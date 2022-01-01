Rockville restaurants you'll love

Rockville restaurants
Toast
  • Rockville

Top restaurants in Rockville, Maryland

Rockville is a bustling city with impressive shopping centers, charming parks, and delicious eats. There are casual family-friendly restaurants and local hidden gems with the juiciest burgers. Visit the Rockville Town square and enjoy sushi, sandwiches, American fare, and Japanese cuisine. Head over to the Wintergreen Plaza to enjoy local grills, Japanese BBQ, Halal offerings, and Thai cuisine.

From West Rockville to East Rockville there are plenty of places to dine whether casual or upscale. You can even find specific items like tacos, seafood, and tapas. Whatever you may be searching for, all you have to do is type “trendy restaurants near me” and you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for in this lively location. Dinner for the family? Check. Impressive date spots? check. food delivery in Rockville? Check.

When it comes to relaxing evenings, Rockville has you covered. Enjoy wine from local vineyards, a beer brewed in town, and unique offerings like rum and hookah bars. However you choose to socialize, you’re going to love the wide array of options to pick from. Pick one or try them all. Every offering in Rockville is a one-of-a-kind experience you can share with those you love. Happy eating!

Rockville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Rockville restaurants

Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

200 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
The Cowboy$7.99
Family Box$39.99
bon fresco image

SANDWICHES

bon fresco

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$5.95
romaine, parmesan, croutons, ciabatta roll & Caesar dressing on side
CORNED BEEF$8.95
lean corned beef brisket, dijon mustard, Swiss cheese, ciabatta *oven-warmed
PICANTE CHICKEN$8.95
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled veggies, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, ciabatta *oven-warmed
Vignola Gourmet image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vignola Gourmet

11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
Sausage Baked Ziti$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
Porchetta$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
NYC Pizza & Subs image

 

NYC Pizza & Subs

4836 Boiling Brook Parkway, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Our Famous Cheese Pie 14"$13.99
The Sicilian 14"$17.99
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
The Pastrami Sun City$10.00
Pastrami, Bodega-style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Let's Taco image

 

Let's Taco

1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Taco$3.75
Flour tortilla, battered fish, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Elotes$4.00
Mexican street corn on the cob, mayo, chile, cotija cheese, lime.
Tinga de Pollo Taco$3.50
Shredded chicken braised with chipotle and tomatoes, served with avocado crema, pickled onion, cilantro. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Poyoteca image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Poyoteca

14921 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Saltado$14.49
Peruvian style chicken stir fry served with red and green onions, tomato, cilantro, steak fries, and white rice
Chicken Burrito$10.49
Flour tortilla, rotisserie chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheese, aji amarillo sour cream, house dressing
Whole Chicken Three Sides$25.99
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, 2 dark meat and 2 white meat portions. Served with 3 large sides and 6 sauces.
Cava Mezze image

 

Cava Mezze

9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
Tzatziki$8.00
YOGURT, GARLIC, DILL
Gyro Pita$11.00
BEEF/LAMB, FRIES, TZATZIKI, TOMATOES, ONIONS, SPRING MIX, WRAPPED IN PITA
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Traditional Pizza$17.99
Our Soft Crust, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Slider's$12.99
Topped with American Cheese, Thousand Island dressing, Onions,
and Pickle Chips
20pc Wings$25.99
Buffalo / Chesapeake / BBQ / Korean BBQ / Thai / 5 Alarm
Honey Lime Chesapeake / Parmesan Garlic
Blackberry Habanero / Quincy’s Sauce
Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
served spicy, mild or bbq
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$7.99
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Italian Hoagie$8.49
cold cuts served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Julii image

PASTA

Julii

11915 Grand Park Ave, Rockville

Avg 4.6 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Meal$65.00
harissa glazed chicken, rice, greek salad
Julii Burger$20.00
meunster, garlic aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce,
red onion, shallot, cornichon, buttermilk dressing, frites
Avocado Tahini Caesar$16.00
little gem lettuce, avocado, radish, shallot, crispy garlic, tahini buttermilk dressing
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

12274-M Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (2794 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$13.00
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.00
Baked Ziti D$17.00
Banner pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Savvy Treats

90 West Montgomery Ave, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen$39.00
Carrot w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream
Salty Caramel
Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Toffee Crunch
Unicorn Dozen$41.00
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Rainbow Swirl
Chocolate w/ Vanilla + Unicorn Sprinkles
Vanilla w/ Sky Blue Buttercream + Rainbow Candy
lemon bar$3.50
El Mariachi Restaurant image

 

El Mariachi Restaurant

765 Rockville Pike, Rockville

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIMICHANGA*$16.99
A large four tortilla wrapped around your choice of chicken or beef. Then deep-fried until golden and crispy. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
NACHOS$9.99
Corn tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
QUESADILLA$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Penne Vodka Sauce D$17.00
Greek Salad$13.00
14" New York Style Pizza$16.00
Tacos El Rey image

 

Tacos El Rey

5058 Nicholson Lane Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco de Carne Asada$2.99
Taco de Pollo$2.99
Taco de Chorizo$3.25
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$8.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
No Napkins Or Utensils
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen image

 

Toosso Pakistani Kitchen

5290 Randolph Rd, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Samosas$3.65
Spiced beef or lentils filled in a triangular pastry.
Nihari$15.75
Tender beef shank cooked in gravy with spices and herbs.
Chicken Tikka$13.99
Half chicken marinated in ground spices, yogurt, and grilled to perfection. Served with spicy tamarind chutney and roti. Naan available on the weekends.
Ding Tea image

 

Ding Tea

785 Rockville Pike, Rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taro Milk Tea$4.25
Shouk image

 

Shouk

5568 Randolph Road, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Hummus$12.00
Chickpea & herb falafel, pickled green cabbage, Israeli salad (tomato/cucumber/onion), pickle, tahina. (with pita)
Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS

Island Pride Jamaican Restaurant

823 Hungerford Drive, Rockville

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Owens Ordinary image

 

Owens Ordinary

11820 Trade St, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Melina image

 

Melina

905 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • CHICKEN • NOODLES

A&J Restaurant

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4105. 鮮肉鍋貼 GUO TIE$10.90
Pan Fried Pork Dumpling/Pot Stickers (8)
4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING$5.50
Scallion Pancake
1202. 擔擔麵 DAN DAN MIAN**^^$8.90
Noodles in Hot Spicy Sesame Sauce, Top with Crushed Peanuts
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Oma

967 Rose ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.95
Soybean soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Masago
Vegetable Spring Roll$5.50
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpings served with vinegar sauce
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Corned Beef King Truck 2

-, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese,  russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Corned Beef on Rye$15.00
Hot Corned Beef, deli mustard on rye bread. Add Swiss or Provolone Cheese .75
Knish$5.50
Corned beef, redskin potato, melted swiss and grilled onion in a puff pastry with Russian sauce on the side
Restaurant banner

 

PLNT Burger

11355 Woodglen Drive, rockville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Crispy Herb Fries$3.49
Crispy Potato Scoops, Tossed in Fresh Herbs, Served with your choice of Snack Sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Gyuzo

33 Maryland Ave Suite B, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

El Mercat Bar de Tapas

101 Gibbs Street, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$11.00
Fried potatoes, brava sauce, garlic aioli
Montadito de Carne$13.00
Seared Steak, Olive Chimichurri, Toasted Bread
Medium Paella Mariscos$38.00
Mussels, clams, squid, shrimp
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rockville

Quesadillas

Tacos

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Parmesan

Baked Ziti

Greek Salad

Meatball Subs

Spaghetti

