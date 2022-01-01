Mount Airy restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Airy

Mount Airy's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Airy restaurants

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe image

PIZZA

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe

114 S Main St, Mt. Airy

Avg 4.2 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
pecorino-romano & wood-fired croutons
Build Your Own Pie$15.00
wood-fired in our 900° brick oven, golden brown crust, slightly charred
Spinach Salad$9.00
bacon, mandarin orange, onion, walnut, feta (chicken or shrimp available)
More about Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe
Casita Romos image

 

Casita Romos

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Order of 4 Tacos$10.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
Quesadillas$13.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream. Choice of meat. Chicken or beef.
Beef Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese
More about Casita Romos
Olde Town Restaurant image

 

Olde Town Restaurant

206 South Main Street, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon$3.00
Side Beef Hash$5.00
Pancakes
More about Olde Town Restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy image

 

New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy

409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Wings$15.99
16" NY Style$14.50
French Fries$3.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger$12.00
Half pound black angus beef burger.
Tavern Club$14.00
Roast turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced ribeye on an italian sub roll with your choice of cheese and toppings.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Omelet$9.29
Choice of three toppings (additional toppings 0.75)
Mount Airy Cobb$14.49
Field greens, bacon, swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, grilled chicken
8 Wings$15.25
Fresh bone-in wings. Choice of housemade sauces. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay and Old Bay Honey.
More about The Mount Airy Inn
Superfoods Cafe & Market image

 

Superfoods Cafe & Market

106 S Main St, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
APPLE DELIGHT - apple, carrot, ginger
Apples, Carrots, Ginger
CHIPOTLE CHIK'N$13.75
Vegetarian Chik'n Patty, romaine, tomato, avocado, chipotle vegenaise served on your favorite wrap or bread. Gluten free option available. Vegan option available.
Our most requested wrap!
PESTO CHIK'N WRAP$13.75
vegetarian chik'n patty, spinach, carrots, tomato, pesto vegenaise, salt & pepper all on your favorite wrap or bread. Gluten-free option also available. Vegetarian.
Customer Favorite!
More about Superfoods Cafe & Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston