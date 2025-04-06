Fat Boy's Crab Shack imageView gallery
Seafood

Fat Boy's Crab Shack

778 Reviews

$$

1581 Defense Hwy

Gambrills, MD 21054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bbq Ribs

Our ribs are dry rubbed, slow cooked for eight hours, slathered with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and, lastly, flame-kissed on the grill. Served with your choice of one side. Full rack and half racks are available.

Half Rack Ribs

$13.95

Our ribs are dry rubbed, slow cooked for eight hours, slathered with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and, lastly, flame-kissed on the grill. Served with your choice of one side. Full rack and half racks are available.

Full Rack Ribs

$22.95

Our ribs are dry rubbed, slow cooked for eight hours, slathered with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and, lastly, flame-kissed on the grill. Served with your choice of one side. Full rack and half racks are available

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

$10.95

Steak Sub

$12.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Chesapeake Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwhich

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Shack Dog

$5.95

Quarter pound all beef hot dog.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Maryland Steak Sub

$18.95

Nashville Hot

$11.95

Crab Cakes

1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)

$29.95

Twin Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)

$57.95

1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5 Oz.)

$22.95

Twin Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5oz.)

$41.95

Crabs

Colossal Dozen

$135.00

Colossal 1/2

$72.99

Single Colossal Crab

$11.25Out of stock

Fat Boys Dozen

$115.00

Fat Boys 1/2

$62.99

Single Fatboy Crab

$9.58Out of stock

Large Dozen

$95.00

Large 1/2

$52.99

Single Large Crab

$7.91

Meduim Dozen

$75.00Out of stock

Medium 1/2 Dozen

$42.99Out of stock

Single Medium Crab

$6.25Out of stock

Small Dozen

$45.00

Small 1/2 Dozen

$27.99

Single Small Crab

$3.75Out of stock

Desserts

Cookies

$1.95

SI Peanut butter cake

$6.99

SI Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock

SI Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

Jumbo Wings & Tenders

(6) Chicken Wings

$8.95

(12) Chicken Wings

$14.95

(3) Tenders

$6.95

(6) Tenders

$12.95

(6) Grilled Wings

$8.95

(12) Grilled Wings

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp

$5.95

Kids Chik Tenders

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Fried Fish

$5.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Salads

1\2 Caesar Salad

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

1\2 House Salad

$5.95

House Salad

$10.95

Shack Seafood

Fried Fish Platter

$12.95

Fried Oysters (7)

$15.95

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Lemon Dill Salmon

$18.95

Alfredo

$6.99

Side Dishes

Side Fries

$3.00

Basket Fries

$5.95

Side Old Bay Chips

$2.50

Basket Chips

$4.95

Side Hush Puppies

$3.95

Basket Hush Puppies

$6.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.25

Basket Onion Rings

$7.95

Potato Wedges

$2.25

Corn On The Cob

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

Mac Salad

$2.95

Half House Salad

$3.50

Half Caesar Salad

$3.50

Loaf Bread

$1.00

Bowl Mayo

$2.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Vegetable Medley. zucchini,squash,onions & green peppers

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.75

Soups

(C) Cream Of Crab

$6.95

(B) Cream Of Crab

$9.95

(Q) Cream Of Crab

$26.95

(C) Maryland Crab Soup

$6.95

(B) Maryland Crab Soup

$9.95

(Q) Maryland Crab Soup

$26.95

(C) 50/50

$6.95

(B) 50/50

$9.95

(Q)50/50

$26.95

Starters

Calamari

$10.95

Crab Dip

$15.95

Crab Pretzel

$13.95

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$11.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Moz Sticks

$7.95

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Crabcake Eggroll

$19.95

Steamers

(1/2 Lb) Steamed Shrimp

$12.95

(1 Lb) Steamed Shrimp

$21.95

Steamed Clams

$15.95

Steamed Mussels

$13.95

Snow Crabs

$49.95

Steamed Platter

$46.99

Specials

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with jalapenos red pepper flakes tomatoes & tequila Served over a heaping pile of our hand cut fries

Os Dog

$2.50

50 Yard Nachos

$9.99

Super Bowl Chili Cup

$5.99

Super Bowl chili Bowl

$9.99

Super Bowl Chili Quart

$19.99Out of stock

TailGate Fries Small

$5.99

TailGate Fries Basket

$9.99

NFL Rice Bowl

$9.99

Quarterback Quesadilla

$9.99

Touchdown Tacos

$9.99

Champion Chili Dog

$6.99

Half Dozen Osyters

$7.99

Dozen Oysters

$13.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat nice things every day!

Location

1581 Defense Hwy, Gambrills, MD 21054

Directions

Gallery
Fat Boy's Crab Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Boys Crab House
orange star3.5 • 240
1651 MD-3 Crofton, MD 21114
View restaurantnext
The Crab Shack - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Crain Hwy Crofton, MD 21114
View restaurantnext
Rock & Toss
orange star4.5 • 663
15500 Annapolis Rd Bowie, MD 20715
View restaurantnext
Jerry's Seafood - Bowie, MD
orange star4.5 • 1,948
15211 Major Lansdale Blvd Bowie, MD 20721
View restaurantnext
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
orange starNo Reviews
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway Glenarden, MD 20706
View restaurantnext
The Crab Shack - Edgewater
orange star4.6 • 25
3111 Solomons Island Rd Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gambrills

BurgerIM Gambrills MD
orange star4.3 • 575
2515 Evergreen Rd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North
orange star4.5 • 237
787 Maryland Route 3 North Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gambrills
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston