The Crab Shack - Crofton
No reviews yet
1260 Crain Hwy
Crofton, MD 21114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Raw Bar
Appetizers
Fried Oysters
Fresh battered oysters fried & served with zesty cocktail sauce
Fried Clam Strips
Super Surfer jumbo clam straps with a zesty cocktail sauce
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce. Bang Bang good!
Shrimp & Sausage Skillet
Andouille sausage and jumbo shrimp skillet cooked with our famous jambalaya sauce, peppers & onions
Baltimore Steamed Shrimp Half Pound
Boiled in crab spiced water with potatoes & onions
Baltimore Steamed Shrimp Full Pound
Boiled in crab spiced water with potatoes & onions
Fried Calamari
Golden fried rings & tentacles with a chili aioli dipping sauce
Steamed Mussels
Canadian black mussels pan steamed with butter, garlic & wine
Seared Scallops
Pan seared with butter, garlic & wine
Crab Dip
Three cheeses melted together with lots of lump crab. Served with a fresh toasted baguette.
Extra Baguette
Crab Pretzel
Large pretzel baked with crab dip & sprinkled with Old Bay & scallions
Hush Puppy Basket (12)
Sweet golden corn hush puppies with a honey-mayo dipping sauce
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Golden brown sticks with marinara dipping sauce
Grilled Wings (6)
Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness
Grilled Wings (12)
Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness
Grilled Wings (18)
Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness
Beef Sliders & Fries (3)
Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting
Beef Sliders & Fries (6)
Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting
Beef Sliders & Fries (9)
Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting
Crab Balls (7)
Seven broiled crab balls served with zesty cocktail sauce
Crab Sliders & Fries (3)
Three mini crab cakes served on a toasted roll with bacon, American cheese & Old Bay / served with fresh cut fries
Mexican Corn
Chicken Tacos
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
1/2-pound Jerk Shrimp
1 pound Jerk Shrimp
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN NACHOS
DIABLO MUSSELS
Southwest Shrimp Nachos
Broiled Trio
Soups & Salads
Cream of Crab Cup
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
Cream of Crab Bowl
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
MD Crab Soup Cup
A touch of whiskey, fresh vegetables & loaded with crab
MD Crab Soup Bowl
A touch of whiskey, fresh vegetables & loaded with crab
Mix Cream & Veg Crab Cup
Can't decide? Try both of our crab soups mixed.
Mix Cream & Veg Crab Bowl
Can't decide? Try both of our crab soups mixed.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, crisp chilled shrimp, Parmesan cheese & croutons
Black & Bleu Wedge Salad
Blackened sliced chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion & chunky bleu cheese dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Small Garden Salad
Add Grilled Chicken
Add to your favorite salad
Add 5oz Crab Cake
Add this lump crab cake to your favorite salad
Add 8oz Crab Cake
Add this half-pound crab cake to your favorite salad
Add 1 Oz Crab Meat
Add 6 Grilled Shrimp
Add Blackenend Salmon
Add 6 Fried Shrimp
Catfish 6 Pieces
Pollock 4 Pieces
Whiting 2 Pieces
Steamed Things
Super Jumbo Crabs Dozen
Super Jumbo Crabs 1/2 Dozen
Super Jumbo Crabs Each
Jumbo Crabs Dozen
Jumbo Crabs 1/2 Dozen
Jumbo Crabs Each
XL Crabs Dozen
XL Crabs 1/2 Dozen
XL Crabs Each
Large Crabs Dozen
Large Crabs 1/2 Dozen
Large Crabs Each
Medium Crabs Dozen
Medium Crabs 1/2 Dozen
Medium Crabs Each
Small Crabs Dozen
Small Crabs 1/2 Dozen
Small Crabs Each
Snow Crab Clusters Full Pound
Steamed & served with melted butter
Snow Crab Clusters 1/2 Pound
Steamed & served with melted butter
Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound
Steamed & served with cocktail sauce & crab spice
Crawfish Full Pound
Steamed & served with melted butter
Crawfish 1/2 Pound
Steamed & served with melted butter
Steamed Oysters Dozen
Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice
Steamed Oysters 1/2 Dozen
Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice
Steamed Clams Dozen
Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice
Steamed Clams 1/2 Dozen
Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice
Dozen Female Mix
Female Mix 1\2 Doz
Lobster Tail
#1 Bushel
#2 Bushel
Jumbo Shrimp Full Pound
Half Bushel #2
Half Bushel #1
Cajun Seafood Boils
Seafood & Chicken
Chicken Jambalaya
Spicy dusted chicken over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice
Shrimp Jambalaya
Spicy dusted shrimp over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice
Combo Jambalaya
Spicy dusted chicken & shrimp over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice
Cajun Salmon
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Salmon Alfredo
Salmon & Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Coconut Fried Shrimp (10)
Hand breaded butterflied shrimp with sweet coconut served with hush puppies, slaw & plum sauce
Fried Shrimp (10)
Hand breaded butterflied shrimp served with hush puppies, slaw & cocktail sauce
The Shack Crab Cake 8-Ounce
The best broiled crab cake around! Half-pound of jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
The Shack Crab Cake 5-Ounce
The best broiled crab cake around! Our smaller version made with jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
Two Shack 8-Ounce Crab Cakes
Two of the best broiled crab cakes around! A full-pound of jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
Two Shack 5-Ounce Crab Cakes
Two of the best broiled crab cakes around! Jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
Grilled Chicken
Shrimp & Gritz
Fried Baskets
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded & dipped in Texas Pete Hot Sauce. Fried & topped with pickles & ranch dressing on a potato roll. Served with fresh cut fries
Catfish Sandwich
Crispy catfish on a potato roll topped with slaw & served with fresh cut fries
Crab & Lobster Melt
Texas Toast stacked with lobster, crab & melted cheese sprinkled with crab spice. Served with fresh cut fries
Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich 8-ounce
Our famous half-pound jumbo lump broiled crab cake on a Martins potato roll served with fresh cut fries
Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich 5-Ounce
Our famous, but smaller sized, jumbo lump broiled crab cake on a Martins potato roll served with fresh cut fries
Lobster Roll
Sweet Maine lobster tossed in our seafood dressing on a buttered & grilled New England roll served with fresh cut fries
Oyster Po' Boy
Plump fried oysters with our Cajun sauce, shredded slaw, green onion & tomato / served with red pepper relish
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy fried shrimp with our Cajun sauce, shredded slaw, green onion & tomato / served with red pepper relish
Steak & Cheese Sub
Tender shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with American cheese
The Shack Burger
Half-pound Certified Angus Beef® loaded with bacon & American cheese on a potato roll. Served with fresh cut fries
Sides
Hush Puppies (8)
Potato Salad 8-Ounce
Coleslaw 8-Ounce
Corn on the Cob
Boardwalk Style Fries - Small
Boardwalk Style Fries - Medium
Boardwalk Style Fries - Large
Red Potatoes
Sausage Side
Side Of Broccoli
Boiled Egg (1)
Onion Rings Side
Side Of Rice Pilaf
Side Of Butter
Mexican Corn
House Crab Seasoning
14oz House Crab Seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Desserts
Homemade Key Lime Pie
16 year & counting recipe! The best key lime pie you will ever have
Lemoncello
Locally made Smith Island history. Carrot cake is a special thing.
Homemade NY Cheesecake
Lemon zest & creamy cheesecake on graham crust
Cookies & Cream Mousse
Rich mousse with bits of cookie
Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Cake
ENTREES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!
1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton, MD 21114