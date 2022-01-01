Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Mediterranean

Grille 620

2,495 Reviews

$$

11099 Resort RD

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Salad
Lobster Roll
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$16.95

thinly sliced tenderloin with capers, truffle-lemon vinaigrette, parmesan crisps

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$16.95

jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, parmesan crisps, Old Bay

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.95

w/mediterranean medley, lemon vinaigrette

Mussels

Mussels

$15.95

white wine, tomatoes, garlic butter, grilled rustic bread

Point Judith Calamari

$13.95

banana peppers, sweet chili sauce

Roasted Brie

Roasted Brie

$15.95

crushed walnuts, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, homemade strawberry jam, clover honey, parmesan crisps

Steak Strips

Steak Strips

$13.95

cut in house, grilled to order, w/mustard aioli

Thai Shrimp

$14.95
Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$16.95

ahi tuna, soy-sesame sauce, seaweed salad, wasabi aioli

Soups & Salads

MD Crab Soup

$12.95

spicy tomato-crab broth, lump crab meat

House Salad

House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, strawberries, watermelon radishes, pomegranate vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, parmesan crisps, homemade creamy caesar dressing

Kale Salad

$11.95

shredded kale, red onions, dried cranberries, sliced apples, crushed walnuts, crumbled feta cheese, white balsamic dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.95

crumbled blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.95

roasted beets, baby greens, goat cheese croquette, sliced almonds, white balsamic dressing

Grill Entrees

Full Rack Of Lamb

Full Rack Of Lamb

$60.95

Australian lamb chops (4) grilled to order and finished with fennel pollen. Served with two sides of the chef's choosing. Call to inquire about the chef's daily sides

Filet Mignon

$43.95

served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$44.95

served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes

NY Strip

$40.95

served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes

Stuffed Chicken

Stuffed Chicken

$26.95

served with roasted cippolini onions, mushrooms, and roasted potatoes

Seafood Entrees

Branzino

Branzino

$36.95

mediterranean medley, broccolini, lemon vinaigrette

Chef Pot

Chef Pot

$28.95

mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, diver scallop, cod fillet, crab broth, grilled bread

Crab Cake Entree

$38.95

sweet corn succotash, cabbage slaw, remoulade

Fettuccini

$29.95

Maine lobster, scallops, shrimp, tomato-vodka sauce

Gnocchi & Lobster

$27.95

Maine lobster, wild mushrooms, truffle crema

Grilled Shrimp Entree

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$27.95

grilled asparagus, butternut squash bruschetta, apple and celery root puree

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$29.95

miso glaze, toasted jasmine rice, roasted sweet potato, carrot-ginger puree, tempura broccolini

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$34.95

saffron risotto, shrimp, scallop, lobster, jumbo lump crab meat

Seafood Trio

Seafood Trio

$28.95

octopus, calamari, shrimp, mediterranean medley, lemon vinaigrette

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$34.95

cauliflower puree, wild mushroom fricassee, basil pesto, truffle oil

Togarashi Tuna

$27.95

togarashi dust, charred broccolini, asian slaw, teriyaki glaze

Sandwiches & Burgers

620 Burger

$17.95

crispy smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled red onion, chipotle aioli

B-More Burger

$19.95

crab dip, Old Bay, house 3-cheese blend, lettuce, tomato

Lobster Roll

$27.95

lightly dressed with lemon aioli or with a red onion, tomato, Old Bay, lime-cilantro vinaigrette

Plain Burger W/Plain Fries

$17.95

brioche bun, beef patty, plain fries

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$25.95

grilled ribeye, swiss cheese, crispy onion straws, fresh horseradish, au jus

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$24.95

sharp white cheddar, arugula, roasted garlic aioli

Side Dishes

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

teriyaki glaze, cannot be prepared without the bacon

Baked Potato

$4.95
Cauliflower Au Gratin

Cauliflower Au Gratin

$10.95

Garlic French Fries

$4.95

Grilled Asparagus

$10.95
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$23.95

fusilli, house cheese blend, herb panko

Truffle Macaroni & Cheese

Truffle Macaroni & Cheese

$9.95

house three cheese blend, truffle oil

Truffle Potato Wedges

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Sliders

$10.00

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

chocolate and caramel syrup, vanilla ice cream, walnuts

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$11.00

strawberries & limoncello sauce

Crème Brulée

Crème Brulée

$11.00

with homemade sugar cookie

Goat Cheesecake

Goat Cheesecake

$11.00
Ice Cream Trio

Ice Cream Trio

$11.00

Sweet Milk Panna Cotta

$11.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.00

Ice Cream

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

Gallery
Grille 620 image
Grille 620 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Bridge Wine Company
orange starNo Reviews
10435 State Route 108 Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia - 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 192
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
orange star5.0 • 443
7565 Main St Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Walker's Tap & Table
orange star4.7 • 476
2465 Route 97 Glenwood, MD 21738
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ellicott City

Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
orange star4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,188
11085 Resort Rd Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
EC Diner
orange star4.3 • 711
10055 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.2 • 695
10291 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellicott City
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston