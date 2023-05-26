Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Libations - Millersville

161 Reviews

$$

8541 Veterans Highway

Millersville, MD 21108

Popular Items

Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp

$18.00

Cilantro Aioli

Grilled Steak Burger

$16.00

A blend of Short Rib, Brisket, and Ground Chuck, With your choice of White Cheddar, Gruyere, Blue, or American with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Kaiser Roll (add Avocado 2.00, Fried Egg 1.50, Bacon 1.50, or Spicy Pickles 1.00)

Crab Dip

$16.00

with Pretzel Bread and Homemade Potato Chips


Salads

Bistro Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Greens tossed with Sherry Vinaigrette, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Walnuts

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Traditional Greek Salad served inside Iceberg Lettuce Cups

Crispy Thai Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens, Miso-Sesame Dressing, Cashews, Cucumbers, Scallions, Tomatoes, Avocado, and topped with Crispy Rice Noodles

Buffalo Salad

$18.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Nuggets served over an Iceberg Lettuce Wedge with Blue Cheese Dressing tomatoes cucumbers onions bacon

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Grilled Salmon over Greens with Green Goddess Dressing, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, and Goat Cheese

Bread Basket

$6.00

Tavern Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Greens with Ranch Dressing Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, and Cheddar Cheese

Soups

Veggie Crab

$10.00+

Claw Crab Meat, Beef Stock and Old Bay

Cream of Crab

$10.00+

Lump Crab Meat, Sherry and Old Bay

1/2 & 1/2

$8.00+

Mix half & half for the best soup ever

French Onion

$10.00

Garlic Croutons and Gruyere Cheese

Add Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Add a Classic American Grilled Cheese to any soup

Tomato Bisque

$10.00+

Basil, Cream, Tomatoes

Tavern Snacks

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Topped with Gremolata and Chili Aioli over Tomato-Basil Sauce

Vegan Flatbread

$15.00

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Walnut-Arugula Pesto Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, And Vegan Mozzarella, Topped with Balsamic Syrup (GF Cauliflower Crust Available $4 upcharge)

Low Country Flatbread

$16.00

Tomato-Tabasco Sauce, Andouille Sausage Shrimp and Goat Cheese topped with Green Onions

Old Bay Tater Tots

$12.00

Ranch Dressing (Top with Crab Dip 7.00)

Tater Tots with Crab Dip

$19.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

with Pretzel Bread and Homemade Potato Chips

LG Nachos Gringo

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa Roja, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Nachos Chicken

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa Roja, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Vegan Nacho

$14.00

Refried Beans and Vegan Cheese with Salsa Roja, Pickled Jalapeño and Guacamole

Meatless Nachos

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa Roja, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Chicken Meatballs

$16.00

Tomato-Basil Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Thai, BBQ, or Old Bay with Carrots & Celery and your choice of Blue Cheese Dressing or Ranch

Tacos

Korean Beef

$18.00

Pickled Vegetables

Blackened Rockfish

$18.00

Cajun Tartar

Chipotle Chicken

$16.00

Refried Beans

Thai Sweet Chili Shrimp

$18.00

$18.00

Cilantro Aioli

The "Gringo"

$14.00

Ground Beef

Black Bean & Sweet Potato Taco

$15.00

Lettuce, Mushroom Relish, Guacamole, Vegan Cheese

Entrees

Salmon Risotto

$26.00

Grilled Salmon topped with Roasted Garlic Butter over Tasso Ham and Andouille Sausage Risotto with Parmesan Cheese

Pork Chop

$27.00

served over Red Beans & Rice and topped with onion Gravy

Catfish M&C

$24.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish topped with Lemon-Pepper Aioli over Three Cheese Mac & Cheese

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Fried Chicken Breast over Grits, Bacon, and Waffle topped with Maple-Jalapeño Glaze

Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Blackened chicken with Spaghetti smoked tomatoes Goat cheese cream sauce and topped with Parmesan and green onions

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Broiled Cajun Seasoned Shrimp with Fried Green Tomatoes, Cheddar Grits, and Mississippi Comeback Sauce

Steak Frit

$28.00

Grilled 6oz Bistro Steak opted with Green peppercorn sauce with French Fries

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer Battered Cod with Cajun tartar sauce and French Fries

Jambalaya

$24.00

Shrimp, Smoked Duck, Crab, and Shrimp Gumbo over Rice served with Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

Adult Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Raw Oysters

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Tartar

$16.00Out of stock

Taco Special

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp/Scallop

$28.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Choice of French Fries or Old Bay Chips House Salad, Cinnamon & Sugar Sweet Potato Fries 1.00 up charge Signature Sides substitute $2.00 Gluten Free Bun Available 2.00

Grilled Steak Burger

$16.00

$16.00

A blend of Short Rib, Brisket, and Ground Chuck, With your choice of White Cheddar, Gruyere, Blue, or American with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Kaiser Roll (add Avocado 2.00, Fried Egg 1.50, Bacon 1.50, or Spicy Pickles 1.00)

Millersville Club

$17.00

Honey Baked Ham, Fresh Roasted Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Bacon, Dijonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toasted Sunflower Seed-Multigrain Bread

Pork Cubano

$16.00

Pot Roast Grill Cheese

$17.00

Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions, and Mushrooms on Toasted White Bread served with Au Jus

Portobello Sand

$15.00

Roast Pork Mojo, Tasso Ham, Creole Mustard, Gruyere Cheese, and Spicy Pickles on a Mexican Bun

Special Plain Grill/Chez

$14.00

Special Plain B.L.T.

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Ice Cream

Desserts

Libations Lava

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

French/Brownie

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Peach Cobler

$14.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Fresh Berries

$6.00

Ice Cream Vanilla

$5.00

Reeses IC

$5.00

Cherry IC

$5.00

Chocolate IC

$5.00

Choc/Torte $

$8.00

Ginger IC

$5.00

Sides

Sautéed Broccoli

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Extra Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Extra French Bread

$3.00

Extra Potato Chips

$3.00

Extra Pretzel Bread

$3.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Fried Green Tom

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Red Bliss Potatos

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Large Fries

$5.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

LG Rice & Beans

$5.00

LG Rice (No Beans)

$5.00

Pail of Fries

$3.00

Pail of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Pail of Tater Tots

$3.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Modern Tavern serving globally inspired American food

8541 Veterans Highway, Millersville, MD 21108

