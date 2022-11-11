Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

review star

No reviews yet

11071 Resort Rd suite 702

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Order Again

Popular Items

2) Beef Kabob
1) Chicken Kabob

Appetizers

Aushak

$6.49

Ravioli filled with scallions served with yogurt, mint and garlic and sautéed vegetables or beef.

Bowlani

$6.49

Baked twin pastry shells filled with potato or leeks.

Chick Peas In Curry Sauce

$6.49

Chickpeas made with a Tomato sauce gravy.

Daal (Lentils)

$6.49

Eggplant

$6.49

Baked eggplant seasoned fresh tomatoes, peppers, served on yogurt garlic mint sauce.

Falafel

$6.49

5 Fried fritter made from ground garbanzo beans and spices

Green Peas & Potatoes

$6.49

Hummus

$6.49

Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mimi's Recipe!

Mantu

$6.49

Homemade pastry shells filled with onions and beef served on yogurt and vegetable or beef sauce.

Pumpkin

$6.49

Fried baby pumpkin flavored with sugar and topped with yogurt.

Samosas-Potato & Peas

Samosas-Potato & Peas

$6.49

4 Fried pastries filled with potatoes, green peas and spices; served with yogurt chutney

Samosas - Beef

$8.99

5 Fried pastries filled with Beef and spices; served with yogurt chutney

Samosas - Chicken

$7.49

4 Fried pastries filled with chicken and spices; served with yogurt chutney

Spinach

$6.49

With sautéed scallions, cilantro, garlic, salt and black pepper.

Mashawa

$6.49

Shrimp Strips

$7.99

Turf Sampler

$12.99

Baba Ganoosh

$6.49

Veggie Kabob Side

$6.99

Aush

$6.49

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

1/2 lb. Angus beef patty. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with top quality turkey bacon and cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.

Bacon-Egg Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with top quality turkey bacon, a fried egg, and cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.

Daily Specials

Monday, Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chicken Curry with salad and your choice of rice or bread.

Tuesday, Lamb Curry

$13.99

Lamb Curry with salad and your choice of rice or bread.

Wednesday, Tikka Masala

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala with salad and your choice of rice or bread.

Thursday, Chicken Curry w Cauliflower

$13.99

Chicken Curry with Cauliflower with salad and your choice of rice or bread.

Friday, Lamb Curry w Potatoes

$13.99

Lamb Curry with Potatoes with salad and your choice of rice or bread.

Dessert

Baklava (Mimi's Secret Recipe)

$5.49

A sweet pastry dessert made with filo dough, nut paste, honey syrup, garnished with ground pistachios.

Mango Pudding

$4.99

A tasty, creamy pudding made with mangoes.

Rice Pudding

$4.99

A nice traditional pudding made with rice.

Kulfi

$2.49

Pistachio Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$2.79

Entrees

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Boneless chicken in a spicy curry sauce.

Goat Curry

$13.99

Bone-In Goat in a spicy curry sauce.

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Served with rice, salad, tandoori bread and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Karahi w Bread

$16.99

Chicken sautéed with tomatoes, ginger and spices. Served with salad and bread. Rice is extra.

Lamb Curry

$14.99

Boneless lamb in a spicy curry sauce.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$13.99

Succulent, spiced, homemade chicken shawarma (rotisserie chopped chicken) in a platter served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lite mayo, and a hint of garlic.

Lamb Karahi w Bread

$17.99

Boneless lamb sautéed with tomatoes, ginger and spices. Served with salad and bread. Rice is extra.

Salmon

$20.99

Flame broiled seasoned salmon fillet.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast in a tasty creamy curry sauce.

Vegetable Platter

$14.99

Spiced flame broiled seasonal vegetables served with rice, eggplant, pumpkin, green peas, potatoes and spinach.

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Served with rice, salad and tandoori bread.

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, real Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green pepper, Feta, Kalamata(seedless) olives, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), oil / vinegar dressing.

Kabob Combos

Beef & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.49

Kofta & Chicken

$18.99

Lamb & Chicken

$19.99

Shrimp & Chicken

$26.99

Lamb & Beef

$22.99

Kofta & Beef

$21.99

Tikka & Kofta

$18.99

Kofta & Lamb

$21.99

Lamb & Lamb

$22.99

Tikka & Tikka

$17.99

Lamb & Tikka

$17.99

Chicken & Chicken Seekh

$17.99

Chicken & Tikka

$17.99

Kabob Entrees

1) Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Flame broiled marinated chunks of chicken breast.

