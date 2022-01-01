Gaithersburg restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Gaithersburg is one of the largest cities in Maryland. Featuring robust shopping, friendly communities, and a wide selection of cuisines, you’ll find yourself feeling welcomed right away. Whether you’re searching for a breakfast bite or a late-night meal, you’ll find it in Gaithersburg. Tasty treats and savory snacks are available throughout the city.

Visit Kentlands for some sea fare and Mediterranean cuisine or visit the Rio district for cheesy pizza, New American food, and spicy Tex-Mex. There are even waterfront restaurants just off the Lake of Rio where you can dine and enjoy the soothing view of the lake. Catch a movie and then take your pick of sandwiches, Thai food, classic diner dishes just a few blocks away.

Searching for a nice glass of wine? How about a sweet crisp mead? Gaithersburg offers that and more. Visit the local meadery for a unique taste of hand-crafted mead or stop by one of the resident wineries for your next special event. For a casual evening with friends, you can visit any of the local watering holes for fun, music, dancing, and beers on tap. There is a lot to explore in Gaithersburg, make sure you don’t do it on an empty stomach!

Gaithersburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Gaithersburg restaurants

Minerva Indian Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Minerva Indian Cuisine

16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Hakka Noodles$16.99
Egg Hakka Noodles$13.99
Egg Masala$14.99
More about Minerva Indian Cuisine
The Grilled Oyster Co. image

 

The Grilled Oyster Co.

200 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$14.00
Cioppino$27.00
Lobster Pasta$27.00
More about The Grilled Oyster Co.
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine image

 

Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine

7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Can Soda$9.50
Our Signature juicy spicy buttermilk chicken breast sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, fries and a can soda
Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Banana Pudding$3.49
Homemade Banana Pudding
More about Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
Coal Fire Gaithersburg image

 

Coal Fire Gaithersburg

116 Main Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Margherita Pizza$16.95
12" Margherita Pizza$13.95
Onion Rings$7.95
More about Coal Fire Gaithersburg
Pho & Grill image

 

Pho & Grill

18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
P6 - Special Combo *Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs$11.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
P1 - *Eye-Round$10.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
A3 - Spring Roll$5.75
Crispy rolls, pork, shrimp, vermicelli, carrot, onion, ﬁsh sauce. 2 Pieces.
More about Pho & Grill
Berries & Bowls image

SMOOTHIES • CAKES

Berries & Bowls

120 Market St, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.9 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Machine
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
Caprese$5.99
Toasted whole grain bread topped with avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
COCONUT BOWL
Coconut meat blended smooth and creamy with coconut water and natural sweetener
More about Berries & Bowls
Gentleman Jim's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gentleman Jim's

18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
12" PIZZA$12.79
10" PIZZA$10.79
JUST A BURGER$11.00
More about Gentleman Jim's
CHENNAI HOPPERS image

 

CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dum Chicken Biryani$14.95
The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
Street Samosa$5.95
(Vegan) Tri-folded puff pastry stuffed with potato, chilis, mint, cilantro & chat masala, deep fried.
Dum Goat Biryani$16.95
The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
More about CHENNAI HOPPERS
Don Pollo image

 

Don Pollo

9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$9.95
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Single Cheese Empanada$2.25
One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$13.25
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
More about Don Pollo
Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
More about Paladar Latin Kitchen
Island Pride Oasis image

GRILL

Island Pride Oasis

617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hellshire Style Snapper$20.00
Jerk Chicken White Meat$18.00
Mac & Cheese$4.00
More about Island Pride Oasis
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A. image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco La Casita$3.50
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
Tamal de Elote$3.50
fresh corn tamale
Horchata
Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk
More about La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg image

 

BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg

203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
El Gringo$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
Pastor Pork Taco$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
Roasted Tomato Salsa$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
More about BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
Barking Mad Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Mad Cafe

239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.3 (2221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clark Classic$4.75
House-made caramel and mocha syrups, espresso, steamed milk, topped with espresso grounds and cocoa powder.
CAPPUCCINO$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk
CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.
More about Barking Mad Cafe
GuateBakery image

 

GuateBakery

207 East Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepino Blanco
Gusanos
Cortada
More about GuateBakery
DM Sliders image

 

DM Sliders

4200 Sundown Rd, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$3.00
More about DM Sliders
Quincy's Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's Bar & Grille

616 Quince Orchard Rd, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.1 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Trippple B$14.50
More about Quincy's Bar & Grille
La Vina Mexican Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

La Vina Mexican Grill

16533 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.7 (987 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Vina Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

La Mexicana-Gaithersburg

16143 SHADY GROVE ROAD, GAITHERSBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Platter$15.95
Steak Burrito, cheese enchilada, crispy taco with beef, rice, beans and sour cream.
Chili Relleno$5.95
Plantains with Beans & Sour Cream$3.95
More about La Mexicana-Gaithersburg
Consumer pic

 

Ixtapalapa Taqueria New

411 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$3.00
Suadero$3.00
Horchata$2.70
More about Ixtapalapa Taqueria New
Consumer pic

 

Taco Bar

10003 B Fields Rd, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$7.50
Classic Burrito$6.00
More about Taco Bar
Ela Mesa image

 

Ela Mesa

109 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ela Mesa
Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Gaithersburg image

 

Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Gaithersburg

16123 Shady Grove Rd, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Gaithersburg
Banner pic

 

Ranken Noodle House

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ranken Noodle House
Vine Alley image

 

Vine Alley

114 Market Street, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Vine Alley
Restaurant banner

 

Isaac's Poultry Market

12163 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Isaac's Poultry Market
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Pot Hero - Gaithersburg

100 Paramount Park Dr, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Hot Pot Hero - Gaithersburg
Restaurant banner

 

Ted's Bulletin

220 Ellington Boulevard, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ted's Bulletin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Naan

Mac And Cheese

