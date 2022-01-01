Grilled chicken in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Fajita Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Mixed greens topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing.
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Mexican Salad Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Kid Grilled Chicken
|$1.00
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Grilled Half Chicken
|$25.95
Potato hash with corn, bacon, scallions, and tomato gravy. Chicken is topped with chimichurri.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.99
Served with a drink and choice of 1 kids side item.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$13.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with French fries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Club
|$11.95
Topped with crispy bacon and melted the cheese. Served with french fries.
|Fajita Grilled Chicken
|$19.95
Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.