Memories Charcoal House

review star

No reviews yet

403 E Ridgeville Blvd

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Burger)
14pc Wings
7pc Wings

Starters

Pei Mussels

$14.90

Sauteed in garlic white wine sauce with freshly toasted garlic bread

Memories Famous Crab Dip

$14.90

Hot and creamy crab dip served with crispy pita chips...our famous recipe dates back to 1994

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.90

Crispy sprouts and homemade pork belly drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with parmesan cheese

Bruschetta Spread

$11.90

Homemade tomato bruschetta with sliced and toasted garlic baguette and topped with parmesan cheese

Crispy Calamari

$13.90

Fresh and lightly hand breaded, served with homemade tomato basil marinara

Little Neck Clams

$15.90

Sauteed in garlic white wine sauce served with freshly toasted garlic bread

Lobster Toast

$14.90

Lobster meat sauteed in butter and cream sauce over garlic toast adn smothered with shredded mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.90

Hand battered shrimp tossed in hot, medium, or mild sauce served with ranch or blue cheese

Crab Dip & Pretzel Rods

$14.90

Memories crab dip served with buttery soft pretzel rods

7pc Wings

$10.90

Fresh jumbo rosted wings-pick from our sauces- Mild, medium, hot, cardinal, bbq, honey bbq, old bay, honey old bay, cajun, salt & vinegar, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero

14pc Wings

$18.90

Fresh jumbo rosted wings-pick from our sauces- Mild, medium, hot, cardinal, bbq, honey bbq, old bay, honey old bay, cajun, salt & vinegar, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero

Seafood Nachos

$16.90

Scallops, shrimp, and lump crab meat in a creamy seafood sauce over fresh nachos with melted cheddar jack cheese jalapenos, and pico

Large Cheese Fries

$11.90

Hand Helds

B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Burger)

$12.90

Impossible Burger

$12.90

Delicious grilled plant based burger built to order

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.90

All lump crab cake sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, and our hosue spicy remoulade

Southwest Crab Melt

$16.90

Lump crab cake, aged cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, cajun ranch, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast

Tuscan Steak Pita

$12.90Out of stock

Thinly sliced wagners locker ribeye, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, marinated pepeprs, spinach, and pesto sauce in warm pita bread

Reuben Brisket

$13.90

In-house slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island, on toasted marble rye

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$12.90

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, homemade tomato bruschetta, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta

2pc Boom Boom Tacos

$10.90

Crispy hand battered or grilled shrimp, tossed in boom boom sauce, cheddar jack, lettuce, and corn pico

3pc Boom Boom Tacos

$13.90

Crispy hand battered or grilled shrimp, tossed in boom boom sauce, cheddar jack, lettuce, and corn pico

Texas Bacon BBQ

$12.90

Grilled chicken breast topped with house bbq, aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast

Wagners Ribeye Steak & Cheese

$12.90Out of stock

Tinly sliced locker ribeye, sauteed onions, peppers, provolone, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Gyro

$12.90

Marianted chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta, marinated tomato, onion, and cucumber; Served in warm pita bread

Old Bay Shrimp Burrito

$14.90

Grilld old bay shrimp, jasimine rice, black beans, fresh corn pico, shredded lettuce, and avocado wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and drizzled with zesty old bay aioli

Steamers

2pc Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$29.90

Steamed and served with hot melted butter

4pc Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$58.90

Steamed and served with hot melted butter

1/2lb Steamed Shrimp

$11.90

Hot and steamed with old bay and served with cocktail sauce

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$20.90

Hot and steamed with old bay and served with cocktail sauce

Three Pounder

$39.90

Assorted crab legs, mussels, and clams; steamed and served with hot melted butter

Hot Soups

MCH Chili- Bowl

$6.90

Two time winner of mount airy's restaurant chili cook off laoded with wagner's meat locker ground beef, topped with cheddar jack, sour cream, and green onion

French Onion-Crock

$7.90

Classic beef base with sweet onion, topped with toasted bread and melted provolone

Maryland Crab Soup-Bowl

$7.90

Traditional chesapeak style tomato base with crab meat and vegetables

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$6.90

Ask your server about our homemade soup, selection changes daily

Cup Of MD Crab Soup

$5.90

MCH Grill

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$15.90

Lion back ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$27.90

Lion back ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce

Wagner's Country Rib's

$12.90

3 thick cut country ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce

MCH Rib Sampler

$20.90

A 1/3 rack of our fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and 3 tender bone in country ribs from Mt. Airy's own Wagner's meat locker

Cowboy Ribeye

$27.90

Wagner's tender and juicy 16oz bone-in handcut cowboy ribeye

NY Strip

$21.90

Wagner's tender 14oz handcut center sirloin strip

Signature Hanger Steak

$22.90

Butcher's reserved cut, grilled and sliced into medallions topped with homemade chimichurri sauce

MCH Flat Iron Steak

$12.90

8oz Flavor packed steak

Boom Boom Steak

$21.90

8oz flat iron steak topped with crispy boom boom shrimp

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.90

Twin grilled chicken breasts topped with homemade tomato bruschetta, shaved parmesan, balsamic glaze

Atlantic Salmon

$17.90

Fresh grilled salmon topped with dill cream sauce

Braised Short Ribs

$17.90

Four tender short ribs, braised in homemade merlot sauce, served over mashed potatoes.

