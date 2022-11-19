Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobapop Tea Bar - Kentlands

review star

No reviews yet

312 Main St

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Popular Items

BoBaPop Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Mango Green Tea

Seasonal Drinks

The Johnny

The Johnny

$6.25

Inspired by NCT's Johnny - We pair our fresh Rose Green Tea with a layer of Coconut Oat Foam, made with real coconut. Now vegans can enjoy this best seller drink!

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Made with 100% fresh avocado. This creamy & delicious smoothie is blended with condensed milk, premium heavy cream and milk. Contains dairy.

Golden Turmeric Milk Tea

Golden Turmeric Milk Tea

$5.75

This new seasonal drink has a slightly sweet, earthy turmeric root flavor profile with hints of clove, cinnamon, honey and cardamom. Made with real turmeric, Jasmine Green Tea and no artificial ingredients. Turmeric contains antioxidants that may lessen inflammation and lower risk of heart disease. A nominal amount of ground Turmeric may appear in the drink. Lactose-free by default, with oat milk option. No additional sugar added at 50% sweetness level.

Honeydew Melon Milk Tea

Honeydew Melon Milk Tea

$5.50

Made with real honeydew puree! We pair the honeydew puree with our freshly brewed Jasmine Green Milk Tea. Honeydew bits may be present in the drink. Lactose-free by default with oat milk option available.

Fresh Tea

Ali Mountain Fresh Tea

Ali Mountain Fresh Tea

$5.25

Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera.

Classic Black Fresh Tea

Classic Black Fresh Tea

$4.75

Classic bold, full flavor profile and no milk. Made from black Ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon.

Darling Fresh Tea

Darling Fresh Tea

$5.00

This is brewed with Darjeeling tea leaves and no milk. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea.

Flower Green Fresh Tea

Flower Green Fresh Tea

$5.00

This is brewed with Camellia tea leaves and no milk. It has a light floral fragrance when compared with the traditional Jasmine tea leaves.

Four Season Fresh Tea

Four Season Fresh Tea

$5.25

Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma.

Japanese Brown Rice Fresh Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Fresh Tea

$5.00

This is brewed with Genmaicha tea leaves and no milk. This Japanese green tea is fused with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma.

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

$4.75

Brewed with Jasmine flowers and fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. No milk.

Roasted Oolong Fresh Tea

Roasted Oolong Fresh Tea

$5.00

Oolong tea leaves are roasted multiple times to achieve the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through without the bitterness. No milk.

Fruit Tea

Ginger Peach

Ginger Peach

$5.25

We infuse our Ceylon Black Peach Tea with Real Ginger! Contains peach bits. By default it does not include topping.

Grapefruit Guava Tea

Grapefruit Guava Tea

$5.25

A tropical island drink with Guava, Grapefruit, Jasmine Green Tea with a splash of lime juice! By default it does not include topping.

Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with grapefruit flavor and grapefruit fruit bits. We brew Jasmine flowers with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. The grapefruit flavor is strong on this one. By default it does not include topping.

Honey Aloe Vera Green Tea (w/ aloe vera)

Honey Aloe Vera Green Tea (w/ aloe vera)

$5.75

This refreshing drink combines the Jasmine green tea with a touch of honey for sweetness. Includes Aloe Vera topping.

Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00

Made with Jasmine Green Tea. The sourness from the fresh lemon juice balances out nicely with the honey. The less sugar % the more sour the drink will be. By default it does not include topping.

Kiwi Green Tea

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.00

We hand shake Jasmine green tea with kiwi concentrate and real Kiwi fruit bits. Kiwi is rich in antioxidant and has many other nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, B-vitamin, and potassium. By default it does not include topping.

Kumquat Winter Melon (w/ white pearl)

Kumquat Winter Melon (w/ white pearl)

$6.75

Caffeine-free, and includes White Pearls topping. Large size only. Slight sourness of Kumquat fruit balances out nicely with the sweetness of wintermelon to make a refreshing drink. 50% or less sugar will increase the sourness flavor of the drink.

Lemon Green Tea

Lemon Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with lemon. A simple, refreshing drink with nice Jasmine aroma and zesty lemon juice. By default it does not include topping.

Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea

Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.00

Roasted Oolong is a strong fragrant tea and compliments perfectly with the naturally sweet lychee fruit. Comes with lychee fruit bit. Lychees have been enjoyed since the 11th century and may relieve minor coughing and minor abdominal pain. By default it does not include topping.

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with mango concentrate and mango fruit bits. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the light Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Passion Fruit Tea (w/ passion fruit popballs)

Passion Fruit Tea (w/ passion fruit popballs)

$5.75

Comes with Passion Fruit popballs topping. The combination of the passion fruit juice and Jasmine green tea aroma creates a perfect balance of sweetness and subtle taste of fresh tea.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.00

The slight tart and sweetness level of the peach combines well with the strong Ceylon black tea for a refreshing drink that's great all 4 seasons. We put real peach bits in this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$5.00Out of stock

We hand shake our Jasmine green tea with raspberry concentrate, a hint of strawberry and an orange slice that adds crisp. It tastes as good as it looks. By default it does not include topping.

