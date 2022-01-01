Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches

The Crab Shack - Crofton

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Crain Hwy

Crofton, MD 21114

Popular Items

Customize my Cajun Boil
Cream of Crab Bowl
Lobster Roll

Raw Bar

Oysters of the Day

$1.50

Sourced locally, plump & delicious. Served with spicy cocktail sauce & saltine crackers

Orchard Point

$2.50

Sourced from the Northeast coast. Served with spicy cocktail sauce & saltine crackers

Raw Clams

$1.00

Topneck clams served with spicy cocktail sauce

Appetizers

Fried Oysters

$17.00

Fresh battered oysters fried & served with zesty cocktail sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$11.00

Super Surfer jumbo clam straps with a zesty cocktail sauce

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce. Bang Bang good!

Shrimp & Sausage Skillet

$14.00

Andouille sausage and jumbo shrimp skillet cooked with our famous jambalaya sauce, peppers & onions

Baltimore Steamed Shrimp Half Pound

$15.00

Boiled in crab spiced water with potatoes & onions

Baltimore Steamed Shrimp Full Pound

$27.00

Boiled in crab spiced water with potatoes & onions

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Golden fried rings & tentacles with a chili aioli dipping sauce

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Canadian black mussels pan steamed with butter, garlic & wine

Seared Scallops

$17.00

Pan seared with butter, garlic & wine

Crab Dip

$15.00

Three cheeses melted together with lots of lump crab. Served with a fresh toasted baguette.

Extra Baguette

$1.50

Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Large pretzel baked with crab dip & sprinkled with Old Bay & scallions

Hush Puppy Basket (12)

$8.00

Sweet golden corn hush puppies with a honey-mayo dipping sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Golden brown sticks with marinara dipping sauce

Grilled Wings (6)

$9.00

Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness

Grilled Wings (12)

$15.00

Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness

Grilled Wings (18)

$21.00

Jumbo fresh chicken wings seasoned & char-grilled to complete tenderness

Beef Sliders & Fries (3)

$11.00

Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting

Beef Sliders & Fries (6)

$15.00

Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting

Beef Sliders & Fries (9)

$18.00

Appetizer? These mini bacon cheese burgers served with fries are a meal awaiting

Crab Balls (7)

$16.00

Seven broiled crab balls served with zesty cocktail sauce

Crab Sliders & Fries (3)

$21.00

Three mini crab cakes served on a toasted roll with bacon, American cheese & Old Bay / served with fresh cut fries

Mexican Corn

$7.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

1/2-pound Jerk Shrimp

$16.00

1 pound Jerk Shrimp

$32.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN NACHOS

$15.00

DIABLO MUSSELS

$18.00

Southwest Shrimp Nachos

$18.00

Broiled Trio

$28.00

Soups & Salads

Cream of Crab Cup

$7.00

Hint of sherry topped with lump crab

Cream of Crab Bowl

Cream of Crab Bowl

$9.00

Hint of sherry topped with lump crab

MD Crab Soup Cup

$7.00

A touch of whiskey, fresh vegetables & loaded with crab

MD Crab Soup Bowl

$9.00

A touch of whiskey, fresh vegetables & loaded with crab

Mix Cream & Veg Crab Cup

$7.00

Can't decide? Try both of our crab soups mixed.

Mix Cream & Veg Crab Bowl

$9.00

Can't decide? Try both of our crab soups mixed.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, crisp chilled shrimp, Parmesan cheese & croutons

Black & Bleu Wedge Salad

$12.00

Blackened sliced chicken breast, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, red onion & chunky bleu cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add to your favorite salad

Add 5oz Crab Cake

$20.00

Add this lump crab cake to your favorite salad

Add 8oz Crab Cake

$26.00

Add this half-pound crab cake to your favorite salad

Add 1 Oz Crab Meat

$4.00

Add 6 Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Add Blackenend Salmon

$13.00

Add 6 Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Catfish 6 Pieces

$14.00

Pollock 4 Pieces

$12.00

Whiting 2 Pieces

$14.00

Steamed Things

Super Jumbo Crabs Dozen

$175.00Out of stock

Super Jumbo Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$87.50Out of stock

