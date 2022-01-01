Lanham restaurants you'll love
Lanham's top cuisines
Must-try Lanham restaurants
More about Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Glenarden
|Popular items
|Crabby Fries + shrimp
|$16.99
French Fries with crab, shrimp and our signature crabby fry sauce
|8 Shrimp
|$9.49
Fried Shrimp Basket - 8pcs
|#1 Whiting Platter
|$15.49
4 pieces of fried whiting with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
More about KitchenCray - Lanham
KitchenCray - Lanham
4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham
|Popular items
|Seafood Grits
|$28.00
Jumbo shrimp, crawfish and lobster claw over grits topped with a Cajun cream sauce
|Lobster Mac
|$35.00
Our signature cheesy Mac&cheese, baked with buttered claw meat.
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce