Columbia restaurants you'll love

BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج)
|$7.99
Crispy layers, filled with spinach and feta cheese. Served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
|Falafel Mazeh (V, VG) (فلافل)
|$7.99
6 Chickpeas patties. Served with lemon herb tahini dipping sauce
|Hummus (هاموس)
|$6.99
Chickpeas blended with tahini sauce, roasted red peppers, garlic & olive oil. Served with warmed hand make pita bread
bon fresco
6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia
|LONDON BROIL
|$10.45
charbroiled medium-rare steak, dijonnaise, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, ciabatta *oven-warmed
|CAPRI
|$8.35
prosciutto, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, oil & vinegar, ciabatta
|POTATO SALAD
|$0.75
Small
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
|Half Caesar Salad
|$4.95
Parmesan & croutons served over romaine topped with homemade Caesar dressing
|Half Garden Salad
|$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$12.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Tandoori Bread (Naan)
|$1.99
|Chicken Tikka Kabob
|$13.99
|Veggie Samosas
|$4.99
Chutney Restaurant
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
|CHICKEN MAKHANI ( BUTTER CHICKEN)
|$18.00
(tender chicken half roasted in clay oven, cooked to perfection in our chef’s special velvety sauce)
|VEGETABLE PAKORA
|$7.00
(assorted vegetables fritters cooked in chick peas flour batter)
|MALAI KOFTA
|$16.00
(mixed vegetables dumplings with homemade cheese and cooked in a creamy sauce)
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
|The Table Burger
|$15.00
The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche
Pairs with a Local Draft IPA
|Osso Bucco Style Wings
|$9.00
Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces
Choices: Fresno, Curry, Plum, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$15.50
Penne pasta with grilled blackened chicken breast. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with diced tomatoes and onions, Cajun spices and shredded Parmesan cheese.
|Mayfair Traditional Cheese
|$12.00
Shredded mozzarella cheese, with tomato-basil sauce, and your choice of any available options for an up charge.
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Choice of:
Sauces - Mild, Hot, Newcastle Brown Ale Barbecue.
Dry Rubs - Sriacha Lime, Old Bay, Zesty Lemon Pepper.
Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Willow Bottom Burger
|$14.00
Only available for lunch from 11AM-4PM!
|Tarragon Roasted Chicken
|$29.00
|Turn House Burger
|$20.00
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$28.00
Grilled with Smoky Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Served wtih House Cut French Fries and Coleslaw.
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Cut French Fries
|Smokehouse Burger
|$19.00
Smoky, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served wtih House Cut French Fries Side Mixed Green Salad
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Shaved Steak Philly
|$5.75
Grilled Shaved Beef Steak with your choice of cheese and condiments on a sub roll
|Not Your Average Caesar
|$6.50
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese Tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce & Garlic Herb Croutons.
|Proteins On The Go
Choice of Hard Boiled Eggs, Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts, Traditional Tuna Salad, Classic Chicken Salad.
PLNT Burger
10275 Little Patuxent Parkway,, Columbia
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia
|HH Brussels Sprouts
|$3.98
|10” Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
|14" Downtown Philly
|$18.99
THB Bagelry & Deli
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia
|Bagel (Single)
|$1.29
Just a single bagel in the bag!
|Baker's Dozen (13)
|$13.99
Customize your Baker's Dozen!
MONDAY + TUESDAY: Get 3 extra bagels - just add your bagel selections into the special instructions
**Excludes gourmet bagel options; Not available on holidays**
|Cream Cheeses + Spreads (1/2lb)
|$5.50
Iron Bridge Wine Company
10435 State Route 108, Columbia
|**Avalon Red Blend, 2019, California
|$12.00
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel & Petite Sirah - this is a Jean-Claude Van Damme style of wine. It definitely comes out kicking. The front palate is loaded with big toasty oak, oodles of spicy black cherry fruit and a finish that has firm tannin, spice and smoke. It will pair well with burgers and barbecue.
|**Bouchon Chardonnay, 2019, California
|$15.00
This Chardonnay has something for everyone. A hint of toast and butter, nice lush texture, apple blossom, pear and pineapple fruit, and a dusting of spice. It’s well balanced and has a nice crisp finish. Enjoy it with rich seafood dishes, chicken or polenta.
|Special Holiday Mystery Wine Pack with a chance to win Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year
|$79.99
Have we lost our mind? Pretty much.
Every year Iron Bridge gets a tiny allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons. This year we decided to share a bottle with you.
We've put together 50 Mystery Wine Packs with 3 bottles of fantastic wine AND an Iron Bridge dining certificate. One of them has two bottles of wine, a dining certificate and a bottle of
Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon Aged 10 Years. Good luck!!!
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Wings
|$14.99
Ten wings served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, barbecue, or Old Bay Seasoning.
|Korean Fried Chicken
|$14.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in spicy gochujang chile sauce with pickled vegetables served on a toasted pretzel roll.
|Ale House Burger
|$15.99
Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, marmalade onions, blue cheese, and horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Heathbar Crunch Bread Pudding
|$11.00
condensed milk caramel, whipped cream
|Crispy Lobster Fingers
|$22.00
truffle honey mustard
|Cream of Crab
|$14.00
best in these parts
add extra crab 6
Nottingham's Tavern
8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.95
|Quesadillas
|Chips and Queso
|$6.95
Althea's Almost Famous
Columbia Road, Columbia
|Coco Bread
|$3.00
|Spinach
|$3.25
|Beef
|$3.25
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Wally's
|$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
|Half Pound Walrus Burger
|$18.00
Two house ground 4-ounce beef patties, cheddar, smoked gouda, iceberg, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, served on a sesame seed bun, served with crispy truffle fries
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice
5467 harpers farm rd, Columbia
Vegan Soul Bakery
8775 Cloudleap ct, Columbia
|**Required for Shipping** If missing Items will not ship.
|$20.00
Please add this item to make sure that your shipment will be processed. Please add your address in the Special Request field so we have you information! Thank you!
|Red Velvet Cake
|French Soul Breakfast
|$22.95