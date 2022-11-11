- Home
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
11071 Resort Rd suite 702
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Popular Items
Appetizers
Aushak
Ravioli filled with scallions served with yogurt, mint and garlic and sautéed vegetables or beef.
Bowlani
Baked twin pastry shells filled with potato or leeks.
Chick Peas In Curry Sauce
Chickpeas made with a Tomato sauce gravy.
Daal (Lentils)
Eggplant
Baked eggplant seasoned fresh tomatoes, peppers, served on yogurt garlic mint sauce.
Falafel
5 Fried fritter made from ground garbanzo beans and spices
Green Peas & Potatoes
Hummus
Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mimi's Recipe!
Mantu
Homemade pastry shells filled with onions and beef served on yogurt and vegetable or beef sauce.
Pumpkin
Fried baby pumpkin flavored with sugar and topped with yogurt.
Samosas-Potato & Peas
4 Fried pastries filled with potatoes, green peas and spices; served with yogurt chutney
Samosas - Beef
5 Fried pastries filled with Beef and spices; served with yogurt chutney
Samosas - Chicken
4 Fried pastries filled with chicken and spices; served with yogurt chutney
Spinach
With sautéed scallions, cilantro, garlic, salt and black pepper.
Mashawa
Shrimp Strips
Turf Sampler
Baba Ganoosh
Veggie Kabob Side
Aush
Burgers
Hamburger
1/2 lb. Angus beef patty. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with top quality turkey bacon and cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.
Bacon-Egg Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Angus beef patty with top quality turkey bacon, a fried egg, and cheese. Served with our Crispy (French) Fries.
Daily Specials
Monday, Chicken Curry
Chicken Curry with salad and your choice of rice or bread.
Tuesday, Lamb Curry
Lamb Curry with salad and your choice of rice or bread.
Wednesday, Tikka Masala
Chicken Tikka Masala with salad and your choice of rice or bread.
Thursday, Chicken Curry w Cauliflower
Chicken Curry with Cauliflower with salad and your choice of rice or bread.
Friday, Lamb Curry w Potatoes
Lamb Curry with Potatoes with salad and your choice of rice or bread.
Dessert
Baklava (Mimi's Secret Recipe)
A sweet pastry dessert made with filo dough, nut paste, honey syrup, garnished with ground pistachios.
Mango Pudding
A tasty, creamy pudding made with mangoes.
Rice Pudding
A nice traditional pudding made with rice.
Kulfi
Pistachio Cake
Chocolate Cake
Tres Leches Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Coffee Cake
Entrees
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken in a spicy curry sauce.
Goat Curry
Bone-In Goat in a spicy curry sauce.
Gyro Platter
Served with rice, salad, tandoori bread and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Karahi w Bread
Chicken sautéed with tomatoes, ginger and spices. Served with salad and bread. Rice is extra.
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb in a spicy curry sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Succulent, spiced, homemade chicken shawarma (rotisserie chopped chicken) in a platter served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lite mayo, and a hint of garlic.
Lamb Karahi w Bread
Boneless lamb sautéed with tomatoes, ginger and spices. Served with salad and bread. Rice is extra.
Salmon
Flame broiled seasoned salmon fillet.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken breast in a tasty creamy curry sauce.
Vegetable Platter
Spiced flame broiled seasonal vegetables served with rice, eggplant, pumpkin, green peas, potatoes and spinach.
Falafel Platter
Served with rice, salad and tandoori bread.
Fresh Salads
Kabob Combos
Kabob Entrees
1) Chicken Kabob
Flame broiled marinated chunks of chicken breast.
2) Beef Kabob
Flame broiled marinated chunks of beef.
3) Kofta Kabob
Flame broiled seasoned ground beef on skewers.
4) Lamb Kabob
Flame broiled marinated chunks of lamb.
5) Chopan Kabob
Flame broiled pieces of lamp chop.
7) Chicken Salad
8) Vegetable Platter
9) Salmon
10) Shrimp Kabob
Flame broiled pieces of whole shrimp.
12) Chicken Tikka Kabob
Boneless chicken thighs marinated in special herbs and spices,flame broiled.
13) Chicken Tandoori 3 Pcs
Bone-in chicken thighs marinated in special herbs and spices,flame broiled.
17) Chicken Seekh Kabob
Seasoned and flame broiled ground chicken seekh.
18) Falafel Platter
19) Veggie Kabob
Flame broiled, seasoned, seasonal vegetables.
20) Gyro Platter
Chapli Kabob
Spicy meat patties served with rice, tandoori bread, and salad.
Qabuli Palow w Lamb Shank
Mimi's Kabob Combo For Two
This is a Perfect Dinner for Two! One skewer each of delicately seasoned and grilled chicken, kofta, lamb, and beef kabobs, fresh Greek salad with tzatziki sauce, hot tandoori bread, and Mimi's homemade hummus.
Mimi's Kabob Family Platter For Five
Kabobs, Salad, Bread, Rice, and Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
Kids portion chicken tenders served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.
Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese sandwich served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.
Kids Chicken Kabob
Kids portion grilled chicken kabob served with rice or bread. Kids juice bottle Included.
Kids Pasta
Kids portion pasta with Mimi's meat sauce, Butter, or Cheese.
Sandwiches
BLT
A good ol turkey bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.
Turkey
Turkey sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.
Chicken Tikka Club
Lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, turkey bacon and mayo.
Turkey Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, turkey bacon and mayo. Choose your bread and cheese.
Grilled Chicken
Lightly seasoned and perfectly grilled chicken sandwich. Choose your bread and cheese.
Sauces
Cilantro Chutney (Spicy) Small
A rather spicy blended, creamy chutney made form cilantro and yogurt. A great compliment to any dish.
Cilantro Chutney (Spicy) Large
A rather spicy blended, creamy chutney made form cilantro and yogurt. A great compliment to any dish.
Mint Sauce (Cooling/Soothing) Small
A cooling, soothing creamy sauce made form mint and yogurt.
Mint Sauce (Cooling/Soothing) Large
A cooling, soothing creamy sauce made form mint and yogurt.
Tzatziki Sauce Small
A very tasty sauce for Gyros, wraps, dipping, and more made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
Tzatziki Sauce Large
A very tasty sauce for Gyros, wraps, dipping, and more made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
Side Meat
Chicken Kabob Side
Kabob Only.
Beef Kabob Side
Kabob Only.
Kofta Kabob Side
Kabob Only.
Chicken Seekh Side
Kabob Only.
Lamb Chops Side
Kabob Only.
Lamb Kabob Side
Kabob Only.
Gyro Meat Side
Kabob Only.
Salmon Side
Salmon Only.
Shrimp Side
Kabob Only.
Chicken Tikka Side
Kabob Only.
Tandoori 3pcs Side
Kabob Only.
Half Tandoori Chicken Side
Kabob Only.
Chapli Kabob Side
Kabob Only.
Sides
Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries
Mimi's special light batter dipped Crispy Fries! Kids and adults love them.
Seasoned Rice
Lightly seasoned rice to add a little extra flavor.
Side Salad
Diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce.
Tandoori Bread
Fresh naan bread made in our tandoori oven... FRESH and HOT.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks.
Onion Rings
Crisply corn-breaded onion rings.
Qabuli Rice
Seasoned rice with sauteed carrots and raisins.
White Rice
Tasty and freshly steamed Basmati rice.
Grape Leaves
Turf Special Entrees
Chapli Kabob
Spicy meat patties served with rice, tandoori bread, and salad.
Qabli Palow With Lamb Shanks
Delicately seasoned lamb shanks with rice, carrots and raisins
Chicken Tandoori 3 Piece
Chicken marinated in spices and roasted over flame broiled. 3 Piece
Chicken Tandoori Half
Chicken marinated in spices and roasted over flame broiled. Whole
Turf Tacos
Chicken Tikka Taco
1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with pieces of chicken tikka, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.
Shrimp Taco
1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with whole shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.
Gyro Taco
1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with pieces of gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.
Steak Taco
1 Soft flour tortilla taco stuffed with chopped pieces of steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, herbs.
Wraps
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Flame broiled, marinated chunks of chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce.
Kofta Kabob Wrap
Flame broiled, seasoned ground beef with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Wrap
Ground, seasoned, fried garbanzo bean patties with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese and tzatziki.
Gyro Wrap
Seasoned lamb and beef roasted on a rotisserie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Feta cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce
Chicken shawarama wrap
Flat naan, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki on the side
Extra sauce
Extra Tatziki sauce on the side
Lamb wrap
Lamb shawarama wrap
Chicken Kabob Wrap Combo
Grilled Veggie Wrap Combo
Kofta Kabob Wrap Combo
Falafel Wrap Combo
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Chicken Gyro Wrap Combo
Beef Kabob Wrap
Beef Kabob Wrap Combo
Lamb Kabob Wrap Combo
Tikka Wrap
Tikka Wrap Combo
Chicken Shawarama Wrap Combo
Gyro Wrap Combo
Lamb Shawarama wrap Combo
Wings
Cheesesteaks
Bags
Lunch Specials
Entree Sides
Catering
Menu #1 Catering
Chicken Kabob Or Chicken Tikka, White Rice, Salad, Afghan Naan, Chutney, Chickpeas. 13.99 Per Person
Menu #2 Catering
Qabuli Palow, Chalow, Chicken Curry, Chicken Kabob, Sabzi, Salad, Shirbirinj (Rice Pudding), Afghan Naan. 22.99 Per Person. (Minimum 25)
Wing Trays
Assorted Wings Served with Bleu Cheese, Ranch Dressing, and Celery sticks.
Assorted Wraps
All Wraps come with Chips, and Bottled Water.
Family Size Greek Salad
Fresh Green Salad, Assorted Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Feta Cheese. Serves 15-20 People.
Family Size Garden Salad
Fresh Green Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Bell Peppers. Serves 15-20 People.
Family Size Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons. Serves 15-20 People.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11071 Resort Rd suite 702, Ellicott City, MD 21042