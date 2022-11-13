A map showing the location of Galliano's - Waugh Chapel 2630 Chapel Lake DrView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Galliano's - Waugh Chapel 2630 Chapel Lake Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2630 Chapel Lake Dr

Gambrills, MD 21054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Parmigiana
Shrimp Scampi
Tiramisu

Antipasti

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Burrata

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Galliano's Arancini Rice Balls

$10.00

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Mediterranean Meatballs

$12.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Shrimp Arugula

$19.00

Baked Eggplant App

$11.00

Mussels

$18.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Artisan Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$15.00

Caprese Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Grandma Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Piccante Pizza

$17.00

Vesuvio Pizza

$17.00

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Charcuterie Boards

Galliano Market Platter

$26.00

Contorni Dinner

Fresh Rapini with roasted garlic

$8.00

Sautéed Broccolini

$8.00

Tuscan potatoes with sea salt & parmesan cheese

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach with pine nuts & roasted peppers

$8.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Garlic Crostini

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Side Seared Steak

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Scallops

$17.00

Asparagus with roasted red peppers

$8.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Side of Picatta Sauce

$3.00

Side of Marsala Sauce

$4.00

Dolci Dinner

Affogato

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Classic Cannoli

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Gelato & Sorbet

$7.00

Strawberries Zabaglione

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Vaccaro's Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Panettone Classico

$34.99

Panettone Chocolate

$34.99

Panettone Limone

$39.99

Gnocchi Dinner

Gnocchi Al Forno

$20.00

Truffle Gnocchi

$23.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$20.00

Plate Share

$4.00

Insalate Dinner

Arugula

$10.00

Bistro

$13.00

Caesar

$11.00

Gorgonzola e Pear

$13.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$7.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Light & Healthy Dinner

Shrimp & Scallops

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Salmon Quinoa Salad

$25.00

Mare Dinner

Fettucine Mediterraneo

$35.00

Grilled Mediterranean Branzino

$29.00

Linguine al Vongole

$23.00

Salmon Picatta

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Pasta Classics Dinner

Baked Lasagana

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

Ravioli di Aragosta

$27.00

Spaghetti & Signature Meatball

$19.00

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Fettuccine Carbonara

$20.00

Crispy bacon and caramelized onions sauteed in a white cream sauce with eggs and parmesan cheese.

Truffle Tagliatelle

$27.00

Housemade tagliatelle pasta sauteed with black truffles in a garlic and parmesan butter sauce.

Risotti Dinner

Risotto con Carne

$27.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Terra Dinner

Classic Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Raffaele

$27.00

Pork Chop

$31.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Classic Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Beef Tenderloin

$44.00

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Chicken Rollatini

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Veal Chesapeake

$29.00

The Signature Meatball

The Signature Meatball

$15.00

Zuppe

Crab Bisque

$11.00

Soup of the Moment

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2630 Chapel Lake Dr, Gambrills, MD 21054

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Coal Fire Gambrills
orange starNo Reviews
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110 Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Molloy's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Perry's Restaurant - Odenton
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Annapolis Rd Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Odenton
orange starNo Reviews
1502 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Libations - Millersville
orange star4.0 • 161
8541 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove
orange star4.6 • 600
552 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gambrills

Fat Boy's Crab Shack
orange star4.0 • 778
1581 Defense Hwy Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Gambrills MD
orange star4.3 • 575
2515 Evergreen Rd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North
orange star4.5 • 237
787 Maryland Route 3 North Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gambrills
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston