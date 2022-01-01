Bowie restaurants you'll love

Bowie's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Bowie restaurants

Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

12116 Central Ave, bowie

Avg 4.4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Chicken Roti$10.25
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated in our special curry sauce served in a pancake-like dough
OXTAIL DINNER$19.50
Stewed oxtail with spinners (dumplings), carrots and lima beans, served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
***PLEASE NOTE THERE IS OXTAIL SHORTAGE & AS A RESULT OUR PURCHASE PRICE HAS INCREASED 60%. WE WILL RETURN THE PRICE WHEN THINGS NORMALIZE***
More about Negril Eatery
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

15485 Annapolis Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
More about Island Fin Poke
Old Bowie Town Grille image

GRILL

Old Bowie Town Grille

8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie

Avg 4.4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowie Grille Chicken Salad$18.00
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.00
Full Rack Ribs$25.00
More about Old Bowie Town Grille
Chesapeake Grille & Deli image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chesapeake Grille & Deli

6786 Race Track Rd,, Bowie

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 oz Bay-Sized Burger$12.99
Our steak burger patty with lettuce, tomato, and raw onions topped with cheese on a kaiser roll with Bay fries.
Chesapeake Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, hearts of palm, cranberries, sunflower seeds, avocado, green olives and feta.
Old Bay Wings$12.99
Jumbo wings seasoned Bay style, tossed in your choice of housemade wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese.
More about Chesapeake Grille & Deli
Jerry's Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Seafood

15211 Major Lansdale Blvd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (1948 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BABY BOMB$35.95
A (6oz) version of our original Crab Bomb, for those with a smaller appetite (Baked ONLY)
CRAB DIP$17.95
Creamy, rich and served HOT, topped with jumbo lump crab, chives & a sprinkle of Old Bay. Served with sliced baguette
JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP DINNER$32.95
Butterflied & lightly battered (6 to an order)
More about Jerry's Seafood
Rock & Toss Crab House image

SEAFOOD

Rock & Toss Crab House

15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Basket$13.00
Steamed rice$2.00
(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Legs$45.99
More about Rock & Toss Crab House
Restaurant banner

 

PG Stadium - 1st Base

4101 Northeast Crain Highway, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about PG Stadium - 1st Base
Restaurant banner

 

PG - Concessions 3

4101 Crain Highway, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PG - Concessions 3
Restaurant banner

 

PG

4101 Crain Highway, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PG
Saxbys Coffee image

 

Saxbys

1400 Jericho Park Rd, Bowie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Go-Getter Espresso$2.50
We’ll go anywhere as long as this coffee gets to ride shotgun. We taste notes of black tea, honey, & burnt caramel.
Sourced personally from: Guatemala (Huehuetenango region), El Salvador (San Miguel region), Colombia (Huila region), & Ethiopia (Yirgacheffe region).
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha
Go-Getter Espresso & house-made dark chocolate peppermint sauce, paired with steamed milk & topped with a sprinkle of crushed candy canes.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Choose your breakfast sandwich! Start with a classic fried egg & cheddar cheese sandwich and pick if you'd like to add Bacon or Sausage. Served on your choice of bagel or bread.
More about Saxbys
Aroma Ultra Lounge image

 

Aroma Ultra Lounge

4000 Town Center Drive, Bowie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aroma Ultra Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bowie

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

