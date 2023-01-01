Stukes Urban Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food truck serving authentic home cooking.
Location
Millersville Road, Millersville, MD 21108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Galliano's - Waugh Chapel - 2630 Chapel Lake Dr
No Reviews
2630 Chapel Lake Dr Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Millersville
More near Millersville