay Wings
|$12.99
Jumbo wings seasoned Bay style, tossed in your choice of housemade wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Seafood
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie
|Popular items
|BABY BOMB
|$35.95
A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)
|CRAB DIP
|$17.95
Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette
|JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP DINNER
|$32.95
Butterflied & lightly battered (6 to an order)
SEAFOOD
Rock & Toss Crab House
15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie
|Popular items
|Catfish Basket
|$13.00
|Steamed rice
|$2.00
|(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Legs
|$45.99
Saxbys
1400 Jericho Park Rd, Bowie
|Popular items
|Go-Getter Espresso
|$2.50
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel.
Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
|Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
Aroma Ultra Lounge
4000 Town Center Drive, Bowie