Salt Plums Green Tea

Salt Plums Green Tea

$5.25

The sour and saltiness of the real dried plums combined with the nice Jasmine green tea makes this drink a favorite in Asia. By default it does not include topping.

Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black tea with strawberry. Strong strawberry flavor balances out well with the strong Ceylon tea. It's a refreshing, addicting drink that will help you stay alert. We use real strawberry bits in this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Sunrise Tea

Sunrise Tea

$5.00

Deliciously explosive combination of Jasmine green tea with strawberry and passion fruit. This drink produces a color combination similar to what you see at sunrise, hence the name. By default it does not include topping.

Winter Melon Fruit Drink

Winter Melon Fruit Drink

$5.00

Caffeine-free. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. By default it does not include topping.

Signature Milk Tea

3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)

3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)

$7.00

Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), egg pudding, and herbal pudding (grass jelly). Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution

Ali Mountain Milk Tea

Ali Mountain Milk Tea

$5.25

Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Lactose-free by default - vegan option for oat milk under 'request & substitution'. By default it does not include topping.

BoBaPop Milk Tea

BoBaPop Milk Tea

$4.75

Our classic Black Milk Tea. Does not include toppings. #1 customers' favorite. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black Ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Darling Milk Tea

Darling Milk Tea

$5.00

We brew this drink with Darjeeling tea leaves. BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," Darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a Black Ceylon tea and an Oolong tea. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Flower Green Milk Tea

Flower Green Milk Tea

$5.00

We brew this with Camellia tea leaves. Light floral fragrance. Historically reserved for emperors and royalty. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Four Seasons Milk Tea

Four Seasons Milk Tea

$5.25

Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma. Lactose-free by default - vegan option for oat milk under 'request & substitution'. By default it does not include topping.

Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea

$5.00

We brew this with Genmaicha tea leaves. This Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice creates a smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.75

Brewed with Jasmine flowers and fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

30% or less sugar will increase the Matcha bitterness. 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves are grind into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong Matcha flavor. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

This Taiwanese tea is roasted many times. Full-bodied Oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Made w/condensed milk and contains dairy. BoBaPOP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea from Thailand, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Oat milk is not available. By default it does not include topping.

Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)

Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)

$6.75

Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly). Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution

Milk Tea

Almond Flavored Milk Tea

Almond Flavored Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + deliciously nutty almond flavor and aroma. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + buttery rich, dark caramelized flavor. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00

Caffeine-free. Popular drink made with exclusive BoBaPOP branded chocolate flavor (rich and strong) not available to any other company. Oat milk is not available for this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Chocolate Mint Milk Tea

Chocolate Mint Milk Tea

$5.25

Caffeine-free. This unique drink is a combination of deliciously decadent chocolate mixed with refreshing mint. Oat milk is not available for this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

If you like pina coladas, you’ll love this milk tea. Recommend pineapple jelly as a topping for that perfect combination! The coconut sweetness is adjustable to preference. Made with Ceylon Black Tea and no artificial ingredients. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + a touch of honey. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Mint Milk Tea

Mint Milk Tea

$5.25

Ceylon black milk tea + refreshing mint flavor. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Caffeine-free and lactose-free. Rich and creamy. Taro root is a vegetable and is known best for its purple color and smoothness. High in fiber. Oat milk is not available for this drink. By default it does not include topping.

Vanilla Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + award-winning vanilla syrup with the highest level of vanilla and preservative-free. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Wintermelon Milk

Wintermelon Milk

$5.00

Caffeine-free. We combine the sweetness of Wintermelon and the creaminess of milk to create a drink that is smooth and refreshing at the same time. Lactose-free by default. Oat milk option available under request & substitution. By default it does not include topping.

Latte (Fresh Milk)

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

Caffeine-free. We combine fresh pasteurized milk with brown sugar syrup and it makes for a unique tiger stripe looking drink that is an absolute treat for all ages. Multiple Milk options available. By default it does not include topping.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

We pair our fresh milk and our in-house coffee to achieve a creamy and strong caffeine drink. Perfect pairing with our black pearl/boba. Multiple milk options available. By default it does not include topping.

Chai Latte (Hot)

Chai Latte (Hot)

$6.00

**HOT ONLY** A delicious combination of organic ingredients: black tea, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, orange blossom and ginger with a splash of fresh milk (multiple milk options). Served hot and comes in 3 different flavors (Original, Vanilla, Ginger Infused). By default it does not include topping.

Korean Banana Milk

Korean Banana Milk

$5.50

A modern take on the classic Korean banana milk. Rich & ripe banana flavor. Naturally caffeine-free with no artificial ingredients, just the good stuff. Multiple milk options. Limited sugar adjustments. By default it does not include topping.

Late Night Latte

Late Night Latte

$6.25

Our Late Night Latte features our Brown Sugar Latte topped with our special Roasted Coffee Foam. This creamy drink perfectly blends our fresh milk, cold brewed coffee infused milk foam and brown sugar for a caffeine kick. Dairy & vegan options. By default it does not include topping.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Fresh milk combined with real Japanese matcha (has caffeine) makes for a beautiful green/white drink that tastes as good as it looks. Matcha is said to have high antioxidants level and may promote healthy heart. Multiple milk options available. By default it does not include topping.

Strawberry Skies Latte

Strawberry Skies Latte

$6.00

Our latest BTS-inspired drink! We infuse our hearty strawberry marinade with fresh milk of your choice. Add our in-house cheese foam to make it a Strawberry Cheesecake Latte! *Due to real strawberries in the marinade, nominal amount of strawberry seeds will be in the drink* By default it does not include topping.

Milk/Cheese/Coconut Foam Tea

Ali Mountain Foam Tea

Ali Mountain Foam Tea

$5.75

Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Classic Black Foam Tea

Classic Black Foam Tea

$5.25

Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black Ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Darling Foam Tea

Darling Foam Tea

$5.50

Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," the Darjeeling tea leaves have a musky-sweet tasting note similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an Oolong tea. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Flower Green Foam Tea

Flower Green Foam Tea

$5.50

Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragrance. Historically reserved for emperors and royalty. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Four Season Foam Tea

Four Season Foam Tea

$5.75

Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Japanese Brown Rice Foam Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Foam Tea

$5.50

Our Genmaicha tea is brewed from Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. It has a smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. We add a layer of foam (milk or cream cheese) on top. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Jasmine Green Foam Tea

Jasmine Green Foam Tea

$5.25

Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Roasted Oolong Foam Tea

Roasted Oolong Foam Tea

$5.50

This Taiwanese tea is roasted multiple times. Full-bodied Oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. We add a layer of foam (milk, cream cheese or coconut) on top.

Slush

Chocolate Oreo Slush

Chocolate Oreo Slush

$5.75

Contains dairy, caffeine-free. This creamy slush is full of flavor from several original Nabisco branded chocolate Oreo cookies and is a rewarding treat anytime. If you like Oreo cookies, you'll love this slush. No sugar adjustment.

Coconut Slush

Coconut Slush

$5.75

Dairy or Vegan option! This creamy coconut slush is the perfect dessert to start off the day right or finishing the night out. No additional sugar is added as the sweetness comes from the coconut.

Kiwi Slush

Kiwi Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. Kiwi slush is green in color and slightly tart. Kiwi has lots of antioxidants and is one of the super fruits of the world. We use real kiwi bits in this slush. No sugar adjustment as we don't add any.

Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. Lychee is a sweet tropical fruit grown throughout southeast Asia and have been enjoyed since the 11th century. Lychees may relieve minor coughing and minor abdominal pain. We top the slush with real lychee bits in this slush. No adjustments allowed.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. Great treat for all ages. Mango is called the “king of fruits” in some parts of the world. Our mango slush tastes just like icy, sweet mangoes. We import mango pulp from Taiwan and use real mango bits in this slush. No sugar adjustment.

Matcha Slush

Matcha Slush

$5.75

Dairy & Vegan option! 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves grind into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong Matcha flavor. No sugar adjustment.

Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. Passion fruit is a sweet, seedy fruit that originated in South America. Passion fruit slush is a good way to experience the flavor of this unique fruit. No sugar adjustment.

Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. The familiar taste of peach in a slush is great any time of day. We top it with real peach bits in this slush. No sugar adjustment.

Red Bean Slush

Red Bean Slush

$5.75

Dairy & Vegan option! Naturally caffeine-free. Adzuki bean, sometimes called red mung bean, is an annual vine widely cultivated throughout East Asia for its small bean. Our red bean slush is a tasty treat full of the red bean nutty flavor. We use real red beans in this slush and pairs great with black pearls/bobas. No sugar adjustment.

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.25

Caffeine-free. If you like strawberries, but don't like to eat them because you are afraid they might be sour, fear no more. Slush is a sweet way to enjoy the taste of strawberries. We top it with real strawberry bits in this slush. No sugar adjustment.

Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.75

Contains dairy, caffeine-free. Rich and creamy taro taste in a cold slush. Taro root is a vegetable and is known for its purple color in drinks and smoothness. Deliciously addicting. Add some black boba to make it extra special. No sugar adjustment.

Snacks

Comes
Magi Planet Popcorn

Magi Planet Popcorn

$7.00

Imported from Taiwan, these premium popcorn are addicting & full of flavors! *Produced in a facility that handles shellfish, eggs, milk, peanuts, soybeans, wheat and tree nuts*

Bobapop Merch

Boba Face Mask

Boba Face Mask

$10.00

Frenchie bulldog on the mask, 2 layers of washable fabric mask, all of masks are printed, cut and sewn in the USA, Comfy rayon spandex straps, and comfortable to wear for a long period of time.

Bobapop Thermo Bottle

Bobapop Thermo Bottle

$25.00

Stainless steel construction, lip opening perfectly sized for boba wide straws or sipping, removable mouth piece for easy & thorough cleaning, plus a locking mechanism to prevent spills.

Boba Stainless Steel Straws

Boba Stainless Steel Straws

$5.00

316 food grade stainless steel straw - comes with cleaning brush and carrying bag!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly brewed drinks, a small batch at a time!

Website

Location

312 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

