Great Falls restaurants you'll love

Our Mom Eugenia
1025 Seneca Rd H, Great Falls
|Popular items
|Gígantes
|$11.00
Large northern beans tossed in a sauce based on tomatoes and herbs.
GLUTEN FREE
|Moussaká
|$24.00
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.
|Kotópoulo Filéto
|$24.00
Grilled breast of chicken served with Greek-style string beans and oven-baked potatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
BRX American Bistro
1025-I Seneca Road, Great Falls
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$15.00
|Salmon Isabella
|$26.00
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
PIZZA
BRX Oven
1025-A Seneca Road, Great Falls
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$8.00
|Avocado Caprese
|$14.00
|Chicken Wings
|$14.50
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Village Grill
9899 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob
|$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast served with basmati rice topped with saffron
|Ground Beef Kabob
|$15.00
2 skewers of juicy seasoned ground beef served with basmati rice
|Combo Koobideh and Chicken
|$20.00
One skewer of Koobideh and one skewer of Chicken over basmati rice
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
762 Walker Rd, Great Falls
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken
|$12.00
1/2 Chicken with 2 Sides
|Whole Chicken + 2 Sides
|$22.00
1 Whole Chicken with 2 Sides
|Green Sauce
Extra Green Sauce