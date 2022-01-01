Silver Spring restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Silver Springs, Maryland

The best Silver Springs restaurants are at your fingertips. If you’re looking for variety, this is certainly the place to be. As a northern residential suburb of Washington DC, Silver Springs surprises when it comes to restaurants and this is due in large part to its lively and diverse population. Choose from delectable Italian restaurants, genuine Chinese establishments, tasty Mexican, and fresh seafood. You’ll also find a plethora of Thai, Vietnamese, Burmese, and Japanese restaurants. If you’re looking for a specific authentic, delicious restaurant in Silver Springs, the chances are good it’s here.

Both big brand-name restaurants and smaller establishments line the streets. Many top-rated Silver Spring restaurants are located in the downtown core. You can also find great Maryland takeout, delivery, and dining away from its center. Be sure to check out the area’s fabulous Ethiopian food and Ethiopian-owned coffee shops, among other specialties. Named for a local spring that shone with flakes of mica, the food in Silver Spring will sparkle your taste buds.

Must-try Silver Spring restaurants

PLNT Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

833 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Astro Lab Brewing image

 

Astro Lab Brewing

8216 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supergroove 4pk$18.00
IPA 7.2%
Dank notes of green tropical fruit on the nose with ripe mango, papaya and a touch of citrus on the palate. Moderately carbonated, the mouthfeel remains soft allowing the fruitier characters of one of our favorite hops, Mosaic, to shine through. Finishes clean.
Fresh As 4pk$18.00
IPA
7.1% abv
Fresh in name, Fresh As in nature! This IPA is as fresh and bright as a Spring day. Fruit and tropical juice notes on the nose that follow to the palate with white grape, citrus, passion fruit, and pine flavors. Moderate carbonation leads to a lush finish.
Gorgeous As 4pk$19.00
IPA
7.4% abv
Our collaboration with our mates at Ocelot Brewing Co. is a combination of their Gorgeous and Alone IPA with our Fresh As IPA. Generously hopped with Mosaic Cryo, Citra, Nelson and Simcoe Cryo.
Pollo Central image

 

Pollo Central

13653 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Empanada (1)$2.75
Fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$13.25
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides$9.50
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Flower Coffee Collective image

 

Flower Coffee Collective

8805 Flower Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croissants$3.25
Chocolate out of stock until Wednesday :(
Maple rolls$4.00
pack of 2 mini
Cider
Apple cider brewed with cinnamon & cloves
McGinty's Public House image

SANDWICHES

McGinty's Public House

911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring

Avg 3.5 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef & Cabbage$15.00
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema
Beef & Guinness Stew$16.00
Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes
McGinty's Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.
Super Chicken image

 

Super Chicken

2531 Ennalls Ave, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 CHICKEN$12.50
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 DARK$9.25
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 WHITE$9.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

1302 East West Highway, Silver Spring

Avg 4.5 (3781 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" Combo Pizza$20.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
Spaghetti D (Protein)$17.00
Lebanese Taverna image

 

Lebanese Taverna

8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baba Ghanoush$7.50
Fries & Garlic$4.50
Pita Bread$0.35
Fryer's Roadside image

 

Fryer's Roadside

-12830 new hampshire ave, Colesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small fry$3.99
Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Add Roadside
The Angry Jerk image

 

The Angry Jerk

8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angry Mac & Cheese$7.50
Quarter Chicken$13.25
Oxtail Pulled Beef Taco$14.00
La Casita Pupuseria & Market image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria & Market

8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring

Avg 4.3 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tamal Elote$2.95
fresh corn tamal
Taco LC$3.25
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Pupusa Revuelta$2.75
Ground pork Chicharron + cheese
The Chicken Basket image

 

The Chicken Basket

11435 Georgia Ave, Wheaton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Chicken Strip Dinner$10.99
Chicken Strip
Chicken Dinner
Hakuna Matata Grill image

GRILL • STEAKS

Hakuna Matata Grill

2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs

Avg 4.6 (496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Tikka$22.50
half chicken marinated in tikka masala spice blend and char grilled over an open flame
Masala Chips$10.50
Straight cut fries tossed in a special blend of Hakuna Matata spices
Farmers Choice Sausages (2)$6.75
Seasoned minced pork or beef
Nova Europa Restaurant image

 

Nova Europa Restaurant

1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Portuguese$28.95
Liver$17.95
Chicken Picata$17.95
Quarry House Tavern image

 

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$7.00
with ranch dressing
Tots$6.00
add cheese $1.5, bacon & cheese $2.25
Wings (6)$10.50
Organic Chicken Wings
Don Ramon Restaurant image

 

Don Ramon Restaurant

13816 Old Columbia Pike, Colesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Pupusas$2.25
Coke$1.99
Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

965 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (7098 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snapper Esco Sandwich$7.75
Seasoned Red Snapper fish fillet on our coco bread with our escoveitch sauce (onions, peppers, allspice), and scotch bonnet pepper aioli.
Fried Plantain$3.00
Fried yellow sweet plantains.
Islands Lounge image

 

Islands Lounge

11300 Fern St, Wheaton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Pork$20.00
Society Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Society Restaurant and Lounge

8229 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fenton Cafe image

CREPES

Fenton Cafe

8311 Fenton Street, Silver Spring

Avg 4.1 (1026 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Brazilian Place image

 

The Brazilian Place

2418 University Blvd, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA

3731 Main Street, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Underground Pizza Silver Spring

8235 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

SKY BLUE LOUNGE

8081 B and C Georgia Ave, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Angry Jerk

8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
