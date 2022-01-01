Glen Burnie restaurants you'll love

Glen Burnie restaurants
Toast
  • Glen Burnie

Must-try Glen Burnie restaurants

Willy's Kitchen image

 

Willy's Kitchen

7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Nuggets$8.99
Crunchy nuggets filled with a sweet creamy corn filling, dusted with powdered sugar.
Crispy chessie bird$14.99
All natural fried chicken breast, topped with crab dip and provolone.
Philly Steak Sub$12.99
Chopped ribeye steak with cheese and fried onions upon request.
More about Willy's Kitchen
Consumer pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Island Grill II

800 Crain Hwy N, Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Curry Goat$18.99
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
Brown Stew Chicken-boneless$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Curry Chicken -boneless$13.99
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
More about Judy's Island Grill II
The Olive Tree image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

The Olive Tree

7005 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie

Avg 4.2 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$17.99
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Seafood Fettuccine$29.99
More about The Olive Tree
The Grill at Quarterfield Station image

 

The Grill at Quarterfield Station

7704 D Quarterfield Rd, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cubano Sandwich$11.99
Slice Cake$5.50
Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.50
More about The Grill at Quarterfield Station
Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC) image

 

Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC)

301 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Coffee of the Day$2.36
Turkey Club$7.50
Cookie (Triple Chocolate Chip)$2.36
More about Bean Rush Cafe (BWMC)
Restaurant banner

 

La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie

7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Fontaine Bleue - Glen Burnie
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE

1702 Furnace Dr, Glen Burnie

Avg 4 (1047 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$13.00
Roasted Pear$14.00
Oak Barrel$14.50
More about RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
LF Bleues on the Water image

 

LF Bleues on the Water

7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about LF Bleues on the Water
