Ellicott City restaurants you'll love
Ellicott City's top cuisines
Must-try Ellicott City restaurants
Bengong's Tea Ellicott City
10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉绿
|$5.75
|Black Rice & Taro Milk Tea 芋见紫米
|$6.25
|Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露
|$6.25
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Nora's Kabob & Catering
9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|5 People Family Style
|$70.00
chicken & Beef kabobs
Grilled vegetables
Greek Salad & Rice
hummus, taziki & pita
|Koobideh Kabob
|$14.00
|Lamb Kabob
|$20.00
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Guacamole Dip
|$10.95
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$10.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Chile con Queso Dip
|$9.95
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Broccoli Shred
|$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
|The Vermonter
|$12.00
Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Maple Honey Mustard
|Hot Chicken
|$12.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
Ellicott Distilling Company
8090 Main Street, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)
|$35.00
Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle
|Wheat Vodka (750 ml)
|$20.00
Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.
|Rye
|$28.00
Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a creamy Greek dressing.
|16" Margherita Pizza
|$16.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
|House Salad
|$6.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with radicchio, celery, cucumbers, black olives and tomatoes topped with a light vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Tuna Taquitos
|$10.95
Korean slaw-spicy aioli
|Grilled Salmon
|$23.95
cauliflower rice-rainbow heirloom baby carrots-red pepper coulis-orange teriyaki-seasonal relish
|Fifty-Fifty Burger
|$17.95
House blend of beef & bacon-provolone-arugula-bacon onion jam-brioche bun
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$15.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.99
Our partners at By The Docks famous jumbo lump crab cake recipe broiled or fried served on a roll. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
|Gyro Pita
|$11.99
Authentic or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Smothered in tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita. Served with French fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Dos Combo
|$14.95
Dos Combination V* GF-* Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$11.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|California Burrito
|$15.95
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Grille 620
11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$10.95
roasted beets, baby greens, goat cheese croquette, sliced almonds, white balsamic dressing
|Steak Strips
|$12.95
cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli
Bamboo Stix
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Fish Ball 鱼丸
|$3.95
2/Order
|Gyoza 煎饺 (8pcs)
|$6.95
8 pcs
|Fish Tofu 鱼豆腐
|$3.95
2/Order
FRENCH FRIES
HoCo Brew Hive
4910 Waterloo Rd, Ellicott City
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$18.00
Served with Toasted Baguette
|The Hive Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Seasoned Fried Chicken Thighs, LTO, Pickles Dressed in your choice of: Buffalo, Jack Daniels Honey BBQ, Honey Sesame Soy, Honey Siracha, Honey Old Bay or Plain
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Served with fries
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City
Victoria Gastro Pub- mobile
4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City
Kebap Kuizine
9065 A Frederick Road, Ellicott City