Super Jumbo Crabs Each

$15.60

Jumbo Crabs Dozen

$145.00

Jumbo Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$75.00

Jumbo Crabs Each

$13.00Out of stock

XL Crabs Dozen

$125.00

XL Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$65.00

XL Crabs Each

$11.00

Large Crabs Dozen

$105.00

Large Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$55.00

Large Crabs Each

$9.00

Medium Crabs Dozen

$70.00Out of stock

Medium Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$40.00

Medium Crabs Each

$6.90Out of stock

Small Crabs Dozen

$50.00Out of stock

Small Crabs 1/2 Dozen

$30.00Out of stock

Small Crabs Each

$3.33

Snow Crab Clusters Full Pound

$33.00

Steamed & served with melted butter

Snow Crab Clusters 1/2 Pound

$17.00

Steamed & served with melted butter

Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$13.00

Steamed & served with cocktail sauce & crab spice

Crawfish Full Pound

$15.00

Steamed & served with melted butter

Crawfish 1/2 Pound

$7.50

Steamed & served with melted butter

Steamed Oysters Dozen

$15.00

Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice

Steamed Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$7.50

Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice

Steamed Clams Dozen

$14.00

Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice

Steamed Clams 1/2 Dozen

$7.00

Steamed & served with melted butter & crab spice

Dozen Female Mix

$60.00Out of stock

Female Mix 1\2 Doz

$35.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$16.00

#1 Bushel

$399.00Out of stock

#2 Bushel

$349.00Out of stock

Jumbo Shrimp Full Pound

$25.00

Half Bushel #2

$175.00Out of stock

Half Bushel #1

$190.00Out of stock

Cajun Seafood Boils

The Crab Shack's featured meal choice! Customize any way you want. Comes with corn & potatoes. Hot & Juicy served in a steam bag. Beware, spicy is very spicy. Enjoy!
Customize my Cajun Boil

Customize my Cajun Boil

Seafood & Chicken

Chicken Jambalaya

$17.00

Spicy dusted chicken over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice

Shrimp Jambalaya

$19.00

Spicy dusted shrimp over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice

Combo Jambalaya

$20.00

Spicy dusted chicken & shrimp over our famous jambalaya sauce with peppers & onions. Served over dirty rice

Cajun Salmon

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Salmon Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon & Shrimp Alfredo

$28.00

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Coconut Fried Shrimp (10)

$22.00

Hand breaded butterflied shrimp with sweet coconut served with hush puppies, slaw & plum sauce

Fried Shrimp (10)

$22.00

Hand breaded butterflied shrimp served with hush puppies, slaw & cocktail sauce

The Shack Crab Cake 8-Ounce

$30.00

The best broiled crab cake around! Half-pound of jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad

The Shack Crab Cake 5-Ounce

$23.00

The best broiled crab cake around! Our smaller version made with jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad

Two Shack 8-Ounce Crab Cakes

$56.00

Two of the best broiled crab cakes around! A full-pound of jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of slaw or potato salad

Two Shack 5-Ounce Crab Cakes

$40.00

Two of the best broiled crab cakes around! Jumbo lump crab cakes served with your choice of slaw or potato salad

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Shrimp & Gritz

$17.00

Fried Baskets

Fish Basket - Catfish

$18.00

A southern delight served with fresh cut fries & slaw

Whiting Basket

$18.00

Fish Basket - Alaska Pollock

$16.00

Beautiful white flaky fish served with fresh cut fries & slaw

Chicken Tenderloin Basket

$15.00

Golden breaded chicken tenders with fresh cut fries

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded & dipped in Texas Pete Hot Sauce. Fried & topped with pickles & ranch dressing on a potato roll. Served with fresh cut fries

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy catfish on a potato roll topped with slaw & served with fresh cut fries

Crab & Lobster Melt

$28.00

Texas Toast stacked with lobster, crab & melted cheese sprinkled with crab spice. Served with fresh cut fries

Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich 8-ounce

$30.00

Our famous half-pound jumbo lump broiled crab cake on a Martins potato roll served with fresh cut fries

Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich 5-Ounce

$23.00

Our famous, but smaller sized, jumbo lump broiled crab cake on a Martins potato roll served with fresh cut fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Sweet Maine lobster tossed in our seafood dressing on a buttered & grilled New England roll served with fresh cut fries

Oyster Po' Boy

$19.00

Plump fried oysters with our Cajun sauce, shredded slaw, green onion & tomato / served with red pepper relish

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Crispy fried shrimp with our Cajun sauce, shredded slaw, green onion & tomato / served with red pepper relish

Steak & Cheese Sub

$15.00

Tender shaved ribeye steak, caramelized onions & roasted red peppers with American cheese

The Shack Burger

$13.00

Half-pound Certified Angus Beef® loaded with bacon & American cheese on a potato roll. Served with fresh cut fries

Sides

Hush Puppies (8)

$6.00

Potato Salad 8-Ounce

$4.00

Coleslaw 8-Ounce

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Boardwalk Style Fries - Small

$5.00

Boardwalk Style Fries - Medium

$9.00

Boardwalk Style Fries - Large

$14.00

Red Potatoes

$3.00

Sausage Side

$4.00

Side Of Broccoli

$4.00

Boiled Egg (1)

$2.00

Onion Rings Side

$6.00

Side Of Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Of Butter

$5.00

Mexican Corn

$7.00

House Crab Seasoning

$12.00

14oz House Crab Seasoning

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Nathan's Hot Dog

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$7.00

16 year & counting recipe! The best key lime pie you will ever have

Lemoncello

$8.00

Locally made Smith Island history. Carrot cake is a special thing.

Homemade NY Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon zest & creamy cheesecake on graham crust

Cookies & Cream Mousse

$8.00

Rich mousse with bits of cookie

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

APPETIZER

BBQ BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$17.00

Cup Of Chili

$8.00

Bowl Of Chili

$10.00

SANDWICH

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$23.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SUB

$14.00

Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Chili Dog

$12.00

SALADAS

SHRIMP SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

QUESADILLAS

Shrimp QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

ENTREES

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$17.00

SUSHI

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$11.00

Crab Shack Roll

$12.00

Crofton Roll

$11.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!

Website

Location

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton, MD 21114

Directions

