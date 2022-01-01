Seafood
American
Mediterranean
Grille 620
2,495 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.
Location
11099 Resort RD, Ellicott City, MD 21042
