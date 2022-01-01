Tacos in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve tacos
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
|$14.95
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
|Taco Salad Veggie
|$14.95
Veggies Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made corn bread and choice of dressing
|Niño Taco
|$6.95
Niño Taco V* GF*- Crispy corn or Soft flour taco shell filled with your choice of Refried Bean, Ground Beef or Seasoned Shredded Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
11085 Resort Rd, Ellicott City
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Marinated shrimp topped with coleslaw, lemon/garlic aioli and pineapple salsa.
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.95
(2) Herb marinated, shaved leg of lamb tacos, topped with tzatziki, feta cheese, pickled red onions and Pico De Gallo.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos topped with red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & our house spicy sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Taco al Carbon Steak Carte
|$4.50
|Taco Salad Ground Beef
|$14.50
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Taco al Carbon Chicken Carte
|$4.50