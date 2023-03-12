Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dope Dough

716 Hollow Road

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Popular Items

Cheese (V)
Mushroom (V)
Marg (V)


Pizzas

Cheese (V)

$10.00

classic tomato sauce, shredded mozz, & asiago

Marg (V)

$10.00

classic tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella, finished w/ basil

White (V)

$12.00

roasted garlic ricotta sauce, fresh and shredded mozzarella, & asiago

Pep

$12.00

dope sauce, shredded mozz, asiago, &, of course, pepperoni

Mushroom (V)

$12.00

garlic olive oil sauce, shredded mozz, asiago, & honey-balsamic braised mushrooms, finished w/ arugula

Dope Combo

$13.00

dope sauce, shredded mozz, asiago, pepperoni, house-made italian sausage, & red onions

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

roasted garlic ricotta sauce, shredded mozz, asiago, & dope buffalo chicken, finished w/ green onions

Korean Chicken (한국닭)

$16.00

gochujang-ginger-soy sauce, shredded mozz, stewed chicken (닭도리탕), & soy-sauce-pickled korean green chiles; finished w/ sesame seeds, korean chili flakes (고추가루), green onions, & a swirl of more ggs sauce

Korean Picnic (한국소풍)

$16.00

classic tomato sauce, shredded mozz, dope kimchi (도프김치), & bulgogi (불고기); finished w/ korean wrap sauce (쌈장), sesame seeds, korean chili flakes (고추가루), & green onions

Korean Hawaiian (한국 하와이안)

$16.00

dope sauce, shredded mozz, dope kimchi (도프김치), dope pork belly (삼곂살), & pineapple; finished w/ sesame seeds, korean chili flakes (고추가루), & green onions

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Merch

Dope Dough Sticker

$1.00

Dope Dough Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dope Dough Pizza Co serves up 11-inch neapolitan style pies in central Maryland. Our 8 year-round pies include 4 classic toppings (Cheese, Marg, Mushroom, and Pepperoni), the chef’s favorite Dope Combo, and 3 Koreatown-inspired pies (Ko Hawaiian, Ko Chicken, and Ko Picnic)!

716 Hollow Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043