2) Beef Kabob

$16.49

Flame broiled marinated chunks of beef.

3) Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Flame broiled seasoned ground beef on skewers.

4) Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Flame broiled marinated chunks of lamb.

5) Chopan Kabob

5) Chopan Kabob

$22.99

Flame broiled pieces of lamp chop.

7) Chicken Salad

$14.98

8) Vegetable Platter

$14.99

9) Salmon

$20.99

10) Shrimp Kabob

$20.99

Flame broiled pieces of whole shrimp.

12) Chicken Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Boneless chicken thighs marinated in special herbs and spices,flame broiled.

13) Chicken Tandoori 3 Pcs

$16.99

Bone-in chicken thighs marinated in special herbs and spices,flame broiled.

17) Chicken Seekh Kabob

$14.99

Seasoned and flame broiled ground chicken seekh.

18) Falafel Platter

$13.99

19) Veggie Kabob

$12.99

Flame broiled, seasoned, seasonal vegetables.

20) Gyro Platter

$13.99

Chapli Kabob

$15.99

Spicy meat patties served with rice, tandoori bread, and salad.

Qabuli Palow w Lamb Shank

$19.99

Mimi's Kabob Combo For Two

$48.99

This is a Perfect Dinner for Two! One skewer each of delicately seasoned and grilled chicken, kofta, lamb, and beef kabobs, fresh Greek salad with tzatziki sauce, hot tandoori bread, and Mimi's homemade hummus.

Mimi's Kabob Family Platter For Five

$119.00

Kabobs, Salad, Bread, Rice, and Sides

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids portion chicken tenders served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids grilled cheese sandwich served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.

Kids Chicken Kabob

$8.99

Kids portion grilled chicken kabob served with rice or bread. Kids juice bottle Included.

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids portion pasta with Mimi's meat sauce, Butter, or Cheese.

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

A good ol turkey bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.

Turkey

$6.99

Turkey sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.

Chicken Tikka Club

Chicken Tikka Club

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, turkey bacon and mayo.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, turkey bacon and mayo. Choose your bread and cheese.

Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Lightly seasoned and perfectly grilled chicken sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.

Sauces

Cilantro Chutney (Spicy) Small

$0.75

A rather spicy blended, creamy chutney made form cilantro and yogurt. A great compliment to any dish.

Cilantro Chutney (Spicy) Large

$3.99

A rather spicy blended, creamy chutney made form cilantro and yogurt. A great compliment to any dish.

Mint Sauce (Cooling/Soothing) Small

$0.75

A cooling, soothing creamy sauce made form mint and yogurt.

Mint Sauce (Cooling/Soothing) Large

$3.99

A cooling, soothing creamy sauce made form mint and yogurt.

Tzatziki Sauce Small

$0.75

A very tasty sauce for Gyros, wraps, dipping, and more made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.

Tzatziki Sauce Large

$3.99

A very tasty sauce for Gyros, wraps, dipping, and more made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.

Side Meat

Chicken Kabob Side

$11.99

Kabob Only.

Beef Kabob Side

$13.49

Kabob Only.

Kofta Kabob Side

$10.49

Kabob Only.

Chicken Seekh Side

$10.99

Kabob Only.

Lamb Chops Side

$14.99

Kabob Only.

Lamb Kabob Side

$13.99

Kabob Only.

Gyro Meat Side

$7.99

Kabob Only.

Salmon Side

$14.99

Salmon Only.

Shrimp Side

$14.99

Kabob Only.

Chicken Tikka Side

$11.99

Kabob Only.

Tandoori 3pcs Side

$12.99

Kabob Only.

Half Tandoori Chicken Side

$14.99

Kabob Only.

Chapli Kabob Side

$12.99

Kabob Only.

Sides

Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries

$3.49

Mimi's special light batter dipped Crispy Fries! Kids and adults love them.

Seasoned Rice

$3.99

Lightly seasoned rice to add a little extra flavor.

Side Salad

$3.99

Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce.

Tandoori Bread

$1.99

Fresh naan bread made in our tandoori oven... FRESH and HOT.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried mozzarella cheese sticks.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Crisply corn-breaded onion rings.

Qabuli Rice

$4.99

Seasoned rice with sauteed carrots and raisins.

