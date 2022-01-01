- Home
- /
- Ellicott City
- /
- Georgia Grace Cafe2 - 8333 Main Street
Georgia Grace Cafe2 8333 Main Street
No reviews yet
8333 Main Street
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Bowls
Gg's Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Egg Whites or Poached Eggs with Roasted Vegetables: Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Onions topped with Feta and fresh Avocado Crema & served with 3-seeded Toast
Pig Pen
Our Slow Roasted Pork added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl
Bay Bowl
Lump Crab Meat with a hint of Old Bay added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl
Cowboy
Our Braised Short Ribs added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl
Acai Bowl
Greek Yogurt, topped with Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, GF Granola, Walnuts, Acai and Honey.
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Cure
Scrambled Eggs, Chedar Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon or Country Sausage, Chipolte Crema on Toasted Ciabatta
The Cure with Short Ribs
Our Original Cure with Our Braised Short Ribs
The Cure with Lump Crabmeat
Our Original Cure with Lump Crabmeat
The Cure with Smoked Salmon
Our Original Cure with Wild Atlantic Smoked Salmon
The Cure with Slow Roasted Pork
Our Original Cure with Our Slow Roasted Pork
The Maxwell
Scrambled Eggs, sauteed Portobello mushrooms, red peppers and onions, Cheddar Jack served on 3-Seeded Toast
The Dino
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Jack & Goat Cheeses, spinach, roasted onions and tomatoes, marinated Beef Tenderloin tips, chipolte feta creama on Toasted Ciabatta
Eggs Your Way
Two Eggs Any Style (scrambled, fried or poached), Applewood Bacon or Country Sausage served with 3 Seeded Toast and Breakfast Potatoes
Crustinis
GG Crustini
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with 2 Poached Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Chipolte Crema with side of Breakfast Potatoes
The Ian
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach and Goat Cheese, 2 Over Easy Eggs, Norwegian Smoked Atlantic Salmon with Chipolte Crema drizzle & Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Paula G
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach, 2 Over Easy Eggs, Goat & Feta Cheeses, Roasted Tomato, Angus Beef Medalians finished with Chipolte Feta Crema drizzle & Side of Breakfast Potatoes
The Bella
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach, Goat Cheese, 2 Poached Eggs, Roasted Tomato, Mushrooms, Onion, Sweet Potato, a hint of cilantro and topped with Avocado Crema & Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Omelettes
Greek Omelette
Roasted Tomato,Onion, Zucchini, Eggplant, Potatoes, Feta & Oregano topped with Chipolte Feta Crema served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Portobello Omelette
Portobello Mushrooms, Sauteed Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Goat Cheese served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Shepherd's Omelette
Slow Roasted Lamb, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Eggplant, Potatoes, oregano, topped with Tzatziki Sauce served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Farmhouse Omelette
Applewood Smoked Ham, sauteed Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Omelette Your Way
Add your choice of Roasted or Fresh Tomato, Roasted or Raw Onion, Mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Feta, Cheddar Jack, Short Ribs, Lamb, Smoked Salmon, Roasted Pork, Country Sausage, Bacon. Served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Maryland Omelette
Lump Crabmeat, sauteed Red Peppers and Onions, Spinach Cheddar Jack, hint of Old Bay topped with Avocado and Chipolte Cremas served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
House-made Crepes
The Sweetness
Fresh Bananas, Strawberries, Nutella, topped with powdered sugar and Our House-made Whipped Cream
Berries & Cream
Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Our Sweet blend of Cream and Goat Cheeses topped with House-made Whipped Cream
The Luveth
Grilled Shrimp and Crab with Roasted tomatoes, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Onions, Fresh Wilted Spinach and Goat Cheese topped with Avocado and Chipolte Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries
Lahaniko
Roasted Veggies Including: Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Portobello Mushrooms, Onion, Wilted Spinach topped with Avocado Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries
Hellenic
Slow Roasted Lamb, Roasted Tomato, Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Goat Cheese topped with Tzatziki Sauce. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries
Norvegian
Grilled Salmon, Spinach, Onion, topped with Chipolte Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.
The Greek Burrito Chicken
Pan-seared marinated Chicken, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Onion, Cheddar Jack. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries. (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)
The Greek Burrito Lamb
Slow Roasted Lamb, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Onion, Cheddar Jack. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.
The Chesapeake
Lump Crabmeat, sauteed Red Peppers and Onions, Spinach Cheddar Jack, hint of Old Bay topped with Avocado and Chipolte Cremas. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.
Salads
Greek Village Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a House-made Greek Vinaigrette
Seasonal Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Portobello, Fried Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh Strawberries tossed in a House-made Balsamic Dressing
Salmon Salad
Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Blueberries, Tomato, Red Onion, Goat Cheese tossed in our House-made Balsamic Dressing
Hummus Platter
House-made puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon, Cumin served with Cucumbers, Greek Salad and Our House-made Pita
Shrimp Salad Platter
Large Gulf Shrimp tossed in light Mayo with Celery and Onions and Old Bay. Served on our Greek American Salad & House-made Greek Dressing
Roasted Chicken Salad Platter
Hand-Pulled House-Roasted Chicken, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Dijon on an Organic Mixed Green Salad with Fresh Tomatoes
The American Greek Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Fresh Vine Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a house made Greek Vinaigrette
Specialty Sandwiches & Burgers
Chicken Club
Pan-seared marinated Chicken Breast topped with Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions, drizzled with Greek and Chipolte Feta Dressings on Toasted Ciabatta served with Gg's House-cut Fries (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)
Salmon Club
Marinated Grilled Salmon topped with Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions, Drizzled with Greek and Chipolte Feta Dressings on Toasted Ciabatta served with GG House-made Fries
Piggly Wiggly
Our Signature Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun topped with our House-made Apple Slaw and Mambo Sauce. Served with GG House-cut Fries
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Large Gulf Shrimp tossed in light Mayo with Celery, Onions & Old Bay. Served on 3-Seeded Toast with Tomato and Lettuce. Served Gg's House-cut Fries.
Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich
Hand-Pulled House-Roasted Chicken, with Celery, Onions, Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato served on 3-Seeded Toast & GG House-cut Fries.
Old Fashion Grilled Cheese
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread with a blend of Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with GG House-cut Fries. Add Bacon $2
Salmon Club
Blackened 4oz salmon with tomato, lettuce, bacon, and chipotle crema on 3-seed bread
Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki
Pan-seared Chicken marinated in House-made Greek yogurt, lemon, parlsey and and garlic on top of Organic Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita. Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's House-cut Fries. (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)
Beef Souvlaki
Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallions marinated in garlic, lemon and red wine vinegar on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's House-cut Fries.
Lamb Souvlaki
Our Slow Roasted Lamb on top of Geek Salad served on a House-made pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries.
Falafel Souvlaki
House-made GF Falafel on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce & Gg's Hand-cut Fries.
Shrimp Souvlaki
Grilled Marinated Shrimp on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's Hand-cut Fries.
House Specialties
The Gracie
Our Slow-Roasted Lamb topped with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomato, Feta and Goat Cheeses and Tzatziki Sauce served on a bed of our signature Gg's Hand-cut Fries.
Sweet Cilantro Shrimp
Cilantro Lime marinated Shrimp, Creamy Poleta, Roasted Tomato in a Balsamic Reduction
Tacos Anthony
Braised Beef Short Ribs served in two Corn Tortillas with Lettuce,Tomato, Onion and Feta, topped with Chipotle Feta & Gg's House-cut Fries
Gg's Nachos
Corn Tortills Chips Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Spinach,Tomato,Onion, Kalamata Olives and Gg's Avocado and Chipolte Cremas.
Spanakopita
A Tasty Blend of Fresh Spinach, Leeks, Feta and Cottage Cheeses baked within crispy Golden Layers of Filo Dough.
Greek Fries
Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil and Garlic, topped with Feta Cheese, Diced Ripe Vine Tomatoes, Onions and Greek Vinaigrette. Add Slow Roasted Lamb, Short Ribs or Lump Crabmeat-$5.00
Sides
Fries
Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Garlic and Oregano
Sweet Potato Wedges
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges flash fried and tossed in Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
3-Seeded Toast
Two Pieces of Fresh 3-Seed Bread from The Breadery (roasted sesame, flax and sunflower) toasted from our Neighbors @ The Breadery
GF Toast
Two Pieces of GF Toast
Ciabatta
Fresh Ciabatta from our Neighbors @ The Breadery
Bacon
Smoked Applewood Bacon
Country Sausage
House-made Savory Sausage
Tzatziki
House-made Greek Yogurt Sauce with Cucumbers and Dill
Chipolte Feta Crema
Our Special Blend of Feta Cheese and Chipolte Spice
Avocado Crema
Our Special Blend of Avocado and Cream
Greek Yogurt
House-made Greek Yogurt
Fresh Fruit
A Cup of Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Breakfast Potatoes
House-made Seasoned Roasted Potatoes
Soup of the Day
Ask about our House-made Soup of the Day
Plain Crepe
House-made Crepe topped with Powdered Sugar
Side Salad (Greek)
Organic Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives tossed in our House-made Greek Dressing
Side of Chicken
5 oz of Gg's Pan Seared Greek Chicken (marinade contains Dairy)
Side of Lamb
5 oz. of Our Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb
Side of Short Ribs
5 oz. of Our Braised Short Ribs
7oz. Salmon
7 oz. of our Signature Marinated Atlantic Salmon
Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Roasted Idaho Potatoes in Our Signature Spices
Gg's House-made Pita Bread
Dairy Free & Vegan
Gg's House-made GF Pita Bread
GF, Dairy Free & Vegan
Roasted Tomatoes
Roasted VIned Tomatoes in Balsamic & Oregano
Plain GF Crepe
House-made GF Crepe topped with Powdered Sugar
Side of Falafel
Open Food
Side of Eggs
Side of Braise Pork
WITH NEXT
Yogurt Granola And Honey
Event
END OF GROUP
Pastries
Loukoumades 6 piece
Gg's In-house made to order Greek Style Beniets
Loukoumades 12 piece
Gg's In-house made to order Greek Style Beniets
GG's GF Goat Cheese Cheesecake
Gg's Signature House-made Goat Cheese Cheesecake. (Please inquire about flavors of the day)
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Gg's House-made Signature Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF Brownie
House-made Gluten Free & Dairy Free
Baklava (1 piece)
A Crispy Layered Pastry made of Filo Pastry, filled with chopped Walnuts & Pistachios and sweetened with a Honey Syrup
Baklava (2 pieces)
A Crispy Layered Pastry made of Filo Pastry, filled with chopped Walnuts & Pistachios and sweetened with a Honey Syrup
Finikia (1 piece)
Traditional Greek Cookie made with Olive Oil & Semolina flour, flavored with Orange Zest, Brandy and Warm Spices, soaked in a sugar syrup and topped with Walnuts. Dairy Free/Vegan
Finikia 2 pieces)
Traditional Greek Cookies made with Olive Oil & Semolina flour, flavored with Orange Zest, Brandy and Warm Spices, soaked in a sugar syrup and topped with Walnuts. Dairy Free/Vegan
Kourabiedes (1 piece)
Traditional Greek Almond Butter Biscuit packed with the aroma of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter and Ouzo and garnished with layers of Powdered Sugar
Kourabiedes (2 pieces)
Traditional Greek Almond Butter Biscuits packed with the aroma of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter and Ouzo and garnished with layers of Powdered Sugar
Galaktobouriko
Traditional Greek Syrupy Custard Pie made with Filo Pastry, filled with a Semolina Cream an soaked in a Honey Syrup
Chocolate Dipped Shortbread
Our 100% Real Butter House-made Shortbread dipped in Godiva Dark Chocolate and dipped in Non-Pareils
GG's Banana Bread
Gg's Favorite Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips
GG's Dream Bar
A Delectable combination Walnuts, Butterscotch, Semi Sweet Chocolate and Coconut baked on a House-made Graham Cracker Crust
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our House-made Sooo Good GF Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Koulourakia 1 piece
Traditional Greek Braided Butter Cookie flavored with Orange Zest & Vanilla These cookies are crisp with a tender crumb and perfect with a cup of coffee.
Koulourakia 2 pieces
Traditional Greek Braided Butter Cookie flavored with Orange Zest & Vanilla These cookies are crisp with a tender crumb and perfect with a cup of coffee.
Carrot Cake
Gg's Best Version of Carrot Cake with Walnuts and Cream Cheese Frosting
Lemon Yogurt Pound Cake
Our House-made Moist Lemon Poundcake made with creamy Greek Yogurt
Multigrain Coissant
Made with a Blend of 12 Whole Grains & Seeds
Sticky Buns
House-made Brioche topped with Roasted Pecans. A Sticky Sensation!
Cinnamon Buns
Our House-made Brioche baked with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar topped with a Buttery Glaze
Butterscotch Bites 1 piece
House-made Butterscotch & White Chocolate Bars drizzled with White Chocolate
Fruit Tart
House-made Individual Tarts with Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Cream and topped with Seasonal Fruit
Scones
Gg's House-made Scones. Ask about the flavors of the day
GF Torte
An ALL GF Torte made with a blend of Four Chocolate topped with a Chocolate Ganache
Walnut Cake (Karidopita)
A Mouthwatering Greek Walnut Cake with blends of Cinnamon and grounded Cloves
Limoncello Bars
Gg's Lemon bars featuring a soft Shortbread Crust & Tangy Sweet Limoncello Curd Filling
Apple Blueberry Bars
House-made fruit filling made of Local Pears & Apples and Cinnimon Spices ontop of our Shortbread Crust finished with a Cinnimon & Sugar Crumble Top
PREFIX MENU
Gg's Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Egg Whites or Poached Eggs with Roasted Vegetables: Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Onions topped with Feta and fresh Avocado Crema & served with 3-seeded Toast
Cowboy
Our Braised Short Ribs added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl
The Cure with Short Ribs
Our Original Cure with Our Braised Short Ribs
The Cure
Scrambled Eggs, Chedar Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon or Country Sausage, Chipolte Crema on Toasted Ciabatta
Kids Friendly Cure
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese on 3-Seeded Toast
The Maxwell
Scrambled Eggs, sauteed Portobello mushrooms, red peppers and onions, Cheddar Jack served on 3-Seeded Toast
Greek Omelette
Roasted Tomato,Onion, Zucchini, Eggplant, Potatoes, Feta & Oregano topped with Chipolte Feta Crema served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Portobello Omelette
Portobello Mushrooms, Sauteed Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Goat Cheese served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
Shepherd's Omelette
Slow Roasted Lamb, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Eggplant, Potatoes, oregano, topped with Tzatziki Sauce served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast
GG Crustini
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with 2 Poached Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Chipolte Crema with side of Breakfast Potatoes
The Bella
Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach, Goat Cheese, 2 Poached Eggs, Roasted Tomato, Mushrooms, Onion, Sweet Potato, a hint of cilantro and topped with Avocado Crema & Side of Breakfast Potatoes
Spanakopita
A Tasty Blend of Fresh Spinach, Leeks, Feta and Cottage Cheeses baked within crispy Golden Layers of Filo Dough.
The American Greek Salad
Organic Mixed Greens, Fresh Vine Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a house made Greek Vinaigrette
Greek Village Salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a House-made Greek Vinaigrette
Chicken Souvlaki
Pan-seared Chicken marinated in House-made Greek yogurt, lemon, parlsey and and garlic on top of Organic Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita. Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's House-cut Fries. (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)
Lamb Souvlaki
Our Slow Roasted Lamb on top of Geek Salad served on a House-made pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries.
Falafel Souvlaki
House-made GF Falafel on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce & Gg's Hand-cut Fries.
Greek Fries
Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil and Garlic, topped with Feta Cheese, Diced Ripe Vine Tomatoes, Onions and Greek Vinaigrette. Add Slow Roasted Lamb, Short Ribs or Lump Crabmeat-$5.00
Fries
Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Garlic and Oregano
Sweet Potato Wedges
Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges flash fried and tossed in Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano
Salmon Souvlaki
Soda
Milk/Juice
Coffee/Tea
12 oz. Drip Coffee
16 oz. Drip Coffee Regular
12 oz. Americano
16 oz. Americano
12 oz. Decaf Americano
16 oz. Decaf Americano
12 oz. Iced Americano
16 oz. Iced Americano
12 oz. Iced Decaf Americano
16 oz. Iced Decaf Americano
12 oz. Cafe Au Lait
16 oz. Cafe Au Lait
12 oz. Latte
16 oz. Latte
12 oz. Iced Latte
16 oz. Iced Latte
12 oz. Cappuccino
16 oz. Cappuccino
12 oz. Chai Latte
16 oz. Chai Latte
12 oz. Iced Chai Latte
16oz. Iced Chai Latte
12 oz. Red Eye
16 oz. Red Eye
12 oz. Iced Red Eye
16 oz. Iced Red Eye
12 oz. Mocha
16 oz. Mocha
12 oz. White Chocolate Mocha
16 oz. White Chocolate Mocha
12 oz. Iced Mocha
16 oz. Iced Mocha
12 oz. Iced White Chocolate Mocha
16 oz. Iced White Chocolate Mocha
12 oz. Iced Coffee
16 oz. Iced Coffee
12 oz. Cold Brew
16 oz. Cold Brew
One Shot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Triple Shot Espresso
Quad Shot Espresso
Single Cubano
Double Cubano
Triple Cubano
Quad Cubano
12 oz. Espresso Traditional Macchiato
12 oz. Starbucks Style Macchiato
16 oz. Starbucks Style Macchiato
16 oz. Iced Starbucks Style Macchiato
12 oz. Iced Starbucks Style Macchiato
12 oz. Hot Chocolate
16 oz. Hot Chocolate
16 oz. Hot Apple Cider
12 oz. London Fog
16 oz. London Fog
12 oz. Steamer
16 oz. Steamer
12 oz. Hot Tea
16 oz. Hot Tea
12 oz. Iced Tea Regular
16 oz. Iced Tea Regular
12oz. Green Iced Tea
16 oz. Green Iced Tea
12 oz. Matcha Latte
16oz. Matcha Latte
12 oz. Iced Matcha Latte
16 oz. Iced Matcha Latte
12 oz. Dirty Chai
16 oz. Dirty Chai
12 oz. Iced Dirty Chai
16 oz. Iced Dirty Chai
Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8333 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043