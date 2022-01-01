Millersville restaurants you'll love

Go
Millersville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Millersville

Millersville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Millersville restaurants

Libations image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Libations

8541 Veterans Highway, Millersville

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Millersville Club$16.00
Honey Baked Ham, Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toasted Sunflower Seed-Multigrain Bread
Cream of Crab$7.99
Lump Crab Meat, Sherry and Old Bay
Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp$17.00
Cilantro Aioli
More about Libations
Pour Dog House image

 

Pour Dog House

722 Generals Highway, Millersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Millersville Coney$11.95
Chili Cheese Fries$7.95
Fried Pickles$7.95
More about Pour Dog House
Restaurant banner

 

HarborQue - Millersville

8268 Veterans Highway Suite 8, Millersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Green Beans 1\\2 pt$5.00
More about HarborQue - Millersville
A-1 Pizza and Subs image

 

A-1 Pizza and Subs

695 Old Mill Road, Millersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10pc. Wings$12.99
X-Large 1 Topping Special$14.99
Medium 1-Topping Special$10.99
More about A-1 Pizza and Subs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Millersville

Chili

Map

More near Millersville to explore

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston