Tony Locos

SPECIALS

Beef Vegetable Stew

$8.00

Loco Chips & Smoked Queso

$12.00

Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Queso

Loco Chips & Smoked Salsa

$8.00

Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Tomato Salsa

Loco Chips & Smoked COMBO

$10.00

Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Tomato Salsa, House Made Smoked Queso

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Flour Wrap, Fries

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Meatloaf, Provolone, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Roll, Fries

Grilled Pork Chop

$19.00

Rootbeer Bourbon Marinated Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable of the Day

Prime Rib

$21.99

12oz Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Au Jus, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable of the Day

Maple Bacon Cheesecake

$9.00

Almond Joy Bread Pudding

$9.00

Starters

Asopao

$6.00

Chicken, ham, rice, peas and sofrito

Bada Bing Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Shrimp, Sweet Hot Chili Sauce, Spring Onions

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing

Chicarrones

$8.00

crispy fried chicken served with our house sauce

Chicken PRachos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce

Crab Dip

$14.00

crab, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, toasted bread

Fried Calamari

$11.25

fresh squid, lightly fried, garlic aioli served with tomato sauce

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

fried cheese ravioli, marinara sauce

Fried Oysters

$15.50

Cracker meal fried oysters, old bay aioli, cocktail sauce

Ground Beef PRachos

$14.00

Grilled Steak, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce

House Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

romaine, spring mix, onions, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, pepperoncini and house Italian vinaigrette

Italian Shrimp Boat

$14.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Creamy Garlic Scampi Sauce, Italian Bread

Korean Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

pork belly, garlic, gochujang saue

Loco Lotte

$8.00

Grilled Corn, Mayo, Adobo Seasoning, Queso Fresco

Loco Mussels

$12.50

Tomato, shallots, garlic, lemon, parsley, butter, chili flakes, chicken stock, bread

Loco Wings (LB)

$13.00

Hickory smoked choice of buffalo, old bay, barbeque or Puerto Rican. Served with blue cheese.

Oriental Chopped Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, baby arugula, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sesame ginger dressing

Parmesan Roasted Oysters

$15.50

six fresh shucked oysters, garlic butter, Parmesan, bread crumbs

Pinchos de Pollo

$10.00

Adobo marinated grilled chicken skewers, loco BBQ and bread

Pork Fries

$12.25

House fries topped with pulled pork, Cole slaw, chipotle bbq and poblano peppers

Pork PRachos

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce

Puerto Rican Shrimp Boat

$14.00

sauteed shrimp, garlic cream sofrito, Italian bread

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$13.00

Sorullos

$10.00

Corn Meal Fried Fritters, Cheese, House Sauce

Steamed Shrimp 1/2

$13.50

peeled shrimp, onions, beer, pickling spice and old bay

Steamed Shrimp Pound

$24.00

peeled shrimp, onions, beer, pickling spice and old bay

Tostones

$7.00

Fried plantains served with our house sauce

Tropical Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, romaine, strawberries, mango, provolone, mango pineapple vinaigrette and pecans

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing

Rosas Flatbread

$16.00

garlic shrimp, pesto, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Flatbread

$14.50

mushrooms, red peppers, goat cheese, onions, baby arugula

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Brioche Roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.50

Chicken, Marinara, mozzarella, Sub Roll, Fries

Double Cheese Burger

$12.00

two 4 ounce patties, American cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard, Pickle, brioche roll, fries

Italian Sausage Sub

$13.00

Mild Italian sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, sub roll, fries

Loco Grilled Cheese

$12.00

pulled pork, loco bbq, pickled poblano, curtido cabbage, provolone cheese, sourdough

Meatball Sub

$13.50

marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, sub roll, fries

Pernil Sandwich

$13.50

slow roasted pork, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, provolone cheese, pressed sub roll

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

salmon, avocado, pesto aioli, baby arugula, tomato, provolone, sourdough bread

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Old bay, celery, onions, mayo, biroche roll, fries

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

grilled marinated ribeye, baby arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, chimichurri mayo, goat cheese, sourdough bread

