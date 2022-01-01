Beltsville restaurants you'll love

Salad
Greek
Must-try Beltsville restaurants

Yia Yia's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS

Yia Yia's Kitchen

10413 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville

Avg 4.5 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Fat Gyro$9.00
Combination of lamb and spices, served on pita bread with tomato, onions and tzatziki.
Yia Yia’s Salad$8.95
Romaine, Tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Imported feta, Cucumbers, Red onions, Peppers, Lemon olive oil Vinaigrette.
Chicken Souvlaki$9.00
Tender chunks of grilled, marinated chicken served with tomatoes, onion and tzatziki.
Remingtons of Beltsville image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Remingtons of Beltsville

11500 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Street Tacos
Marinated, grilled & served over Shredded lettuce , pico de gallo & served with rice & salad.
(chicken & steak Topped with sour cream & cheese)
(shrimp topped with honey lime cilantro sauce )
10" Build Your Own Pie$9.99
Start with plain cheese pizza, choose your sauce and add your choice of our premium toppings.
Pupusas
AS AUTHENTIC AS IT GETS ! MADE FRESH TO ORDER 3 PER ORDER SERVED WITH CABBAGE SLAW & TOMATO SAUCE.
& the Truck image

 

& the Truck

N/A, Beltsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
