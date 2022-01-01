Damascus restaurants you'll love

Damascus restaurants
Toast
  • Damascus

Damascus's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Must-try Damascus restaurants

Brazil gourmet - maryland image

 

Brazil gourmet - maryland

9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coxinha by Brazil Gourmet$18.50
Brazilian styled chicken croquettes.
Frango Catupiry Pizza$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, chicken, Brazilian catupiry cheese, and kalamata olives.
Calabresa Pizza$28.99
Tomato sauce, cheese, Brazilian smoked sausage, onions, and kalamata olives.
More about Brazil gourmet - maryland
Hornet's Nest Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hornet's Nest Grille

9876 Main St, Damascus

Avg 4.7 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Lightly fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Chicken Stingers$14.00
Crispy chicken fingers, served with fresh cut fries, coleslaw.
Try it buffalo style.
Bellison Burger$12.00
Half-pound burger, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg and herb mayo.
More about Hornet's Nest Grille
Maggi's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA

Maggi's Pizza & Subs

26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$12.99
Corned Beef with Swiss, Sauerkraut
& Thousand Island Dressing
10" Cheese Pizza$8.99
To add toppings click on price to the right
Italian Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini’s, Black Olives, Capicola & Genoa Salami served with Italian Dressing on the side
More about Maggi's Pizza & Subs
PAPi'S Chicken & Grill image

 

PAPi'S Chicken & Grill

26400 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mikey's Gyro$9.00
Choice of classic beef and lamb or chicken with red onion, diced tomatoes, fries and tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a soft pita.
Whole Chicken + 2 Lg. Sides$24.00
One whole chicken of our famous charbroiled chicken. Served with two large sides.
Mikey's Gyro Special$6.00
Owner Mikey's thinly sliced lamb and beef with red onion, diced tomatoes, papi's fries and tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a soft pita.
More about PAPi'S Chicken & Grill
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus image

 

New York J&P Pizza - Damascus

26027 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$15.99
Steak & Cheese Sub$9.49
18" NY Style$16.50
More about New York J&P Pizza - Damascus
Quincy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's

9813 Main St, Damascus

Avg 3.9 (108 reviews)
Takeout
More about Quincy's

