Mt Airy Lanes

304 Center St

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Slice
French Fries
Dirty Turkey Sub

Apps

French Fries

$3.31

Served With A Dipping Sauce Of Your Choice

Curly Fries

$3.62

Lightly Seasoned Served With A Dipping Sauce Of Your Choice

Onion Rings

$5.20

Beer Battered Thick Cut

Cheese Sticks

$5.72

Served With A Marinara Dipping Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$7.82

2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders Served With Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Nachos

$5.51

Tortilla Chips Served With Queso

Soft Pretzel

$2.57

Can Be Served With Salt Or Unsalted

Pretzel Logs

$5.20

2 Large Pretzel Logs Served Salted Or Unsalted

Tator Tots

$3.62

Crispy Tator Tots Served With A Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.46

Served With Homemade Sweet Old Honey Sauce

Chip/Pretzel Bowl

$3.94

Homemade Cracklins

$2.63

Homemade Pork Rinds Topped With Alys Way Signature Seasonings

Chicken Wings

$12.02

6 Jumbo Wings Served With Your Choice Of Homemade Wing Sauce Or Dry Rub

Hot Dip

$4.75

Craft Beer Cheese add on

$1.95

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.35

1/4 Lb Local Burger From Wagners Meats

Ham Sandwich

$4.78

Local Ham Sliced Thin Served Hot Or Cold On Your Choice Of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$4.46

Melted Provolone And American Cheese Between 2 Slices Of Your Choice Of Bread, Toasted To Perfection

Pig & Dill

$6.04

Blend Of Melted Cheeses With Bacon, Homemade Aly 3 Spread Between Buttery Grilled Sourdough Bread

Chicken Salad

$4.78

Simple Chicken Salad On Your Choice Of Bread

Grilled Chicken

$6.25

Grilled Chicken With Your Choice Of Sauce,Toppings And Bread

BLT

$5.20

Local Smoked Bacon From Wagners Meats, Romaine Lettuce And Local Tomatoes On Your Choice Of Bread

Tuna

$5.20

Simple Tuna Salad On Your Choice Of Bread

Roasted Turkey

$6.56

House Recipe Roasted Turkey On Your Choice Of Bread

Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.15

1/4 Lb Pork Hot Dog

Ducking Pig

$8.95

House Pulled Pork Glazed In Sweet Thai Chili Sauce And Topped With Shredded Greens, Fried Wonton Strips, Signature Pickle Red Onions, And Duck Sauce Tucked Nicely In A Flour Wrap

Kickin Quesadilla

$8.95

House Pulled Pork Grilled With Signature Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Blend Of Melted Cheeses, Served In A Toasty Tortilla With A Side Of Queso

Pickly Pig

$8.95

House Pulled Pork Tossed In Our Original Bbq Ranch Sauce Tucked Between A Blend Of Melted Cheeses, Topped With Grilled Jalapeños, Aly 3 Spread, Signature Pickled Red Onions And Hugged Between Sliced Buttery Toasted Sourdough Slices.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.45

Delicious housemade pulled pork any way you choose! Don't forget to add one of our homemade sauces!

Whoopsidilla

$7.25

Housemade pulled pork and our unique whoopsie sauce tucked inside a warm toasty tortilla with melted provolone/mozzarella cheese.

Porky Melt

$8.95

Pulled pork in our homemade honey bbq bay sauce layed between two pieces of perfectly toasted buttery sourdough with melted cheeses. You'll never eat a grilled cheese the same again.

Smokey Classic

$5.45

Roast Beef

$7.25

Screamin Hog

$8.95

Quickie Chickie

$6.25

Pizza

Pizza Slice

$2.89

A Slice Of Our 16

16" Pizza

$14.12

16

Subs

Hamburger Sub

$9.40

Two 1/4 Lb Local Burgers From Wagners Meats On A Fresh Baked Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.92

Grilled Chicken Breast On Fresh Baked Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

House Roasted Turkey Sub

$9.92

House Roasted Turkey Breast On Fresh Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

Steak Sub

$7.61

6 Oz Philly Steak Grilled And Served On Fresh Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

Ham Sub

$8.66

Local Ham From Wagners Meats Sliced And Served On A Fresh Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.93

Simple Chicken Salad Served On Fresh Local Sub Roll Served Your Way

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.40

Simple Tuna Salad Served On A Fresh Baked Local Sub Roll Topped Your Way

Club Sub

$10.76

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Local Sliced Ham, Local Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On A Fresh Local Baked Sub Roll

Alley Hero Sub

$10.76

Pepperoni, Local Sliced Ham, Salami, Provolone, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Served On A Fresh Local Baked Sub Roll. Can Also Be Served Hot And Melty!

Dirty Turkey Sub

$10.76

House Roasted Turkey, Local Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions And Mushrooms, Melted Provolone And Pub Mustard Served On A Fresh Baked Local Sub Roll.

Meatball Sub

$8.35

Chicken Tender Sub

$8.87

Pint In A Philly

$9.25

Platter

Open Face Turkey

$9.92

House Roasted Turkey Served Over An Order Of Fries Smothered In Gravy

Chicken Tenders & FF

$9.92

2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders Served Over An Order Of Our Crispy French Fries With A Dipping Sauce Of Your Choice

Loaded Nachos

$13.60

Choose Your Protein, And We Load Up The Tortilla Chips With Melty Cheese, Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Chopped Tomatoes And Chopped Onions. Enough For 2 Or More To Share

Alys Way Nachos

$15.70

Choose Your Protein, And We Load Up The Tortilla Chips With Melty Cheese Some Homemade Sauces And A Combo Of Fun Flavors That Strike Us In That Moment! Just Tell Us What You Don't Like And Enjoy The Surprise When It Hits The Table! Enough For 2 Or More To Share

Staycation

$12.55

Station 1

$13.60

Grilled chicken Salad

$11.95

Poes N Os

$10.95

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$3.62

2 Eggs Fried To Your Liking And Served On The Bread Of Your Choosing

Breakfast Bowl

$6.77

2 Eggs Scrambled And Served Over Tator Tots, With Grilled Onions, Sweet Peppers And Melted Cheese

Dessert

Fun Funnel Cake strips served with your choice of topping! Cinnamon sugar, Powdered sugar or a chocolate dipping sauce!

Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.95
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy elevated eats from Aly’s Way and unique drinks from Lane 13! Authentic duckpin bowling, arcade, and more from a family owned business of over 45 years! Once a stranger, family forever Thank you!

304 Center St, Mount Airy, MD 21771

