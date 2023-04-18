Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bolder 144 food/drink 17004 Frederick Rd

No reviews yet

17004 Frederick Rd

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Bold Bang Shrimp

$14.00

beer breaded jumbo shrimp, peanut-thai chili sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$13.00

french fries

Calamari

$14.00

yellow corn meal encrusted, crispy peppers, thai sweet chili sauce

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

crispy tortilla, chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips, white chili, chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

crispy tortilla, chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, green onion, tomato, sour cream, salsa

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

french fries

Clams O'Brien

$15.00

dozen little neck clams, roasted red pepper, bacon, red onion, white wine, garlic butter, warm flatbread

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

jumbo lump crab, creamy artichoke bechamet, crispy old bay pita chips

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

flash fried brussel sprouts, sriracha aioli

Drunken Mussels

$13.00

pound mussels, fresh lemon, tomato, basil, garlic, white wine

Grill Fired Flatbread

$14.00

grilled homemade flatbread, mushrooms, onionm, bacon, fresh mozzarella, apple chutney

Jumbo Wings

$14.00

tossed in your choice of: bolder sauce, classic buffalo, old bay, bourbon bbq, maryland style, celery, ranch

Jumbo Wings- Flats

$17.00

tossed in your choice of: bolder sauce, classic buffalo, old bay, bourbon bbq, maryland style, celery, ranch

Philsner Chorizo Mussels

$13.00

pound beer braised mussels, garlic-lemon-tomato broth, chorizo, garlic toast

Shrimp Bolder

$14.00

jumbo shrimp, roasted garlic, parmesan cream sauce, tomato, toasted crostini

Spring Brie

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

crispy tortilla, steak, tomatoes, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa, sour cream

Steamed Clams

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp

$14.00

Zuccnini Frites

$10.00

crispy parmesan panko encrusted zucchini, chipotle ranch

Soups

Bowl Soup

$11.00

Cup Soup

$8.00

Cup White Chili

$7.00

cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla chips, soup cream, chives

French Onion Soup

$7.00

White Chili

$10.00

cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla chips, soup cream, chives

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.00

baby spinach, red apples, cucumber, tomato,mushroom, onion, candied walnuts, balsamic dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, garden vegetables, ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken with Grilled Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, garden vegetables, ranch dressing

Fall Salad

$16.00

fried goat cheese, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, craisins, toasted almonds, white balsalmic

Garden Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumber, mushroom, red onion, tomato, carrots, balsamic dressing

Harvest Cobb

$13.00

roasted corn blueberry chutney, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon, mushroom, jalapeno vinaigrette

Poplar Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, onion, mushroom, italian dressing

Red Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted red beets, goat cheese, mixed greens, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, mushrooms, white balsalmic

Salmon Spinach Salad

$20.00

grilled salmon, strawberries, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion, cucumbers, toasted almonds, goat cheese

Spring Salad

$16.00

fried goat cheese, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, strawberries, toasted almonds, white balsalmic

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$16.00

baby spinach, red onion, mushrooms, strawberries, toasted almonds, fried goat cheese

Sandwiches

144 Steak Sandwich

$14.00

thinly sliced grilled steak, carmelized onion, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, horseradish cream sauce, french bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

buffalo chicken tenders, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap-Ranch

$13.00

buffalo chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

5oz crabcake, lettuce, tomato, tartarsauce

Hobbits Chicken Melt

$14.00

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard

Old Pro Club

$15.00

turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toast

Shrimp Salad Pita

$16.00

shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, warm pita

Turkey Brie

$14.00

turkey, melted brie, red apple, spinach leaves, tomato, honey mustard, multi-grain toast

Vegan Wrap

$13.00

grilled balsamic portobello, avocado, spinach leaves, tomato, red onion, chimichurri sauce

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$17.00

plant based burger, cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo

Bison Burger

$21.00

cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato

Blackened Tuna Club

$21.00

ahi tuna, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

Boldersarus Burger

$14.00

siracha cheese sauce, pickle chips, crispy onion ring, lettuce, tomato

California Burger

$16.00

cheddar-jack cheese, avocado, bacon-mushroom chutney, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Cheddar Burger

