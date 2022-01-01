Cake in Damascus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hornet's Nest Grille

9876 Main St, Damascus

Avg 4.7 (598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Style Cheese Cake$7.00
Homemade New York Style Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles. Try it drizzles with raspberry sauce.
Eclair Cake$7.00
Homemade graham cracker and vanilla pudding layers piled high and topped with chocolate ganache
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Dark chocolate cake with a hot molten chocolate center.
More about Hornet's Nest Grille
New York J&P Pizza - Damascus image

 

New York J&P Pizza - Damascus

26027 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Damascus

