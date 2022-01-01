Takoma Park restaurants you'll love

Takoma Park restaurants
Toast
  • Takoma Park

Must-try Takoma Park restaurants

Takoma Beverage Company image

 

Takoma Beverage Company

6917 LAUREL AVE, Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (583 reviews)
Popular items
TKMA Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Poached egg, honey butter, bacon,Cheddar, english muffin.
Breakfast Taco
**No modifications can be made to breakfast tacos**
Fries$6.00
House cut fries
Restaurant banner

 

Zinnia

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Choose salt, old bay, or cheesy.
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Served with fruit or fries.
Blue Crab & Jalapeño Corn Fritters$15.00
Old bay, corn chips, toasted bread, veggies.
SOKO image

 

SOKO

7306 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park

No reviews yet
