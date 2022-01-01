Tony Locos
SPECIALS
Beef Vegetable Stew
Loco Chips & Smoked Queso
Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Queso
Loco Chips & Smoked Salsa
Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Tomato Salsa
Loco Chips & Smoked COMBO
Corn Chips, House Made Smoked Tomato Salsa, House Made Smoked Queso
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Flour Wrap, Fries
Meatloaf Sandwich
Smoked Meatloaf, Provolone, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Roll, Fries
Grilled Pork Chop
Rootbeer Bourbon Marinated Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable of the Day
Prime Rib
12oz Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Au Jus, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable of the Day
Maple Bacon Cheesecake
Almond Joy Bread Pudding
Starters
Asopao
Chicken, ham, rice, peas and sofrito
Bada Bing Shrimp
Fried Shrimp, Sweet Hot Chili Sauce, Spring Onions
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, parmesan and Caesar dressing
Chicarrones
crispy fried chicken served with our house sauce
Chicken PRachos
Grilled Chicken, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce
Crab Dip
crab, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, toasted bread
Fried Calamari
fresh squid, lightly fried, garlic aioli served with tomato sauce
Fried Cheese Ravioli
fried cheese ravioli, marinara sauce
Fried Oysters
Cracker meal fried oysters, old bay aioli, cocktail sauce
Ground Beef PRachos
Grilled Steak, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce
House Fries
House Salad
romaine, spring mix, onions, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, pepperoncini and house Italian vinaigrette
Italian Shrimp Boat
Sautéed Shrimp, Creamy Garlic Scampi Sauce, Italian Bread
Korean Roasted Brussel Sprouts
pork belly, garlic, gochujang saue
Loco Lotte
Grilled Corn, Mayo, Adobo Seasoning, Queso Fresco
Loco Mussels
Tomato, shallots, garlic, lemon, parsley, butter, chili flakes, chicken stock, bread
Loco Wings (LB)
Hickory smoked choice of buffalo, old bay, barbeque or Puerto Rican. Served with blue cheese.
Oriental Chopped Salad
mixed greens, baby arugula, carrots, red cabbage, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sesame ginger dressing
Parmesan Roasted Oysters
six fresh shucked oysters, garlic butter, Parmesan, bread crumbs
Pinchos de Pollo
Adobo marinated grilled chicken skewers, loco BBQ and bread
Pork Fries
House fries topped with pulled pork, Cole slaw, chipotle bbq and poblano peppers
Pork PRachos
Pulled Pork, Corn Tortillas, Pico De Gallo Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Sauce
Puerto Rican Shrimp Boat
sauteed shrimp, garlic cream sofrito, Italian bread
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sorullos
Corn Meal Fried Fritters, Cheese, House Sauce
Steamed Shrimp 1/2
peeled shrimp, onions, beer, pickling spice and old bay
Steamed Shrimp Pound
peeled shrimp, onions, beer, pickling spice and old bay
Tostones
Fried plantains served with our house sauce
Tropical Salad
mixed greens, romaine, strawberries, mango, provolone, mango pineapple vinaigrette and pecans
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
Rosas Flatbread
garlic shrimp, pesto, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Flatbread
pepperoni, marinara, mozzarella cheese
Veggie Flatbread
mushrooms, red peppers, goat cheese, onions, baby arugula
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sourdough, Fries
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Brioche Roll
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken, Marinara, mozzarella, Sub Roll, Fries
Double Cheese Burger
two 4 ounce patties, American cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard, Pickle, brioche roll, fries
Italian Sausage Sub
Mild Italian sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, sub roll, fries
Loco Grilled Cheese
pulled pork, loco bbq, pickled poblano, curtido cabbage, provolone cheese, sourdough
Meatball Sub
marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, sub roll, fries
Pernil Sandwich
slow roasted pork, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, provolone cheese, pressed sub roll
Salmon Sandwich
salmon, avocado, pesto aioli, baby arugula, tomato, provolone, sourdough bread
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Old bay, celery, onions, mayo, biroche roll, fries
Steak Sandwich
grilled marinated ribeye, baby arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, chimichurri mayo, goat cheese, sourdough bread
Tacos
Beef Taco
Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa
Chicken Tacos
crispy chicken, honey hot sauce, cilantro lime slaw
Coconut Shrimp Tacos
Coconut Shrimp, Mango Jalapeno Salsa, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce
Fish Tacos
Beer battered Cod, Curtido Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli
Grilled Fish Tacos
grilled tuna, Chipotle mayo, cilantro lime slaw
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Shrimp, Spicy Chimichurri, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo
Oyster Tacos
cracker meal fried oysters, old bay aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Pulled Pork Tacos
loco bbq, slaw, pickled poblanos, cilantro
Steak Tacos
Marinated Grilled Steak, Avocado Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion
Vegetarian Taco
Entrees
Arroz con pollo
Marinated chicken breast and thigh, chorizo, loco rice, sofrito, peppers, onions, green olives and peas.
Bistek Encebollado
marinated ribeye, onions, rice and beans.
Blackened Salmon
mango salsa, mashed potatoes and daily vegetable.
Tortellini Antonio
Cheese Tortellini, Jumbo Shrimp, Lump Crab, Cream, Old Bay, Garlic Butter
Cheese Ravioli
cheese ravioli, marinara sauce
Chicken Lilly
marinated breaded chicken, caper lemon vinaigrette and crispy garlic. Served with pasta.
Grilled Ribeye
marinated grilled ribeye, chimichurri. mashed potato and daily vegetable.
Paella
shrimp, mussels, chicken, chorizo, red peppers, onions and peas, loco rice, sofrito
Pastelon
Layers of sweet plantains, Ground beef, Vegetables, Cheese, Side House Salad
Pollo Mofongo
plantains, garlic, olive oil, bacon, fried chicken, chicken broth
Seafood Pazzo
Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Crab Meat, Marinara Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
Shrimp Mofongo
plantains, garlic, olive oil, bacon, shrimp, creamy garlic sauce or red creole sauce
Shrimp Penne
sautéed shrimp, roma tomatoes, asparagus and fresh herb sauce
Sides
Half Caesar
Side House Fries
Half House Salad
Side of Bread
Side of Cole slaw
Side of Crab Dip Bread
Side of Pork fries
Side rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Sweet Plantains
Side Tostones
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side of Beans
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Mofongo Ball
Kids Menu
Desserts
Mixed Cocktails TOGO
$8 Orange Crush TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
$10 Orange Crush TOGO
32oz makes approximately 4 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Grapefruit Crush TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Lemon Crush TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Creamsicle Crush TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Man Crush TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Margarita TOGO
16oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Strawberry Margarita TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Blueberry Mojito TOGO
Mojito TOGO
12oz makes approximately 2 drinks over ice *delivery of alcohol must be with purchase of food*
Barrel Aged Manhattan TOGO
6 Pack Beer TOGO
Growlers TOGO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
710 Lisbon Center Dr., Woodbine, MD 21797