Mt Airy Lanes
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy elevated eats from Aly’s Way and unique drinks from Lane 13! Authentic duckpin bowling, arcade, and more from a family owned business of over 45 years! Once a stranger, family forever Thank you!
Location
304 Center St, Mount Airy, MD 21771
Gallery