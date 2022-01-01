Derwood restaurants you'll love

Derwood restaurants
Must-try Derwood restaurants

Sasuns Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sasuns Cafe

7217 Muncaster Mill Rd, Derwood

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soujouk and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
12" Med Pizza$9.99
Chicken Breast Kebab Platter$13.99
Outta The Way Cafe image

 

Outta The Way Cafe

17503 Redland Rd, Derwood

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tempura Tenders$13.99
Mondo Nachos$14.99
Duff Salad$15.59
PICKUP HOT CHIX image

 

PICKUP HOT CHIX

17513 Redland Rd, Derwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
