Silver Spring restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Silver Springs, Maryland
The best Silver Springs restaurants are at your fingertips. If you’re looking for variety, this is certainly the place to be. As a northern residential suburb of Washington DC, Silver Springs surprises when it comes to restaurants and this is due in large part to its lively and diverse population. Choose from delectable Italian restaurants, genuine Chinese establishments, tasty Mexican, and fresh seafood. You’ll also find a plethora of Thai, Vietnamese, Burmese, and Japanese restaurants. If you’re looking for a specific authentic, delicious restaurant in Silver Springs, the chances are good it’s here.
Both big brand-name restaurants and smaller establishments line the streets. Many top-rated Silver Spring restaurants are located in the downtown core. You can also find great Maryland takeout, delivery, and dining away from its center. Be sure to check out the area’s fabulous Ethiopian food and Ethiopian-owned coffee shops, among other specialties. Named for a local spring that shone with flakes of mica, the food in Silver Spring will sparkle your taste buds.
Silver Spring's top cuisines
Must-try Silver Spring restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
833 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
Astro Lab Brewing
8216 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Supergroove 4pk
|$18.00
IPA 7.2%
Dank notes of green tropical fruit on the nose with ripe mango, papaya and a touch of citrus on the palate. Moderately carbonated, the mouthfeel remains soft allowing the fruitier characters of one of our favorite hops, Mosaic, to shine through. Finishes clean.
|Fresh As 4pk
|$18.00
IPA
7.1% abv
Fresh in name, Fresh As in nature! This IPA is as fresh and bright as a Spring day. Fruit and tropical juice notes on the nose that follow to the palate with white grape, citrus, passion fruit, and pine flavors. Moderate carbonation leads to a lush finish.
|Gorgeous As 4pk
|$19.00
IPA
7.4% abv
Our collaboration with our mates at Ocelot Brewing Co. is a combination of their Gorgeous and Alone IPA with our Fresh As IPA. Generously hopped with Mosaic Cryo, Citra, Nelson and Simcoe Cryo.
Pollo Central
13653 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Beef Empanada (1)
|$2.75
Fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
|1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
|$13.25
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
|1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides
|$9.50
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Flower Coffee Collective
8805 Flower Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Croissants
|$3.25
Chocolate out of stock until Wednesday :(
|Maple rolls
|$4.00
pack of 2 mini
|Cider
Apple cider brewed with cinnamon & cloves
SANDWICHES
McGinty's Public House
911 Ellsworth Drive, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$15.00
Red bliss potatoes, Savoy cabbage, herby parsley crema
|Beef & Guinness Stew
|$16.00
Mushrooms ,pearl onions,Carrots, beef jus, mashed potatoes
|McGinty's Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Choice of: American, Blue Cheese, Provolone, Swiss or Dubliner Cheddar. Served with fries or green salad. Add Irish Bacon (Rasher) $2. extra Cheese $1.50.
Super Chicken
2531 Ennalls Ave, Wheaton
|Popular items
|1/2 CHICKEN
|$12.50
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1/4 DARK
|$9.25
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1/4 WHITE
|$9.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
1302 East West Highway, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|14" Combo Pizza
|$20.00
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
|Spaghetti D (Protein)
|$17.00
Lebanese Taverna
8535 Fenton Rd, SIlver Spring
|Popular items
|Baba Ghanoush
|$7.50
|Fries & Garlic
|$4.50
|Pita Bread
|$0.35
Fryer's Roadside
-12830 new hampshire ave, Colesville
|Popular items
|Small fry
|$3.99
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
|Add Roadside
The Angry Jerk
8223 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Angry Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
|Quarter Chicken
|$13.25
|Oxtail Pulled Beef Taco
|$14.00
FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
8214 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Tamal Elote
|$2.95
fresh corn tamal
|Taco LC
|$3.25
plancha grilled steak, chicken or shrimp on handmade tortilla top. w/avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
|Pupusa Revuelta
|$2.75
Ground pork Chicharron + cheese
The Chicken Basket
11435 Georgia Ave, Wheaton
|Popular items
|4 Chicken Strip Dinner
|$10.99
|Chicken Strip
|Chicken Dinner
GRILL • STEAKS
Hakuna Matata Grill
2405 Price Ave, Silver Springs
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Tikka
|$22.50
half chicken marinated in tikka masala spice blend and char grilled over an open flame
|Masala Chips
|$10.50
Straight cut fries tossed in a special blend of Hakuna Matata spices
|Farmers Choice Sausages (2)
|$6.75
Seasoned minced pork or beef
Nova Europa Restaurant
1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Steak Portuguese
|$28.95
|Liver
|$17.95
|Chicken Picata
|$17.95
Quarry House Tavern
8401 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$7.00
with ranch dressing
|Tots
|$6.00
add cheese $1.5, bacon & cheese $2.25
|Wings (6)
|$10.50
Organic Chicken Wings
Don Ramon Restaurant
13816 Old Columbia Pike, Colesville
|Popular items
|Mixed Pupusas
|$2.25
|Coke
|$1.99
SEAFOOD
Negril Eatery
965 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring
|Popular items
|Snapper Esco Sandwich
|$7.75
Seasoned Red Snapper fish fillet on our coco bread with our escoveitch sauce (onions, peppers, allspice), and scotch bonnet pepper aioli.
|Fried Plantain
|$3.00
Fried yellow sweet plantains.
