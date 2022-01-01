BG picView gallery

Georgia Grace Cafe2 8333 Main Street

No reviews yet

8333 Main Street

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Breakfast Bowls

Gg's Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Egg Whites or Poached Eggs with Roasted Vegetables: Sweet Potatoes, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Spinach, Onions topped with Feta and fresh Avocado Crema & served with 3-seeded Toast

Pig Pen

$13.00

Our Slow Roasted Pork added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl

Bay Bowl

$13.00

Lump Crab Meat with a hint of Old Bay added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl

Cowboy

$13.00Out of stock

Our Braised Short Ribs added to our Gg's Breakfast Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, topped with Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, GF Granola, Walnuts, Acai and Honey.

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Cure

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chedar Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon or Country Sausage, Chipolte Crema on Toasted Ciabatta

The Cure with Short Ribs

$14.00Out of stock

Our Original Cure with Our Braised Short Ribs

The Cure with Lump Crabmeat

$14.00

Our Original Cure with Lump Crabmeat

The Cure with Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Our Original Cure with Wild Atlantic Smoked Salmon

The Cure with Slow Roasted Pork

$14.00

Our Original Cure with Our Slow Roasted Pork

The Maxwell

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, sauteed Portobello mushrooms, red peppers and onions, Cheddar Jack served on 3-Seeded Toast

The Dino

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Jack & Goat Cheeses, spinach, roasted onions and tomatoes, marinated Beef Tenderloin tips, chipolte feta creama on Toasted Ciabatta

Eggs Your Way

$12.00

Two Eggs Any Style (scrambled, fried or poached), Applewood Bacon or Country Sausage served with 3 Seeded Toast and Breakfast Potatoes

Kids Menu

Kids Friendly Cure

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese on 3-Seeded Toast

Crustinis

GG Crustini

$13.00

Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with 2 Poached Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Chipolte Crema with side of Breakfast Potatoes

The Ian

$15.00

Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach and Goat Cheese, 2 Over Easy Eggs, Norwegian Smoked Atlantic Salmon with Chipolte Crema drizzle & Side of Breakfast Potatoes

Paula G

$15.00

Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach, 2 Over Easy Eggs, Goat & Feta Cheeses, Roasted Tomato, Angus Beef Medalians finished with Chipolte Feta Crema drizzle & Side of Breakfast Potatoes

The Bella

$14.00

Grilled 3-Seeded Bread topped with Spinach, Goat Cheese, 2 Poached Eggs, Roasted Tomato, Mushrooms, Onion, Sweet Potato, a hint of cilantro and topped with Avocado Crema & Side of Breakfast Potatoes

Omelettes

Greek Omelette

$15.00

Roasted Tomato,Onion, Zucchini, Eggplant, Potatoes, Feta & Oregano topped with Chipolte Feta Crema served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

Portobello Omelette

$15.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Sauteed Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Goat Cheese served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

Shepherd's Omelette

$16.00

Slow Roasted Lamb, Goat Cheese, Roasted Tomato, Eggplant, Potatoes, oregano, topped with Tzatziki Sauce served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

Farmhouse Omelette

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Ham, sauteed Red Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Jack served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

Omelette Your Way

$13.00

Add your choice of Roasted or Fresh Tomato, Roasted or Raw Onion, Mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Feta, Cheddar Jack, Short Ribs, Lamb, Smoked Salmon, Roasted Pork, Country Sausage, Bacon. Served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

Maryland Omelette

$16.00

Lump Crabmeat, sauteed Red Peppers and Onions, Spinach Cheddar Jack, hint of Old Bay topped with Avocado and Chipolte Cremas served with Breakfast Potatoes & 3-Seeded Toast

House-made Crepes

The Sweetness

$13.00

Fresh Bananas, Strawberries, Nutella, topped with powdered sugar and Our House-made Whipped Cream

Berries & Cream

$13.00

Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Our Sweet blend of Cream and Goat Cheeses topped with House-made Whipped Cream

The Luveth

$16.50

Grilled Shrimp and Crab with Roasted tomatoes, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Onions, Fresh Wilted Spinach and Goat Cheese topped with Avocado and Chipolte Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries

Lahaniko

$15.00

Roasted Veggies Including: Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Portobello Mushrooms, Onion, Wilted Spinach topped with Avocado Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries

Hellenic

$16.00

Slow Roasted Lamb, Roasted Tomato, Zucchini, Eggplant, Onion, Goat Cheese topped with Tzatziki Sauce. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries

Norvegian

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Spinach, Onion, topped with Chipolte Crema. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.

The Greek Burrito Chicken

$16.00

Pan-seared marinated Chicken, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Onion, Cheddar Jack. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries. (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)

The Greek Burrito Lamb

$16.00

Slow Roasted Lamb, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Onion, Cheddar Jack. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.

The Chesapeake

$16.00

Lump Crabmeat, sauteed Red Peppers and Onions, Spinach Cheddar Jack, hint of Old Bay topped with Avocado and Chipolte Cremas. Served with Gg's House-cut Fries.

Salads

Greek Village Salad

$8.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a House-made Greek Vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Portobello, Fried Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, Fresh Strawberries tossed in a House-made Balsamic Dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Fresh Baby Spinach, Fresh Blueberries, Tomato, Red Onion, Goat Cheese tossed in our House-made Balsamic Dressing

Hummus Platter

$13.00

House-made puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon, Cumin served with Cucumbers, Greek Salad and Our House-made Pita

Shrimp Salad Platter

$17.00

Large Gulf Shrimp tossed in light Mayo with Celery and Onions and Old Bay. Served on our Greek American Salad & House-made Greek Dressing

Roasted Chicken Salad Platter

$16.00

Hand-Pulled House-Roasted Chicken, Celery, Onions, Mayo, Dijon on an Organic Mixed Green Salad with Fresh Tomatoes

The American Greek Salad

$10.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Fresh Vine Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives served with a house made Greek Vinaigrette

Specialty Sandwiches & Burgers

Chicken Club

$16.00

Pan-seared marinated Chicken Breast topped with Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions, drizzled with Greek and Chipolte Feta Dressings on Toasted Ciabatta served with Gg's House-cut Fries (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)

Salmon Club

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated Grilled Salmon topped with Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce & Onions, Drizzled with Greek and Chipolte Feta Dressings on Toasted Ciabatta served with GG House-made Fries

Piggly Wiggly

$16.00

Our Signature Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, served on a Toasted Brioche Bun topped with our House-made Apple Slaw and Mambo Sauce. Served with GG House-cut Fries

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$17.00

Large Gulf Shrimp tossed in light Mayo with Celery, Onions & Old Bay. Served on 3-Seeded Toast with Tomato and Lettuce. Served Gg's House-cut Fries.

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Hand-Pulled House-Roasted Chicken, with Celery, Onions, Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato served on 3-Seeded Toast & GG House-cut Fries.

Old Fashion Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled 3-Seeded Bread with a blend of Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with GG House-cut Fries. Add Bacon $2

Salmon Club

$15.00

Blackened 4oz salmon with tomato, lettuce, bacon, and chipotle crema on 3-seed bread

Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.00

Pan-seared Chicken marinated in House-made Greek yogurt, lemon, parlsey and and garlic on top of Organic Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita. Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's House-cut Fries. (Chicken marinade contains Dairy)

Beef Souvlaki

$16.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallions marinated in garlic, lemon and red wine vinegar on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's House-cut Fries.

Lamb Souvlaki

$16.00

Our Slow Roasted Lamb on top of Geek Salad served on a House-made pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with Fries.

Falafel Souvlaki

$16.00

House-made GF Falafel on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki sauce & Gg's Hand-cut Fries.

Shrimp Souvlaki

$16.00

Grilled Marinated Shrimp on top of Greek Salad served on a House-made Pita with a side of Tzatziki Sauce & Gg's Hand-cut Fries.

House Specialties

The Gracie

$16.00

Our Slow-Roasted Lamb topped with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomato, Feta and Goat Cheeses and Tzatziki Sauce served on a bed of our signature Gg's Hand-cut Fries.

Sweet Cilantro Shrimp

$16.00

Cilantro Lime marinated Shrimp, Creamy Poleta, Roasted Tomato in a Balsamic Reduction

Tacos Anthony

$16.00Out of stock

Braised Beef Short Ribs served in two Corn Tortillas with Lettuce,Tomato, Onion and Feta, topped with Chipotle Feta & Gg's House-cut Fries

Gg's Nachos

$14.00

Corn Tortills Chips Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Spinach,Tomato,Onion, Kalamata Olives and Gg's Avocado and Chipolte Cremas.

Spanakopita

$9.00

A Tasty Blend of Fresh Spinach, Leeks, Feta and Cottage Cheeses baked within crispy Golden Layers of Filo Dough.

Greek Fries

$9.00

Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil and Garlic, topped with Feta Cheese, Diced Ripe Vine Tomatoes, Onions and Greek Vinaigrette. Add Slow Roasted Lamb, Short Ribs or Lump Crabmeat-$5.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Hand-Cut Fries tossed in a blend of Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Garlic and Oregano

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges flash fried and tossed in Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper & Oregano

3-Seeded Toast

$2.00

Two Pieces of Fresh 3-Seed Bread from The Breadery (roasted sesame, flax and sunflower) toasted from our Neighbors @ The Breadery

GF Toast

$3.00

Two Pieces of GF Toast

Ciabatta

$2.00

Fresh Ciabatta from our Neighbors @ The Breadery

Bacon

$3.00

Smoked Applewood Bacon

Country Sausage

$3.00

House-made Savory Sausage

Tzatziki

$1.00

House-made Greek Yogurt Sauce with Cucumbers and Dill

Chipolte Feta Crema

$1.00

Our Special Blend of Feta Cheese and Chipolte Spice

Avocado Crema

$1.00

Our Special Blend of Avocado and Cream

Greek Yogurt

$5.00

House-made Greek Yogurt

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

A Cup of Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

House-made Seasoned Roasted Potatoes

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Ask about our House-made Soup of the Day

Plain Crepe

$4.00

House-made Crepe topped with Powdered Sugar

Side Salad (Greek)

$5.00

Organic Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives tossed in our House-made Greek Dressing

Side of Chicken

$5.00

5 oz of Gg's Pan Seared Greek Chicken (marinade contains Dairy)

Side of Lamb

$5.00

5 oz. of Our Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb

Side of Short Ribs

$5.00

5 oz. of Our Braised Short Ribs

7oz. Salmon

$7.00

7 oz. of our Signature Marinated Atlantic Salmon

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Idaho Potatoes in Our Signature Spices

Gg's House-made Pita Bread

$2.00

Dairy Free & Vegan

Gg's House-made GF Pita Bread

$3.00

GF, Dairy Free & Vegan

Roasted Tomatoes

$3.00

Roasted VIned Tomatoes in Balsamic & Oregano

Plain GF Crepe

$4.00

House-made GF Crepe topped with Powdered Sugar

Side of Falafel

$5.00

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Braise Pork

$5.00

Yogurt Granola And Honey

$7.00

Pastries

Loukoumades 6 piece

$5.50

Gg's In-house made to order Greek Style Beniets

Loukoumades 12 piece

$10.00

Gg's In-house made to order Greek Style Beniets

GG's GF Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$8.00

Gg's Signature House-made Goat Cheese Cheesecake. (Please inquire about flavors of the day)

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00

Gg's House-made Signature Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

GF Brownie

$6.00

House-made Gluten Free & Dairy Free

Baklava (1 piece)

$3.00

A Crispy Layered Pastry made of Filo Pastry, filled with chopped Walnuts & Pistachios and sweetened with a Honey Syrup

Baklava (2 pieces)

$5.50

A Crispy Layered Pastry made of Filo Pastry, filled with chopped Walnuts & Pistachios and sweetened with a Honey Syrup

Finikia (1 piece)

$2.00

Traditional Greek Cookie made with Olive Oil & Semolina flour, flavored with Orange Zest, Brandy and Warm Spices, soaked in a sugar syrup and topped with Walnuts. Dairy Free/Vegan

Finikia 2 pieces)

$3.50

Traditional Greek Cookies made with Olive Oil & Semolina flour, flavored with Orange Zest, Brandy and Warm Spices, soaked in a sugar syrup and topped with Walnuts. Dairy Free/Vegan

Kourabiedes (1 piece)

$2.00

Traditional Greek Almond Butter Biscuit packed with the aroma of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter and Ouzo and garnished with layers of Powdered Sugar

Kourabiedes (2 pieces)

$3.50

Traditional Greek Almond Butter Biscuits packed with the aroma of Roasted Almonds, Fresh Butter and Ouzo and garnished with layers of Powdered Sugar

Galaktobouriko

$6.00

Traditional Greek Syrupy Custard Pie made with Filo Pastry, filled with a Semolina Cream an soaked in a Honey Syrup

Chocolate Dipped Shortbread

$3.50

Our 100% Real Butter House-made Shortbread dipped in Godiva Dark Chocolate and dipped in Non-Pareils

GG's Banana Bread

$5.00

Gg's Favorite Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips

GG's Dream Bar

$5.00

A Delectable combination Walnuts, Butterscotch, Semi Sweet Chocolate and Coconut baked on a House-made Graham Cracker Crust

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Our House-made Sooo Good GF Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Koulourakia 1 piece

$2.00

Traditional Greek Braided Butter Cookie flavored with Orange Zest & Vanilla These cookies are crisp with a tender crumb and perfect with a cup of coffee.

Koulourakia 2 pieces

$3.50

Traditional Greek Braided Butter Cookie flavored with Orange Zest & Vanilla These cookies are crisp with a tender crumb and perfect with a cup of coffee.

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Gg's Best Version of Carrot Cake with Walnuts and Cream Cheese Frosting

Lemon Yogurt Pound Cake

$5.00

Our House-made Moist Lemon Poundcake made with creamy Greek Yogurt

Multigrain Coissant

$4.00

Made with a Blend of 12 Whole Grains & Seeds

Sticky Buns

$5.00

House-made Brioche topped with Roasted Pecans. A Sticky Sensation!

Cinnamon Buns

$5.00

Our House-made Brioche baked with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar topped with a Buttery Glaze

Butterscotch Bites 1 piece

$2.00

House-made Butterscotch & White Chocolate Bars drizzled with White Chocolate

Fruit Tart

$6.00

House-made Individual Tarts with Graham Cracker Crust, Sweet Cream and topped with Seasonal Fruit

Scones

$6.00

Gg's House-made Scones. Ask about the flavors of the day

GF Torte

$5.00

An ALL GF Torte made with a blend of Four Chocolate topped with a Chocolate Ganache

Walnut Cake (Karidopita)

$5.00

A Mouthwatering Greek Walnut Cake with blends of Cinnamon and grounded Cloves

Limoncello Bars

$5.00

Gg's Lemon bars featuring a soft Shortbread Crust & Tangy Sweet Limoncello Curd Filling

Apple Blueberry Bars

$5.00

House-made fruit filling made of Local Pears & Apples and Cinnimon Spices ontop of our Shortbread Crust finished with a Cinnimon & Sugar Crumble Top

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Boyton Black Cherry Soda Bottle

$3.00

Boyton Orange Soda Bottle

$3.00

Boyton Root Beer Bottle

$3.00

Milk/Juice

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.00

Chocolate Milk Carton

$2.00

House-made Frozen Lemonade 12oz.

$4.00

House-made Frozen Lemonade 16oz.

$4.50

Orange Juice 12 oz.

$3.75

Apple Cider 16 oz.

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

12 oz. Drip Coffee

$2.50

16 oz. Drip Coffee Regular

$3.00

12 oz. Americano

$3.00

16 oz. Americano

$3.50

12 oz. Decaf Americano

$3.00

16 oz. Decaf Americano

$3.50

12 oz. Iced Americano

$3.00

16 oz. Iced Americano

$3.50

12 oz. Iced Decaf Americano

$3.00

16 oz. Iced Decaf Americano

$3.50

12 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

16 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12 oz. Latte

$4.00

16 oz. Latte

$4.50

12 oz. Iced Latte

$4.00

16 oz. Iced Latte

$4.50

12 oz. Cappuccino

$4.00

16 oz. Cappuccino

$4.50

12 oz. Chai Latte

$4.00

16 oz. Chai Latte

$4.50

12 oz. Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

16oz. Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

12 oz. Red Eye

$3.75

16 oz. Red Eye

$4.00

12 oz. Iced Red Eye

$3.75

16 oz. Iced Red Eye

$4.00

12 oz. Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. Iced Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. Iced Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.00

16 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.50

12 oz. Cold Brew

$3.75

16 oz. Cold Brew

$4.50

One Shot Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

Triple Shot Espresso

$3.50

Quad Shot Espresso

$4.25

Single Cubano

$2.00

Double Cubano

$2.75

Triple Cubano

$3.50

Quad Cubano

$4.25

12 oz. Espresso Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

12 oz. Starbucks Style Macchiato

$4.75

16 oz. Starbucks Style Macchiato

$5.25

16 oz. Iced Starbucks Style Macchiato

$5.25

12 oz. Iced Starbucks Style Macchiato

$4.75

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz. Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

12 oz. London Fog

$4.00

16 oz. London Fog

$4.50

12 oz. Steamer

$3.00

16 oz. Steamer

$3.50

12 oz. Hot Tea

$3.00

16 oz. Hot Tea

$3.50

12 oz. Iced Tea Regular

$3.00

16 oz. Iced Tea Regular

$3.50

12oz. Green Iced Tea

$3.00

16 oz. Green Iced Tea

$3.50

12 oz. Matcha Latte

$4.50

16oz. Matcha Latte

$5.00

12 oz. Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

16 oz. Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

12 oz. Dirty Chai

$4.50

16 oz. Dirty Chai

$4.50

12 oz. Iced Dirty Chai

$4.50

16 oz. Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
8333 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Directions

