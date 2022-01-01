Rockville restaurants you'll love
Rockville is a bustling city with impressive shopping centers, charming parks, and delicious eats. There are casual family-friendly restaurants and local hidden gems with the juiciest burgers. Visit the Rockville Town square and enjoy sushi, sandwiches, American fare, and Japanese cuisine. Head over to the Wintergreen Plaza to enjoy local grills, Japanese BBQ, Halal offerings, and Thai cuisine.
From West Rockville to East Rockville there are plenty of places to dine whether casual or upscale. You can even find specific items like tacos, seafood, and tapas. Whatever you may be searching for, all you have to do is type “trendy restaurants near me” and you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for in this lively location. Dinner for the family? Check. Impressive date spots? check. food delivery in Rockville? Check.
When it comes to relaxing evenings, Rockville has you covered. Enjoy wine from local vineyards, a beer brewed in town, and unique offerings like rum and hookah bars. However you choose to socialize, you’re going to love the wide array of options to pick from. Pick one or try them all. Every offering in Rockville is a one-of-a-kind experience you can share with those you love. Happy eating!
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
200 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
SANDWICHES
bon fresco
534 Gaither Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$5.95
romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side
|CORNED BEEF
|$8.95
lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed
|PICANTE CHICKEN
|$8.95
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vignola Gourmet
11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
|Sausage Baked Ziti
|$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
|Porchetta
|$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
NYC Pizza & Subs
4836 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
|Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"
|$13.99
|The Sicilian 14"
|$17.99
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|The Mountain View
|$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
|Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
|The Pastrami Sun City
|$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Let's Taco
1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|Pescado Taco
|$3.75
Flour tortilla, battered fish, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
|Elotes
|$4.00
Mexican street corn on the cob, mayo, chile, cotija cheese, lime.
|Tinga de Pollo Taco
|$3.50
Shredded chicken braised with chipotle and tomatoes, served with avocado crema, pickled onion, cilantro. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Poyoteca
14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Pollo Saltado
|$14.49
Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
|Whole Chicken Three Sides
|$25.99
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.
Cava Mezze
9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
|Tzatziki
|$8.00
YOGURT, GARLIC, DILL
|Gyro Pita
|$11.00
BEEF/LAMB, FRIES, TZATZIKI, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SPRING MIX, WRAPPED IN PITA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville
|Popular items
|Lg Traditional Pizza
|$17.99
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
|Slider's
|$12.99
Topped with American Cheese, Thousand Island dressing, Onions,
and Pickle Chips
|20pc Wings
|$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Italian Hoagie
|$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
PASTA
Julii
11915 Grand Park Ave, Rockville
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Meal
|$65.00
harissa glazed chicken, rice, greek salad
|Julii Burger
|$20.00
meunster, garlic aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce,
red onion, shallot, cornichon, buttermilk dressing, frites
|Avocado Tahini Caesar
|$16.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, radish, shallot, crispy garlic, tahini buttermilk dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$11.00
|Baked Ziti D
|$17.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Savvy Treats
90 West Montgomery Ave, Rockville
|Popular items
|Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen
|$39.00
Carrot w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream
Salty Caramel
Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Toffee Crunch
|Unicorn Dozen
|$41.00
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Rainbow Swirl
Chocolate w/ Vanilla + Unicorn Sprinkles
Vanilla w/ Sky Blue Buttercream + Rainbow Candy
|lemon bar
|$3.50
El Mariachi Restaurant
765 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Popular items
|CHIMICHANGA*
|$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|NACHOS
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|QUESADILLA
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville
|Popular items
|Penne Vodka Sauce D
|$17.00
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
|14" New York Style Pizza
|$16.00
Tacos El Rey
5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville
|Popular items
|Taco de Carne Asada
|$2.99
|Taco de Pollo
|$2.99
|Taco de Chorizo
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
The Woodside Deli
4 N. Washington St, Rockville
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$8.99
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.99
|No Napkins Or Utensils
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
5290 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Popular items
|Samosas
|$3.65
Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.
|Nihari
|$15.75
Tender beef shank cooked in gravy with spices and herbs.
|Chicken Tikka
|$13.99
Half chicken marinated in ground spices, yogurt, and grilled to perfection. Served with spicy tamarind chutney and roti. Naan available on the weekends.
Shouk
5568 Randolph Road, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|Falafel Hummus
|$12.00
Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina. (with pita)
CHICKEN WINGS
Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant
823 Hungerford Drive, Rockville
DIM SUM • CHICKEN • NOODLES
A&J Restaurant
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville
|Popular items
|4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE
|$10.90
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
|4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING
|$5.50
Scallion Pancake
|1202. 擔擔麵 DAN DAN MIAN**^^
|$8.90
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
Sushi Oma
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago
|Vegetable Spring Roll
|$5.50
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpings served with vinegar sauce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Corned Beef King Truck 2
-, Rockville
|Popular items
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
|Corned Beef on Rye
|$15.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
|Knish
|$5.50
Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side
PLNT Burger
11355 Woodglen Drive, rockville
|Popular items
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
|Crispy Herb Fries
|$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
