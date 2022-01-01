Damascus restaurants you'll love
Damascus's top cuisines
Must-try Damascus restaurants
Brazil gourmet - maryland
9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus
|Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet
|$18.50
Brazilian styled chicken croquettes.
|Frango Catupiry Pizza
|$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, chicken, Brazilian catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
|Calabresa Pizza
|$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hornet's Nest Grille
9876 Main St, Damascus
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Lightly fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
|Chicken Stingers
|$14.00
Crispy chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw.
Try it buffalo style.
|Bellison Burger
|$12.00
Half-pound burger, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and herb mayo.
PIZZA
Maggi's Pizza & Subs
26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus
|Reuben
|$12.99
Corned Beef with Swiss, Sauerkraut
& Thousand Island Dressing
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
To add toppings click on price to the right
|Italian Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini’s, Black Olives, Capicola & Genoa Salami served with Italian Dressing on the side
PAPi'S Chicken & Grill
26400 Ridge Road, Damascus
|Mikey's Gyro
|$9.00
Choice of classic beef and lamb or chicken with red onion, diced tomatoes, fries and tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a soft pita.
|Whole Chicken + 2 Lg. Sides
|$24.00
One whole chicken of our famous charbroiled chicken. Served with two large sides.
|Mikey's Gyro Special
|$6.00
Owner Mikey's thinly sliced lamb and beef with red onion, diced tomatoes, papi's fries and tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a soft pita.
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus
26027 Ridge Road, Damascus
|12 Wings
|$15.99
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$9.49
|18" NY Style
|$16.50