Restaurant info

Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.

Website