Tacos

Beef Taco

$14.00

Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

crispy chicken, honey hot sauce, cilantro lime slaw

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$14.25

Coconut Shrimp, Mango Jalapeno Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Beer battered Cod, Curtido Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00

grilled tuna, Chipotle mayo, cilantro lime slaw

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.25

Grilled Shrimp, Spicy Chimichurri, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo

Oyster Tacos

$15.25

cracker meal fried oysters, old bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

loco bbq, slaw, pickled poblanos, cilantro

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Marinated Grilled Steak, Avocado Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion

Vegetarian Taco

$12.00

Entrees

Arroz con pollo

$16.50

Marinated chicken breast and thigh, chorizo, loco rice, sofrito, peppers, onions, green olives and peas.

Bistek Encebollado

$23.00

marinated ribeye, onions, rice and beans.

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

mango salsa, mashed potatoes and daily vegetable.

Tortellini Antonio

$21.00

Cheese Tortellini, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab, Cream, Old Bay, Garlic Butter

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

cheese ravioli, marinara sauce

Chicken Lilly

$17.00

marinated breaded chicken, caper lemon vinaigrette and crispy garlic. Served with pasta.

Grilled Ribeye

$25.00

marinated grilled ribeye, chimichurri. mashed potato and daily vegetable.

Paella

$20.00

shrimp, mussels, chicken, chorizo, red peppers, onions and peas, loco rice, sofrito

Pastelon

$15.50

Layers of sweet plantains, Ground beef, Vegetables, Cheese, Side House Salad

Pollo Mofongo

$16.25

plantains, garlic, olive oil, bacon, fried chicken, chicken broth

Seafood Pazzo

$25.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Crab Meat, Marinara Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Shrimp Mofongo

$18.00

plantains, garlic, olive oil, bacon, shrimp, creamy garlic sauce or red creole sauce

Shrimp Penne

$18.00

sautéed shrimp, roma tomatoes, asparagus and fresh herb sauce

Sides

Half Caesar

$8.00

Side House Fries

$4.00

Half House Salad

$6.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Cole slaw

$1.50

Side of Crab Dip Bread

$2.50

Side of Pork fries

$6.00

Side rice

$3.50

Side Rice & Beans

$7.00

Side Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side of Beans

$3.50

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mofongo Ball

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.50

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta w/Marinara

$7.50

Kids Pasta w/Butter

$7.50

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$9.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.50

Kids Shrimp Penne

$11.00

Kids Steak & Fries

$12.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Kids Ravioli & Meatball

$10.00

Desserts

Loco Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cannoli Chips & Dip

$10.00

A La Mode

$2.00

Tata Gema's Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$8.00

Mixed Cocktails TOGO

**Delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food**

$8 Orange Crush TOGO

$8.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

$10 Orange Crush TOGO

$10.00

32oz makes approximately 4 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Grapefruit Crush TOGO

$8.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Lemon Crush TOGO

$8.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Creamsicle Crush TOGO

$8.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Man Crush TOGO

$10.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Margarita TOGO

$8.00

16oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Strawberry Margarita TOGO

$10.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Blueberry Mojito TOGO

$10.00

Mojito TOGO

$8.00

12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*

Barrel Aged Manhattan TOGO

$12.00

6 Pack Beer TOGO

6 Pack Bud Light

$8.00

6 Pack Miller Lite

$8.00

6 Pack Coors Light

$8.00

6 Pack Mich Ultra

$8.00

6 Pack Budweiser

$8.00

6 Pack Corona

$10.00

6 Pack Corona Light

$10.00

6 Pack Corona Premier

$10.00Out of stock

6 Pack Heiniken

$10.00Out of stock

6 Pack Amstel Light

$10.00

6 Pack Medalla Light Cans

$8.00

Growlers TOGO

Please select your beer then pick growler size

RAR Nanticoke Nectar

Waredaca Brewing Winslow

Peabody Heights Astrodon

Full Tilt Double IPA

Jailbreak Feed The Monkey

Calvert Pau Hana

Troegs Master Of Pumpkin

Allagash White

Rogue Chocolate Stout Nitro

Zadies Lager

Founders all day ipa

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
