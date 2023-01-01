Columbia Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Housemade Daily , Leaves of Tender Beef and Succulent Lamb Traditonaly Spiced , Stacked and Broiled Verticaly. Cooked to Perfection and Thinly Sliced , Melt in Your Mouth Tender with a Flavor Punch. Served on Housemade Pita bread with Cacik, Arcadian blend Lettuce and Vine ripened Tomatoes. Side of Hand Cut House Made Fries Yummy Yummy sauce, Cacik, and Cazbar Signature Salad .

