Ellicott City restaurants you'll love

Ellicott City restaurants
Toast
  • Ellicott City

Ellicott City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Middle Eastern
Must-try Ellicott City restaurants

Bengong's Tea Ellicott City image

 

Bengong's Tea Ellicott City

10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉绿$5.75
Black Rice & Taro Milk Tea 芋见紫米$6.25
Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露$6.25
Nora's Kabob & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
5 People Family Style$70.00
chicken & Beef kabobs
Grilled vegetables
Greek Salad & Rice
hummus, taziki & pita
Koobideh Kabob$14.00
Lamb Kabob$20.00
La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole Dip$10.95
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
Rolled Chicken Taquitos$10.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Chile con Queso Dip$9.95
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
RegionAle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

RegionAle

5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.8 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Broccoli Shred$2.50
Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan
The Vermonter$12.00
Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, Mixed Greens, Maple Honey Mustard
Hot Chicken$12.00
Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles
Ellicott Distilling Company image

 

Ellicott Distilling Company

8090 Main Street, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Liqueur (750 ml)$35.00
Just made with fresh blueberries. Sweet flavor with beautiful color ! Tastes as good as it looks. - 750 ml bottle
Wheat Vodka (750 ml)$20.00
Triple distilled, charcoal filtered and smooth. Perfect in a cocktail or all on its own.
Rye$28.00
Our first batch of Maryland Style Rye - smooth with spicy Rye notes.
Coal Fire Ellicott City image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese with a creamy Greek dressing.
16" Margherita Pizza$16.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
House Salad$6.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce mixed with radicchio, celery, cucumbers, black olives and tomatoes topped with a light vinaigrette.
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Taquitos$10.95
Korean slaw-spicy aioli
Grilled Salmon$23.95
cauliflower rice-rainbow heirloom baby carrots-red pepper coulis-orange teriyaki-seasonal relish
Fifty-Fifty Burger$17.95
House blend of beef & bacon-provolone-arugula-bacon onion jam-brioche bun
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita$15.00
D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
Lasagna$19.00
Layered homemade pappardelle pasta / Bolognese meat ragu / 3 cheese blend D.O.P San Marzano tomato sauce / Melted Grande mozzarella on top
Calamari Fritti$18.00
Lightly breaded, flashed fried calamari. Served with a duo dipping sauce.
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.99
Our partners at By The Docks famous jumbo lump crab cake recipe broiled or fried served on a roll. Served with French fries, cole slaw, and a pickle
Gyro Pita$11.99
Authentic or Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Smothered in tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita. Served with French fries.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dos Combo$14.95
Dos Combination V* GF-* Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 
Rolled Chicken Taquitos$11.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
California Burrito$15.95
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
Grille 620 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Grille 620

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.95
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing
Roasted Beet Salad$10.95
roasted beets, baby greens, goat cheese croquette, sliced almonds, white balsamic dressing
Steak Strips$12.95
cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli
Coal Fire Ellicott City image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$4.95
Twice fried Idaho potatoes cut by hand.
Splash some vinegar on these spuds.
16" Margherita Pizza$15.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with our classic sauce, and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
Greek Salad$7.95
Red onions, cucumbers, iceberg lettuce,
**kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and
feta cheese with a creamy
Greek dressing (ToGo dressings always on the side) **Olives may contain pits.
Bamboo Stix image

 

Bamboo Stix

10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Ball 鱼丸$3.95
2/Order
Gyoza 煎饺 (8pcs)$6.95
8 pcs
Fish Tofu 鱼豆腐$3.95
2/Order
HoCo Brew Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

HoCo Brew Hive

4910 Waterloo Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Dip$18.00
Served with Toasted Baguette
The Hive Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Seasoned Fried Chicken Thighs, LTO, Pickles Dressed in your choice of: Buffalo, Jack Daniels Honey BBQ, Honey Sesame Soy, Honey Siracha, Honey Old Bay or Plain
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Served with fries
Banner pic

 

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Victoria Gastro Pub- mobile

4411 Manor Lane, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kebap Kuizine

9065 A Frederick Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ellicott City

Greek Salad

Taquitos

Salmon

Margherita Pizza

Chimichangas

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

