Main picView gallery

Damso Korean BBQ 1321 Rockville Pike Unit C

review star

No reviews yet

1321 Rockville Pike Unit C

Rockville, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Soft Drink

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Canada Dry

$2.00

Others

Deer Park Water

$2.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Kloud

$10.00

Terra

$12.00

Sappro Can

$10.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller lite

$5.00

Sapporo

$9.00

Korean Spirits

Soju

Jinro

$15.00

Chamisul Original

$15.00

Cahmisul Fresh

$15.00

Chum Churum

$15.00

Chamisul Grape

$15.00

Chamisul Grapefruit

$15.00

Chamisul Plum

$15.00

Soonari Peach

$15.00

Soonari Apple

$15.00

Soonari Yogurt

$15.00

Soonari Strawberry

$15.00

Soonari Yuzu

$15.00

Others

Kook Soon Dang Rice

$12.00

Kook Soon Dang Bnanna

$12.00

Kook Soon Dang Peach

$12.00

Bak Se Ju

$15.00

Myung Jak Bok Bun Ja

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1321 Rockville Pike Unit C, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mirabeau
orange starNo Reviews
5751 Fishers Lane Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Downtown Brew's -
orange starNo Reviews
5751 Fishers Lane North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Ding Tea
orange starNo Reviews
785 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Fire Pit Brazilian BBQ - 804 Rockville Pike, Rockville MD 20852
orange starNo Reviews
804 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston