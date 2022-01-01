Gambrills restaurants you'll love
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane, Gambrills
|Popular items
|STRAWBERRY NICECREAM
|$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - STRAWBERRY, BANANA, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT, CACAO NIBS
|AVOCADO
|$6.00
SMASHED AVOCADO, LEMON, TOMATO, EVERYTHING SEED MIX, MICROGREENS
|CACAO PROTEIN
|$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - RAW CACAO, PEA PROTEIN, GF OATS, CINNAMON, BANANA, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, BANANA, STRAWBERRY, ALMOND BUTTER, CACAO NIBS
Coal Fire Gambrills
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110, Gambrills
|Popular items
|Cannolis (each)
|$3.95
|The Coal Fire Salad
|$9.95
|Hand Cut Fries
|$5.95
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM Gambrills
2515 Evergreen Rd, Gambrills
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Trio
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Molloys Irish Pub & Grill
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills
|Popular items
|I do not need silverware
Please add this item to your cart if you do not need silverware or napkins with your takeout order.
|Irish Wontons
|$11.99
Corned beef, potatoes, cabbage and spring onions wrapped in filo pastry and fried. Served with a zesty chipotle dipping sauce.
|Crab Dip with Toasted Baguette
|$14.99
Rich & Creamy served with Toasted Baguette points..
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fat Boy's Crab Shack
1581 Defense Hwy, Gambrills
|Popular items
|1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)
|$27.95
|(6) Chicken Wings
|$8.95
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel
2630 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
|Baked Lasagana
|$19.00
GRILL
Crofton Cantina
787 Maryland Route 3 North, Gambrills
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
Eggspecation - Gambrills
2402 Brandermill Blvd, Gambrills