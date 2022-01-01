Glen Burnie restaurants you'll love
More about Willy's Kitchen
Willy's Kitchen
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|Corn Nuggets
|$8.99
Crunchy nuggets filled with a sweet creamy corn filling, dusted with powdered sugar.
|Crispy chessie bird
|$14.99
All natural fried chicken breast, topped with crab dip and provolone.
|Philly Steak Sub
|$12.99
Chopped ribeye steak with cheese and fried onions upon request.
More about Judy's Island Grill II
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Island Grill II
800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|Curry Goat
|$18.99
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
|Brown Stew Chicken-boneless
|$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
|Curry Chicken -boneless
|$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
More about The Olive Tree
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
The Olive Tree
7005 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken Alfredo
|$17.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
|Seafood Fettuccine
|$29.99
More about The Grill at Quarterfield Station
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
7704 D Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|Chicken Cubano Sandwich
|$11.99
|Slice Cake
|$5.50
|Unsweetened Iced Tea
|$2.50
More about Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC)
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC)
301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|16oz Coffee of the Day
|$2.36
|Turkey Club
|$7.50
|Cookie (Triple Chocolate Chip)
|$2.36
More about La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie
La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie
7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie
More about RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
1702 Furnace Dr, Glen Burnie
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$13.00
|Roasted Pear
|$14.00
|Oak Barrel
|$14.50
More about LF Bleues on the Water
LF Bleues on the Water
7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie