- Home
- /
- Mount Airy
- /
- Memories Charcoal House
Memories Charcoal House
No reviews yet
403 E Ridgeville Blvd
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Pei Mussels
Sauteed in garlic white wine sauce with freshly toasted garlic bread
Memories Famous Crab Dip
Hot and creamy crab dip served with crispy pita chips...our famous recipe dates back to 1994
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy sprouts and homemade pork belly drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with parmesan cheese
Bruschetta Spread
Homemade tomato bruschetta with sliced and toasted garlic baguette and topped with parmesan cheese
Crispy Calamari
Fresh and lightly hand breaded, served with homemade tomato basil marinara
Little Neck Clams
Sauteed in garlic white wine sauce served with freshly toasted garlic bread
Lobster Toast
Lobster meat sauteed in butter and cream sauce over garlic toast adn smothered with shredded mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand battered shrimp tossed in hot, medium, or mild sauce served with ranch or blue cheese
Crab Dip & Pretzel Rods
Memories crab dip served with buttery soft pretzel rods
7pc Wings
Fresh jumbo rosted wings-pick from our sauces- Mild, medium, hot, cardinal, bbq, honey bbq, old bay, honey old bay, cajun, salt & vinegar, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero
14pc Wings
Fresh jumbo rosted wings-pick from our sauces- Mild, medium, hot, cardinal, bbq, honey bbq, old bay, honey old bay, cajun, salt & vinegar, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, teriyaki, mango habanero
Seafood Nachos
Scallops, shrimp, and lump crab meat in a creamy seafood sauce over fresh nachos with melted cheddar jack cheese jalapenos, and pico
Large Cheese Fries
Hand Helds
B.Y.O.B (Build Your Own Burger)
Impossible Burger
Delicious grilled plant based burger built to order
Crab Cake Sandwich
All lump crab cake sandwich, topped with lettuce, tomato, and our hosue spicy remoulade
Southwest Crab Melt
Lump crab cake, aged cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, cajun ranch, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast
Tuscan Steak Pita
Thinly sliced wagners locker ribeye, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, marinated pepeprs, spinach, and pesto sauce in warm pita bread
Reuben Brisket
In-house slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island, on toasted marble rye
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, homemade tomato bruschetta, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta
2pc Boom Boom Tacos
Crispy hand battered or grilled shrimp, tossed in boom boom sauce, cheddar jack, lettuce, and corn pico
3pc Boom Boom Tacos
Crispy hand battered or grilled shrimp, tossed in boom boom sauce, cheddar jack, lettuce, and corn pico
Texas Bacon BBQ
Grilled chicken breast topped with house bbq, aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast
Wagners Ribeye Steak & Cheese
Tinly sliced locker ribeye, sauteed onions, peppers, provolone, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Gyro
Marianted chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta, marinated tomato, onion, and cucumber; Served in warm pita bread
Old Bay Shrimp Burrito
Grilld old bay shrimp, jasimine rice, black beans, fresh corn pico, shredded lettuce, and avocado wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla and drizzled with zesty old bay aioli
Steamers
2pc Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Steamed and served with hot melted butter
4pc Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Steamed and served with hot melted butter
1/2lb Steamed Shrimp
Hot and steamed with old bay and served with cocktail sauce
1lb Steamed Shrimp
Hot and steamed with old bay and served with cocktail sauce
Three Pounder
Assorted crab legs, mussels, and clams; steamed and served with hot melted butter
Hot Soups
MCH Chili- Bowl
Two time winner of mount airy's restaurant chili cook off laoded with wagner's meat locker ground beef, topped with cheddar jack, sour cream, and green onion
French Onion-Crock
Classic beef base with sweet onion, topped with toasted bread and melted provolone
Maryland Crab Soup-Bowl
Traditional chesapeak style tomato base with crab meat and vegetables
Soup of the Day-Bowl
Ask your server about our homemade soup, selection changes daily
Cup Of MD Crab Soup
MCH Grill
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Lion back ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Lion back ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce
Wagner's Country Rib's
3 thick cut country ribs glazed with BBQ Sauce
MCH Rib Sampler
A 1/3 rack of our fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and 3 tender bone in country ribs from Mt. Airy's own Wagner's meat locker
Cowboy Ribeye
Wagner's tender and juicy 16oz bone-in handcut cowboy ribeye
NY Strip
Wagner's tender 14oz handcut center sirloin strip
Signature Hanger Steak
Butcher's reserved cut, grilled and sliced into medallions topped with homemade chimichurri sauce
MCH Flat Iron Steak
8oz Flavor packed steak
Boom Boom Steak
8oz flat iron steak topped with crispy boom boom shrimp
Chicken Bruschetta
Twin grilled chicken breasts topped with homemade tomato bruschetta, shaved parmesan, balsamic glaze
Atlantic Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon topped with dill cream sauce
Braised Short Ribs
Four tender short ribs, braised in homemade merlot sauce, served over mashed potatoes.
Crisp Salads
House Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, carrot, tomato, garlic croutons, and red onion
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
Wagner's Steak Salad
Grilled Wagner's sirloin on house salad with marinted peppers and creamy goat cheese
Maryland Honey Crisp Salad
Crispy honey old bay chicken tenders on our house salad with bacon, cheddar jack and green onion
Spinach Power Salad
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, tomato, and walnuts on a house spinach salad
Louisian Chicken Salad
Hand battered and crispy chicken tenders on our house salad with chopped egg, cheddar jack and bacon
Salmon Asparagus Salad
Grilled salmon on our house salad, served with creamy goat cheese, marinated pepeprs and asparagus
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, marinated greek chicken, red onion, tomato, feta relish, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and cucumbers
Avo-Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken on our house salad with sliced avocado, egg, bacon, and cumbled bleu cheese
Caesar Side Salad
Side Salad
Fry. Saute. Bake.
Chicken Tender Platter
Hand battered chicken tenders with fries and homemade honey mustard for dipping
Veggie Chik'n Nuggets Platter
Crispy plant based chik'n nuggets with fries; pair with your favorite sauce
Crispy Shrimp Platter
Hand battered tiger shrimp, fries, cocktail sauce
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
MCH Crab Cake Dinner
Twin jumbo lump crab cakes, broiled to perfection and served with side of your choice
Penne Marinara
Classic homemade tomato basil marinara over penne
Crispy Chicken Alfredo
Crispy hand battered chicken served over penne in a creamy homemade alfredo
Penne Rustica
Tiger shrimp, sauteed chicken and smoked bacon in a rosemary parmesan cream sauce
Seafood Penne Rosa
Scallops, shrimp, and lump crab meat in a seafood rose parmesan cream sauce
Crabby Mac & Cheese
Crab meat, creamy imperial, cheddar jack, old bay, and house made mac and cheese
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, and lump crab in a seafood alfredo cream sauce, smothered in mozzarella
Sides
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Cole Slaw
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatos
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Jasmine Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Grilled Balsamic Asparagus
Side Salad
Caesar Side Salad
Side of Apple Sauce
Side of Avocado
Side Crab Cake
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Fried Shrimp
Side of Cheese Fries
Side of Garlic Bread
Side of Pita Chips
Side of Celery and Carrots
Side of Nacho Cheese Sauce
Side of Gravy
8oz Ranch
Kids Menu
Grilled Chicken (Kids)
Chicken Tenders (Kids)
Veggie Chik'n Nuggets (kids)
Grilled Cheese (Kids)
Homemade Mac and Cheese (kids)
Kids Burger
Cheese Quesadilla (kids)
Crispy Corn Dog (kids)
Jumbo Hot Dog (kids)
Mini Cheese Pita Pizza (kids)
Penne Pasta w/Marinara (kids)
Penne Pasta w/ Butter (kids)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Since Memories Charcoal House opened April 12th 1994, our policy has been to provide the community and our regulars with great food, good times, and to be casually entertaining.
403 E Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, MD 21771