Columbia Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Columbia restaurants
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro$12.99
Chicken Tikka Kabob$13.99
Chicken Kabob$13.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice -

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tzaki$0.50
Tikka Kabob$14.99
Chicken Kabob$14.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice -
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cazbar

9400 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1093 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doner Sandwich$18.00
Housemade Daily , Leaves of Tender Beef and Succulent Lamb Traditonaly Spiced , Stacked and Broiled Verticaly. Cooked to Perfection and Thinly Sliced , Melt in Your Mouth Tender with a Flavor Punch. Served on Housemade Pita bread with Cacik, Arcadian blend Lettuce and Vine ripened Tomatoes. Side of Hand Cut House Made Fries Yummy Yummy sauce, Cacik, and Cazbar Signature Salad .
Sigara Borek$10.00
Turkish Feta Cheese and finely chopped curly Parsley wrapped in crisp Filo crust and pan fried golden brown.
Red Lentil Soup$8.00
"Red Lentil Soup" Chefs signature soup of red lentils, sweet onions, carrot, garlic, cumin, & cayenne, pureed and finished with hints of mint and lemon. Served with fresh oven baked bread.
More about Cazbar

