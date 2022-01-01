BRX Oven imageView gallery
Pizza

BRX Oven

21 Reviews

$$

1025-A Seneca Road

Great Falls, VA 22066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Kids Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Old Bay & truffle Parmesan Fries, Served with Ranch DIp

Garlic & Cheese Naan

$8.00

Mini Meatballs w/ Polenta

$12.50

French Fries Basket

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Lahmacun

$13.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Avocado Caprese

$14.00

Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Around the Corner

$14.00

Personal Pizza

Isa Margherita 9"

$12.00

Cheese 9"

$11.00

Pepperoni 9"

$12.50

Serrano Chorizo 9"

$14.00

Thai Chicken 9"

$14.00

Farm Special 9"

$13.75

Smoked Salmon 9"

$17.00

Artichoke 9"

$13.50

Mediterranean Pie 9"

$13.75

BBQ Pork 9"

$14.00

Chicken Tikka 9"

$14.00

Paneer Tikka 9"

$14.00

To Share Pizza

Isa Margherita 12"

$16.00

Cheese 12"

$15.00

Pepperoni 12"

$16.50

Serrano Chorizo 12"

$17.00

Thai Chicken 12"

$17.00

Farm Special 12"

$17.25

Smoked Salmon 12"

$21.00

Artichoke 12"

$17.00

Mediterranean Pie 12"

$17.00

BBQ Pork 12"

$17.00

Chicken Tikka 12"

$17.00

Paneer Tikka 12"

$17.00

Make Your Own Personal Pizza 9"

Make Your Own 2 Topping 9" Pizza

$13.75

Make Your Own 4 Topping 9" Pizza

$15.50

Make Your Own To Share Pizza 12"

Make Your Own 2 Topping 12" Pizza

$17.00

Make Your Own 4 Topping 12" Pizza

$19.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese & Pepperoni Cups Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Sandwiches Paninis

Meatball Sub

$14.75

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Italian Cold Meat Sub

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.50

Sabich Panini

$13.50

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1025-A Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Directions

Gallery
BRX Oven image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Dog Cafe Mclean
orange starNo Reviews
1690 Anderson Rd Suite A McLean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe Dunn Loring
orange starNo Reviews
2729 Merrilee Dr Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Cuginis Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
19616 Fisher Ave Suite H Poolesvillle, MD 20837
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada - Mosaic District
orange star4.3 • 1,416
2911 District Ave Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
10 PIZZA
orange star4.6 • 966
1051 W Broad St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Great Falls

Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 785
762 Walker Rd Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
Village Grill
orange star4.5 • 372
9899 Georgetown Pike Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Great Falls
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston