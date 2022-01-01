Great Falls restaurants you'll love

Great Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Great Falls

Great Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Great Falls restaurants

Our Mom Eugenia image

 

Our Mom Eugenia

1025 Seneca Rd H, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gígantes$11.00
Large northern beans tossed in a sauce based on tomatoes and herbs.
GLUTEN FREE
Moussaká$24.00
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.
Kotópoulo Filéto$24.00
Grilled breast of chicken served with Greek-style string beans and oven-baked potatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Our Mom Eugenia
BRX American Bistro image

 

BRX American Bistro

1025-I Seneca Road, Great Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Salad$15.00
Salmon Isabella$26.00
Mediterranean Salad$12.00
More about BRX American Bistro
BRX Oven image

PIZZA

BRX Oven

1025-A Seneca Road, Great Falls

Avg 4.8 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders and Fries$8.00
Avocado Caprese$14.00
Chicken Wings$14.50
More about BRX Oven
Village Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Village Grill

9899 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast served with basmati rice topped with saffron
Ground Beef Kabob$15.00
2 skewers of juicy seasoned ground beef served with basmati rice
Combo Koobideh and Chicken$20.00
One skewer of Koobideh and one skewer of Chicken over basmati rice
More about Village Grill
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine

762 Walker Rd, Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$12.00
1/2 Chicken with 2 Sides
Whole Chicken + 2 Sides$22.00
1 Whole Chicken with 2 Sides
Green Sauce
Extra Green Sauce
More about Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls

9853 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Vindaloo$17.95
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Garlic Naan$3.50
More about Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls
