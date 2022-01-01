Gaithersburg restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Gaithersburg is one of the largest cities in Maryland. Featuring robust shopping, friendly communities, and a wide selection of cuisines, you’ll find yourself feeling welcomed right away. Whether you’re searching for a breakfast bite or a late-night meal, you’ll find it in Gaithersburg. Tasty treats and savory snacks are available throughout the city.
Visit Kentlands for some sea fare and Mediterranean cuisine or visit the Rio district for cheesy pizza, New American food, and spicy Tex-Mex. There are even waterfront restaurants just off the Lake of Rio where you can dine and enjoy the soothing view of the lake. Catch a movie and then take your pick of sandwiches, Thai food, classic diner dishes just a few blocks away.
Searching for a nice glass of wine? How about a sweet crisp mead? Gaithersburg offers that and more. Visit the local meadery for a unique taste of hand-crafted mead or stop by one of the resident wineries for your next special event. For a casual evening with friends, you can visit any of the local watering holes for fun, music, dancing, and beers on tap. There is a lot to explore in Gaithersburg, make sure you don’t do it on an empty stomach!
Gaithersburg's top cuisines
Must-try Gaithersburg restaurants
Minerva Indian Cuisine
16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Shrimp Hakka Noodles
|$16.99
|Egg Hakka Noodles
|$13.99
|Egg Masala
|$14.99
The Grilled Oyster Co.
200 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$14.00
|Cioppino
|$27.00
|Lobster Pasta
|$27.00
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine
7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Spicy buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Can Soda
|$9.50
Our Signature juicy spicy buttermilk chicken breast sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, fries and a can soda
|Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
|Banana Pudding
|$3.49
Homemade Banana Pudding
Coal Fire Gaithersburg
116 Main Street, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|16" Margherita Pizza
|$16.95
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$13.95
|Onion Rings
|$7.95
Pho & Grill
18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village
|Popular items
|P6 - Special Combo *Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs
|$11.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|P1 - *Eye-Round
|$10.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|A3 - Spring Roll
|$5.75
Crispy rolls, pork, shrimp, vermicelli, carrot, onion, ﬁsh sauce. 2 Pieces.
SMOOTHIES • CAKES
Berries & Bowls
120 Market St, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Green Machine
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
|Caprese
|$5.99
Toasted whole grain bread topped with avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
|COCONUT BOWL
Coconut meat blended smooth and creamy with coconut water and natural sweetener
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gentleman Jim's
18257 Flower Hill Way, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|12" PIZZA
|$12.79
|10" PIZZA
|$10.79
|JUST A BURGER
|$11.00
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Popular items
|Dum Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
|Street Samosa
|$5.95
(Vegan) Tri-folded puff pastry stuffed with potato, chilis, mint, cilantro & chat masala, deep fried.
|Dum Goat Biryani
|$16.95
The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.
Don Pollo
9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
|$9.95
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
|Single Cheese Empanada
|$2.25
One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
|1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
|$13.25
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Paladar Latin Kitchen
203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Rio Style Chicken Tacos (DN)
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, poblano peppers, peanut-plantain crumble, cilantro aioli
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pineapple salsa, pickled jalapenos, garlic pasilla aioli
|Blackened Fish Tacos (DN)
|$16.50
Pickled red onion & pineapple slaw, cilantro aioli
GRILL
Island Pride Oasis
617 South Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Hellshire Style Snapper
|$20.00
|Jerk Chicken White Meat
|$18.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Taco La Casita
|$3.50
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp on handmade tortilla avocado/chimol/grated queso seco
|Tamal de Elote
|$3.50
fresh corn tamale
|Horchata
Rice/ Cinnamon/ Morro/ Milk
BOMBA Taco - Gaithersburg
203 Crown Park Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|El Gringo
|$4.00
Ground beef, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime crema & vinaigrette slaw
|Pastor Pork Taco
|$4.00
Pineapple slaw, pickled red onions & vinaigrette slaw
|Roasted Tomato Salsa
|$3.50
Served with out housemade blend of plantain, malanga & tortilla chips
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Mad Cafe
239 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Clark Classic
|$4.75
House-made caramel and mocha syrups, espresso, steamed milk, topped with espresso grounds and cocoa powder.
|CAPPUCCINO
|$3.75
Espresso with steamed milk
|CHAI LATTE
a blend of black tea and traditional chai spices with steamed milk.
GuateBakery
207 East Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Pepino Blanco
|Gusanos
|Cortada
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Quincy's Bar & Grille
616 Quince Orchard Rd, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Trippple B
|$14.50
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
La Vina Mexican Grill
16533 S Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
La Mexicana-Gaithersburg
16143 SHADY GROVE ROAD, GAITHERSBURG
|Popular items
|Texas Platter
|$15.95
Steak Burrito, cheese enchilada, crispy taco with beef, rice, beans and sour cream.
|Chili Relleno
|$5.95
|Plantains with Beans & Sour Cream
|$3.95
Ixtapalapa Taqueria New
411 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$3.00
|Suadero
|$3.00
|Horchata
|$2.70
Taco Bar
10003 B Fields Rd, Gaithersburg
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl
|$7.50
|Classic Burrito
|$6.00
Ela Mesa
109 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg
Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Gaithersburg
16123 Shady Grove Rd, Gaithersburg
Ranken Noodle House
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg
Vine Alley
114 Market Street, Gaithersburg
Isaac's Poultry Market
12163 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg
Hot Pot Hero - Gaithersburg
100 Paramount Park Dr, Gaithersburg
Ted's Bulletin
220 Ellington Boulevard, Gaithersburg