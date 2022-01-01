Lanham restaurants you'll love

Lanham restaurants
Toast
  • Lanham

Lanham's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Sandwich
BBQ
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Lanham restaurants

Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden image

 

Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crabby Fries + shrimp$16.99
French Fries with crab, shrimp and our signature crabby fry sauce
8 Shrimp$9.49
Fried Shrimp Basket - 8pcs
#1 Whiting Platter$15.49
4 pieces of fried whiting with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
More about Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
KitchenCray - Lanham image

 

KitchenCray - Lanham

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Grits$28.00
Jumbo shrimp, crawfish and lobster claw over grits topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Lobster Mac$35.00
Our signature cheesy Mac&cheese, baked with buttered claw meat.
Blackened Salmon$24.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
More about KitchenCray - Lanham
Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba

9448 Lanham Severn Rd, Lanham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Brisket
Taro Milk Tea$5.75
Tiger Stripe Milk Tea$5.75
More about Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lanham

French Fries

