Tacos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$14.95
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Taco Salad Veggie$14.95
Veggies Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
Niño Taco$6.95
Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Marinated shrimp topped with coleslaw, lemon/garlic aioli and pineapple salsa.
Gyro Tacos$12.95
(2) Herb marinated, shaved leg of lamb tacos, topped with tzatziki, feta cheese, pickled red onions and Pico De Gallo.
More about Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish or Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos topped with red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & our house spicy sauce.
More about EC Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Taco al Carbon Steak Carte$4.50
Taco Salad Ground Beef$14.50
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco al Carbon Chicken Carte$4.50
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

