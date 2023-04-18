- Home
- /
- Mount Airy
- /
- Bolder 144 food/drink - 17004 Frederick Rd
Bolder 144 food/drink 17004 Frederick Rd
No reviews yet
17004 Frederick Rd
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Bold Bang Shrimp
beer breaded jumbo shrimp, peanut-thai chili sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
french fries
Calamari
yellow corn meal encrusted, crispy peppers, thai sweet chili sauce
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
crispy tortilla, chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa
Chicken Nachos
tortilla chips, white chili, chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, onion, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
crispy tortilla, chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, green onion, tomato, sour cream, salsa
Chicken Tenders
french fries
Clams O'Brien
dozen little neck clams, roasted red pepper, bacon, red onion, white wine, garlic butter, warm flatbread
Crab & Artichoke Dip
jumbo lump crab, creamy artichoke bechamet, crispy old bay pita chips
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
flash fried brussel sprouts, sriracha aioli
Drunken Mussels
pound mussels, fresh lemon, tomato, basil, garlic, white wine
Grill Fired Flatbread
grilled homemade flatbread, mushrooms, onionm, bacon, fresh mozzarella, apple chutney
Jumbo Wings
tossed in your choice of: bolder sauce, classic buffalo, old bay, bourbon bbq, maryland style, celery, ranch
Jumbo Wings- Flats
tossed in your choice of: bolder sauce, classic buffalo, old bay, bourbon bbq, maryland style, celery, ranch
Philsner Chorizo Mussels
pound beer braised mussels, garlic-lemon-tomato broth, chorizo, garlic toast
Shrimp Bolder
jumbo shrimp, roasted garlic, parmesan cream sauce, tomato, toasted crostini
Spring Brie
Steak Quesadilla
crispy tortilla, steak, tomatoes, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa, sour cream
Steamed Clams
Steamed Shrimp
Zuccnini Frites
crispy parmesan panko encrusted zucchini, chipotle ranch
Soups
Salads
Apple Walnut Salad
baby spinach, red apples, cucumber, tomato,mushroom, onion, candied walnuts, balsamic dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, garden vegetables, ranch dressing
Crispy Chicken with Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, garden vegetables, ranch dressing
Fall Salad
fried goat cheese, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, craisins, toasted almonds, white balsalmic
Garden Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, mushroom, red onion, tomato, carrots, balsamic dressing
Harvest Cobb
roasted corn blueberry chutney, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon, mushroom, jalapeno vinaigrette
Poplar Salad
mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, onion, mushroom, italian dressing
Red Beet Salad
roasted red beets, goat cheese, mixed greens, pickled red onion, candied walnuts, mushrooms, white balsalmic
Salmon Spinach Salad
grilled salmon, strawberries, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion, cucumbers, toasted almonds, goat cheese
Spring Salad
fried goat cheese, mixed greens, mushroom, red onion, tomato, strawberries, toasted almonds, white balsalmic
Strawberry Spinach Salad
baby spinach, red onion, mushrooms, strawberries, toasted almonds, fried goat cheese
Sandwiches
144 Steak Sandwich
thinly sliced grilled steak, carmelized onion, fontina cheese, lettuce, tomato, horseradish cream sauce, french bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
buffalo chicken tenders, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap-Ranch
buffalo chicken tenders, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Avocado Wrap
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
5oz crabcake, lettuce, tomato, tartarsauce
Hobbits Chicken Melt
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard
Old Pro Club
turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toast
Shrimp Salad Pita
shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, warm pita
Turkey Brie
turkey, melted brie, red apple, spinach leaves, tomato, honey mustard, multi-grain toast
Vegan Wrap
grilled balsamic portobello, avocado, spinach leaves, tomato, red onion, chimichurri sauce
Burgers
Beyond Burger
plant based burger, cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Bison Burger
cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato
Blackened Tuna Club
ahi tuna, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Boldersarus Burger
siracha cheese sauce, pickle chips, crispy onion ring, lettuce, tomato
California Burger
cheddar-jack cheese, avocado, bacon-mushroom chutney, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
Cheddar Burger
vermount cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
Eggsplosion
vermount cheddar, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion
Hamburger
lettuce, tomato, onion
Knob Creek Burger
vermount cheddar, bacon, knobb creek bbq, buttermilk onion, lettuce, tomato
Entrees
Bangers & Mash
2 irish sausages, onion stout demi-glace, mashed potatoes, green beans
BBQ Jam Ribs
3lb. jamaician spiced ribs, baked beans, french fries
Bistro Steak Medallions
thinly sliced marinated steak, mushroom demi-glace, garlic mash, crispy brussel sprouts
Blackened Tuna Entree
ahi tuna filet, sesame noodles, pineapple teriyaki glaze, broccoli
Bolder Linguine
jumbo shrimp, parmesan cream sauce, tomato, caesar salad
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
seared cajun shrimp, bacon braised collard greens, cheddar grits, chorizo sausage, roasted corn chutney
Cornbread Chicken
cornbread encrusted chicken breast, honey jalapeno butter, garlic mash, cheesy broccoli
Corned Beef & Cabbage
house cooked corned beef, cabbage, roasted red bliss, horseradish mayo
Fire Grilled Stuffed Zucchini
grilled zuchiini boat, roasted red pepper risotto, seasonal vegetables
Garlic Butter Linguine
Hunter Jagerschnitzel
pounded encrusted pork cutlet, mushroom demi glace, mashed potatoes, green beans
Crab Cakes
two 5oz crab cakes, roasted red bliss, zucchini-squash, tartar sauce
JW Trueth NY Strip
14oz new york strip, garlic mash, green beans, crispy buttermilk onion
Seafood Tuscany
jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, mussels, clams, rustic white wine tomato sauce, linguine, caesar salad
Solo Crab Cake
one 5oz crab cake, roasted red bliss, zucchini-squash medley, tarrtar sauce
Sirloin Filet
garlic mash, asparagus, demi glace
Southern Maize Scallops
cornbread encrusted sea scallops, parmesan risotto, wilted spinach-sundried tomato
Southwest Portobello
balsamic grilled portobello, risotto, guacamole, pico de gallo, black breans, roasted corn
Strawberry Salmon
fresh atlantic salmon, balsamic strawberry tomato salsa, spinach risotto, zucchini-squash medley
Dessert
Sides
Side of Broccoli
Side of Asparagus
Side of Risotto
Side of French Fries
Basket of Fries
Side of Zucchini Squash
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Add Crab Cake
Side of Linguine/Butter
Side of Mac N Cheese
Basket Frizzle Chips
Side of Tortilla Chips
Side of Pita
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Garden Salad
Side Apple Walnut
Side Caesar Salad
Side of Garlic Bread
Side Celery/Carrots
Extra Dressing
Fried Goat Chz
Childrens
Kids 1/2 Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheeseburger
served with one side
Kids Dino Tenders
served with one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
served with one side
Kids Grilled Chicken
served with one side
Kids Hamburger
served with one side
Kids Mac N Cheese
served with one side
Kids Pasta/Butter
served with one side
Kids Pasta/Sauce
served with one side
Kids Cheese Pizza
Beverages
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cran/Ginger
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fresca
Gingerale
Gingerbeer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
N/A Blueberry Lemonade
N/A Grapefruit Crush
N/A Orange Crush
N/A Pina Colada
N/A Straw Daquiri
N/A Strawberry Lemonade
Orange Juice
Perrier
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Alcohol Carryout
Cocktails To Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Innovative seasonal menus emerging from the collusion of ingredients and cultures to create BOLD flavors and new-American dishes.
17004 Frederick Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771