White Rice

$3.99

Tasty and freshly steamed Basmati rice.

Grape Leaves

$0.75

Turf Special Entrees

Chapli Kabob

$15.99

Spicy meat patties served with rice, tandoori bread, and salad.

Qabli Palow With Lamb Shanks

$19.99

Delicately seasoned lamb shanks with rice, carrots and raisins

Chicken Tandoori 3 Piece

$16.99

Chicken marinated in spices and roasted over flame broiled. 3 Piece

Chicken Tandoori Half

$17.99

Chicken marinated in spices and roasted over flame broiled. Whole

Turf Tacos

Chicken Tikka Taco

$3.99

1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with pieces of chicken tikka, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with whole shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.

Gyro Taco

$3.99

1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with pieces of gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.

Steak Taco

$3.99

1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with chopped pieces of steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.

Wraps

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$10.99

Flame broiled, marinated chunks of chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce.

Kofta Kabob Wrap

$10.99

Flame broiled, seasoned ground beef with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Ground, seasoned, fried garbanzo bean patties with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and tzatziki.

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned lamb and beef roasted on a rotisserie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce

Chicken shawarama wrap

$10.99

Flat naan, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki on the side

Extra sauce

$0.75

Extra Tatziki sauce on the side

Lamb wrap

$14.49

Lamb shawarama wrap

$12.99

Chicken Kabob Wrap Combo

$13.99

Grilled Veggie Wrap Combo

$12.99

Kofta Kabob Wrap Combo

$13.99

Falafel Wrap Combo

$12.99

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Gyro Wrap Combo

$12.99

Beef Kabob Wrap

$14.99

Beef Kabob Wrap Combo

$18.99

Lamb Kabob Wrap Combo

$18.99

Tikka Wrap

$11.99

Tikka Wrap Combo

$12.99

Chicken Shawarama Wrap Combo

$13.99

Gyro Wrap Combo

$14.99

Lamb Shawarama wrap Combo

$13.99

Wings

(9) Jumbo Wings

$10.99

Wings to satisfy a person or a small army. Small (9).

(18) Jumbo Wings

$21.99

Wings to satisfy a person or a small army. Large (18)W

(27) Jumbo Wings

$31.99

Wings to satisfy a person or a small army. X-Large (27).

Cheesesteaks

Stuffed Ribeye Steak n Cheese combo

$13.99

Stuffed ribeye steak n cheese no combo

$11.99

Ribeye steak n cheese

$9.99

Stuffed chicken cheese Steak combo

$13.99

Stuffed Chicken cheese steak no combo

$11.99

Chicken Cheese steak

$9.99

Bags

Plastic bag

$0.05

Lunch Specials

Stuffed Chicken CheeseSteak Combo

$8.99

Chicken Gyro Combo

$8.99

Veggie Burger Combo

$8.99

Chicken Parm Sub Combo

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Entree Sides

Chicken Curry Side

$8.99

Lamb Curry Side

$8.99

Goat Curry Side

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Masala Side

$8.99

Catering

Menu #1 Catering

$14.99

Chicken Kabob Or Chicken Tikka, White Rice, Salad, Afghan Naan, Chutney, Chickpeas. 13.99 Per Person

Menu #2 Catering

$22.99

Qabuli Palow, Chalow, Chicken Curry, Chicken Kabob, Sabzi, Salad, Shirbirinj (Rice Pudding), Afghan Naan. 22.99 Per Person. (Minimum 25)

Wing Trays

$53.99

Assorted Wings Served with Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing, and Celery sticks.

Assorted Wraps

$9.99

All Wraps come with Chips, and Bottled Water.

Family Size Greek Salad

$49.99

Fresh Green Salad, Assorted Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Feta Cheese. Serves 15-20 People.

Family Size Garden Salad

$29.99

Fresh Green Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Bell Peppers. Serves 15-20 People.

Family Size Caesar Salad

$29.99

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons. Serves 15-20 People.

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.99

A mango and yogurt milkshake / smoothie.

Bottled Water

$2.99

Canned soda

$1.49

Bottled Juice

$2.49

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled Yogurt Drink

$3.49

Coffee

$1.79

Chai/Tea

$2.99

20 Oz. Soda

$1.79

Iced tea

$2.99

Kids Juice

$0.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Milk

$2.99

Chai

$1.99

Green Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