Crisp Salads

House Garden Salad

$8.90

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, carrot, tomato, garlic croutons, and red onion

Caesar Salad

$8.90

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Wagner's Steak Salad

$15.90

Grilled Wagner's sirloin on house salad with marinted peppers and creamy goat cheese

Maryland Honey Crisp Salad

$13.90

Crispy honey old bay chicken tenders on our house salad with bacon, cheddar jack and green onion

Spinach Power Salad

$14.90

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, tomato, and walnuts on a house spinach salad

Louisian Chicken Salad

$13.90

Hand battered and crispy chicken tenders on our house salad with chopped egg, cheddar jack and bacon

Salmon Asparagus Salad

$17.90

Grilled salmon on our house salad, served with creamy goat cheese, marinated pepeprs and asparagus

Mediterranean Salad

$13.90

Mixed greens, marinated greek chicken, red onion, tomato, feta relish, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and cucumbers

Avo-Cobb Salad

$14.90

Grilled chicken on our house salad with sliced avocado, egg, bacon, and cumbled bleu cheese

Caesar Side Salad

$3.90

Side Salad

$3.90

Fry. Saute. Bake.

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.90

Hand battered chicken tenders with fries and homemade honey mustard for dipping

Veggie Chik'n Nuggets Platter

$10.90

Crispy plant based chik'n nuggets with fries; pair with your favorite sauce

Crispy Shrimp Platter

$13.90

Hand battered tiger shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$13.90

Beer battered cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

MCH Crab Cake Dinner

$26.90

Twin jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled to perfection and served with side of your choice

Penne Marinara

$11.90

Classic homemade tomato basil marinara over penne

Crispy Chicken Alfredo

$14.90

Crispy hand battered chicken served over penne in a creamy homemade alfredo

Penne Rustica

$16.90

Tiger shrimp, sauteed chicken and smoked bacon in a rosemary parmesan cream sauce

Seafood Penne Rosa

$19.90

Scallops, shrimp, and lump crab meat in a seafood rose parmesan cream sauce

Crabby Mac & Cheese

$17.90

Crab meat, creamy imperial, cheddar jack, old bay, and house made mac and cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$19.90

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, and lump crab in a seafood alfredo cream sauce, smothered in mozzarella

Sides

Fries

$3.90

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.90

Onion Rings

$4.90

Cole Slaw

$3.90

Baked Beans

$3.90

Baked Potato

$3.90

Mashed Potatos

$3.90

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.90

Jasmine Rice

$3.90

Steamed Broccoli

$3.90

Sauteed Spinach

$3.90

Grilled Balsamic Asparagus

$5.90

Side Salad

$3.90

Caesar Side Salad

$3.90

Side of Apple Sauce

$2.90

Side of Avocado

$2.90

Side Crab Cake

$12.90

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.90

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.90

Side of Cheese Fries

$6.90

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.90

Side of Pita Chips

$3.90

Side of Celery and Carrots

$3.90

Side of Nacho Cheese Sauce

$2.90

Side of Gravy

$2.90

8oz Ranch

$4.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken (Kids)

$7.90

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$6.90

Veggie Chik'n Nuggets (kids)

$7.90

Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$5.90

Homemade Mac and Cheese (kids)

$6.90

Kids Burger

$7.90

Cheese Quesadilla (kids)

$6.90

Crispy Corn Dog (kids)

$6.90

Jumbo Hot Dog (kids)

$5.90

Mini Cheese Pita Pizza (kids)

$6.90

Penne Pasta w/Marinara (kids)

$6.90

Penne Pasta w/ Butter (kids)

$6.90

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.90

Apple Pie

$7.90Out of stock

Reese's PB Pie

$7.90

Lava Bundt Cake

$7.90

Limoncello Cake

$7.90

Carrot Cake

$7.90

Caramel Brownie

$7.90Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.90

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Since Memories Charcoal House opened April 12th 1994, our policy has been to provide the community and our regulars with great food, good times, and to be casually entertaining.

Location

403 E Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, MD 21771

