Columbia restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Columbia

Must-try Columbia restaurants

BÖRO KABOB image

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج)$7.99
Crispy layers, filled with spinach and feta cheese. Served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
Falafel Mazeh (V, VG) (فلافل)$7.99
6 Chickpeas patties. Served with lemon herb tahini dipping sauce
Hummus (هاموس)$6.99
Chickpeas blended with tahini sauce, roasted red peppers, garlic & olive oil. Served with warmed hand make pita bread
More about BÖRO KABOB
bon fresco image

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LONDON BROIL$10.45
charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, ciabatta *oven-warmed
CAPRI$8.35
prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta
POTATO SALAD$0.75
Small
More about bon fresco
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
Half Caesar Salad$4.95
Parmesan & croutons served over romaine topped with homemade Caesar dressing
Half Garden Salad$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
Busboys and Poets French Toast$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
Maiwand Kabob image

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$1.99
Chicken Tikka Kabob$13.99
Veggie Samosas$4.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN MAKHANI ( BUTTER CHICKEN)$18.00
(tender chicken half roasted in clay oven, cooked to perfection in our chef’s special velvety sauce)
VEGETABLE PAKORA$7.00
(assorted vegetables fritters cooked in chick peas flour batter)
MALAI KOFTA$16.00
(mixed vegetables dumplings with homemade cheese and cooked in a creamy sauce)
More about Chutney Restaurant
The Periodic Table - Columbia image

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
The Table Burger$15.00
The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche
Pairs with a Local Draft IPA
Osso Bucco Style Wings$9.00
Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces
Choices: Fresno, Curry, Plum, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken Pasta$15.50
Penne pasta with grilled blackened chicken breast. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with diced tomatoes and onions, Cajun spices and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Mayfair Traditional Cheese$12.00
Shredded mozzarella cheese, with tomato-basil sauce, and your choice of any available options for an up charge.
Chicken Wings$16.00
Choice of:
Sauces - Mild, Hot, Newcastle Brown Ale Barbecue.
Dry Rubs - Sriacha Lime, Old Bay, Zesty Lemon Pepper.
Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Willow Bottom Burger$14.00
Only available for lunch from 11AM-4PM!
Tarragon Roasted Chicken$29.00
Turn House Burger$20.00
More about The Turn House
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack of Ribs$28.00
Grilled with Smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served wtih House Cut French Fries and Coleslaw.
Cheeseburger$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Cut French Fries
Smokehouse Burger$19.00
Smoky, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served wtih House Cut French Fries Side Mixed Green Salad
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Steak Philly$5.75
Grilled Shaved Beef Steak with your choice of cheese and condiments on a sub roll
Not Your Average Caesar$6.50
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese Tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce & Garlic Herb Croutons.
Proteins On The Go
Choice of Hard Boiled Eggs, Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts, Traditional Tuna Salad, Classic Chicken Salad.
More about Cafe Services
PLNT Burger image

 

PLNT Burger

10275 Little Patuxent Parkway,, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
More about PLNT Burger
Neo Pizza & Taphouse image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HH Brussels Sprouts$3.98
10” Cheese Pizza$9.99
14" Downtown Philly$18.99
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
THB Bagelry & Deli image

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single)$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
Baker's Dozen (13)$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
Cream Cheeses + Spreads (1/2lb)$5.50
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**Avalon Red Blend, 2019, California$12.00
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel & Petite Sirah - this is a Jean-Claude Van Damme style of wine. It definitely comes out kicking. The front palate is loaded with big toasty oak, oodles of spicy black cherry fruit and a finish that has firm tannin, spice and smoke. It will pair well with burgers and barbecue.
**Bouchon Chardonnay, 2019, California$15.00
This Chardonnay has something for everyone. A hint of toast and butter, nice lush texture, apple blossom, pear and pineapple fruit, and a dusting of spice. It’s well balanced and has a nice crisp finish. Enjoy it with rich seafood dishes, chicken or polenta.
Special Holiday Mystery Wine Pack with a chance to win Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year$79.99
Have we lost our mind? Pretty much.
Every year Iron Bridge gets a tiny allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons. This year we decided to share a bottle with you.
We've put together 50 Mystery Wine Packs with 3 bottles of fantastic wine AND an Iron Bridge dining certificate. One of them has two bottles of wine, a dining certificate and a bottle of
Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon Aged 10 Years. Good luck!!!
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.99
Ten wings served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, barbecue, or Old Bay Seasoning.
Korean Fried Chicken$14.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in spicy gochujang chile sauce with pickled vegetables served on a toasted pretzel roll.
Ale House Burger$15.99
Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, marmalade onions, blue cheese, and horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding$11.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
Crispy Lobster Fingers$22.00
truffle honey mustard
Cream of Crab$14.00
best in these parts
add extra crab 6
More about The Food Market Columbia
Nottingham's Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Nottingham's Tavern

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$10.95
Quesadillas
Chips and Queso$6.95
More about Nottingham's Tavern
Althea's Almost Famous image

 

Althea's Almost Famous

Columbia Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coco Bread$3.00
Spinach$3.25
Beef$3.25
More about Althea's Almost Famous
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wally's$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
Half Pound Walrus Burger$18.00
Two house ground 4-ounce beef patties, cheddar, smoked gouda, iceberg, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, served on a sesame seed bun, served with crispy truffle fries
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Sonoma's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Sonoma's Bar & Grill

7284 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (513 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sonoma's Bar & Grill
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice image

 

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 harpers farm rd, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice
Vegan Soul Bakery image

 

Vegan Soul Bakery

8775 Cloudleap ct, Columbia

Avg 4 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
**Required for Shipping** If missing Items will not ship.$20.00
Please add this item to make sure that your shipment will be processed. Please add your address in the Special Request field so we have you information! Thank you!
Red Velvet Cake
French Soul Breakfast$22.95
More about Vegan Soul Bakery