$13.00

vermount cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Eggsplosion

$16.00

vermount cheddar, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion

Hamburger

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, onion

Knob Creek Burger

$14.00

vermount cheddar, bacon, knobb creek bbq, buttermilk onion, lettuce, tomato

Entrees

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

2 irish sausages, onion stout demi-glace, mashed potatoes, green beans

BBQ Jam Ribs

$29.00

3lb. jamaician spiced ribs, baked beans, french fries

Bistro Steak Medallions

$26.00

thinly sliced marinated steak, mushroom demi-glace, garlic mash, crispy brussel sprouts

Blackened Tuna Entree

$26.00

ahi tuna filet, sesame noodles, pineapple teriyaki glaze, broccoli

Bolder Linguine

$23.00

jumbo shrimp, parmesan cream sauce, tomato, caesar salad

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

seared cajun shrimp, bacon braised collard greens, cheddar grits, chorizo sausage, roasted corn chutney

Cornbread Chicken

$24.00

cornbread encrusted chicken breast, honey jalapeno butter, garlic mash, cheesy broccoli

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$22.00

house cooked corned beef, cabbage, roasted red bliss, horseradish mayo

Fire Grilled Stuffed Zucchini

$22.00

grilled zuchiini boat, roasted red pepper risotto, seasonal vegetables

Garlic Butter Linguine

$12.00

Hunter Jagerschnitzel

$22.00

pounded encrusted pork cutlet, mushroom demi glace, mashed potatoes, green beans

Crab Cakes

$37.00

two 5oz crab cakes, roasted red bliss, zucchini-squash, tartar sauce

JW Trueth NY Strip

$39.00

14oz new york strip, garlic mash, green beans, crispy buttermilk onion

Seafood Tuscany

$30.00

jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, mussels, clams, rustic white wine tomato sauce, linguine, caesar salad

Solo Crab Cake

$25.00

one 5oz crab cake, roasted red bliss, zucchini-squash medley, tarrtar sauce

Sirloin Filet

$29.00

garlic mash, asparagus, demi glace

Southern Maize Scallops

$32.00

cornbread encrusted sea scallops, parmesan risotto, wilted spinach-sundried tomato

Southwest Portobello

$18.00

balsamic grilled portobello, risotto, guacamole, pico de gallo, black breans, roasted corn

Strawberry Salmon

$25.00

fresh atlantic salmon, balsamic strawberry tomato salsa, spinach risotto, zucchini-squash medley

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Walnut Pie

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Decadence

$9.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Hummingbird Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$6.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Side of Asparagus

$4.00

Side of Risotto

$9.00

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of Zucchini Squash

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Add Crab Cake

$17.00

Side of Linguine/Butter

$7.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Basket Frizzle Chips

$8.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Apple Walnut

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Celery/Carrots

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Fried Goat Chz

$3.50

Childrens

Kids 1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Dino Tenders

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Pasta/Butter

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Pasta/Sauce

$7.95

served with one side

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Beverages

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cran/Ginger

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Gingerbeer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

N/A Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

N/A Grapefruit Crush

$5.00

N/A Orange Crush

$5.00

N/A Pina Colada

$6.00

N/A Straw Daquiri

$6.00

N/A Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Alcohol Carryout

Cocktails To Go

Blackberry Marg QT

$22.00

Blueberry Lemonade QT

$18.00

Orange Crush QT

$18.00

Grapefruit Crush QT

$18.00

Red Sangria QT

$15.00

Grapefruit Marg QT

$22.00

Beer/Wine To Go

Blue Moon 6pk

$13.79

Bud/Light 6pk

$10.84

Mich Ultra 6pk

$11.38

Miller/Coors Light 6pk

$9.64

Natural Light 18pk

$15.60

Stella 6pk

$12.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Innovative seasonal menus emerging from the collusion of ingredients and cultures to create BOLD flavors and new-American dishes.

Website

Location

17004 Frederick Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Directions

