Gaithersburg restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Gaithersburg is one of the largest cities in Maryland. Featuring robust shopping, friendly communities, and a wide selection of cuisines, you’ll find yourself feeling welcomed right away. Whether you’re searching for a breakfast bite or a late-night meal, you’ll find it in Gaithersburg. Tasty treats and savory snacks are available throughout the city.



Visit Kentlands for some sea fare and Mediterranean cuisine or visit the Rio district for cheesy pizza, New American food, and spicy Tex-Mex. There are even waterfront restaurants just off the Lake of Rio where you can dine and enjoy the soothing view of the lake. Catch a movie and then take your pick of sandwiches, Thai food, classic diner dishes just a few blocks away.



Searching for a nice glass of wine? How about a sweet crisp mead? Gaithersburg offers that and more. Visit the local meadery for a unique taste of hand-crafted mead or stop by one of the resident wineries for your next special event. For a casual evening with friends, you can visit any of the local watering holes for fun, music, dancing, and beers on tap. There is a lot to explore in Gaithersburg, make sure you don’t do it on an empty stomach!