Grilled chicken in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Kid Grilled Chicken$1.00
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Half Chicken$25.95
Potato hash with corn, bacon, scallions, and tomato gravy. Chicken is topped with chimichurri.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$7.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
Grilled Chicken Club$13.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with French fries.
More about EC Diner
Fajita Grilled Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.95
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Grilled Chicken Breast Club$11.95
Topped with crispy bacon and melted the cheese. Served with french fries.
Fajita Grilled Chicken$19.95
Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

