Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa To Go
California Burrito
Chile con Queso Dip

Margaritas

ToGo 32oz. Cadillac Margarita

$39.95

32oz. (serves 4-6 drinks) Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo 32oz. Pachanga Margarita

$34.95

32oz. (serves 4-6 drinks) Pachanga Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.

ToGo Cadillac Margarita

ToGo Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / El Azteca Mix / Rocks

ToGo Pachanga Margarita

ToGo Pachanga Margarita

$7.50

Pachanga Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / El Azteca Mix / Rocks

Tradiciona Jose Cuervo A Margarita

$9.95

Specialty Cocktails

Sangria

Sangria

$7.50

Red Sangria- Housemade, red wine, & fruity.

Appetizers (D)

Chips & Salsa To Go

$4.95

Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Ceviche GF- Fresh fish, scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and serrano peppers. 

Chile con Queso Dip

Chile con Queso Dip

$8.95

Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Cholula Wings

$12.50

Cholula Wings GF*- 1lb Jumbo wings tossed in a Cholula, chipotle, BBQ, and chile de arbol sauce. Served with celery and house-made bleu cheese dressing.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$10.95

Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.

Nachos Ground Beef

$12.95

Ground Beef Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Shred-Chicken

$12.95

Shredded Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Grilled Steak

$13.95

Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Nachos Refried Beans

$10.95

Refried Beans Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños. 

Quesadilla Steak

$13.95

Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.95

Cheese Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Crab and Shrimp

$14.50

Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$12.95

Ground Beef Quesadillas (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Shredded Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Spinach & Onion

$11.95

Spinach & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Quesadilla Vegetable

$12.95

Veggie Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 

Queso Fundido

$11.50

Queso Fundido V* GF*- Garlic flavored cheese fondue topped with mushrooms and Mexican chorizo. Served with tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

Rolled Chicken Taquitos

$11.95

Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Stuffed Jalapeños

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.95

Stuffed Jalapeños (4/order)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy! 

Chicken Fingers

$10.29

Salads (D)

House Salad

$6.50

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.

Caesar Salad Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.

Caesar Salad Salmon

$16.95

Salmon Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.

Caesar Salad Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.

Caesar Salad Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.

Fajita Salad Chicken

Fajita Salad Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Fajita Salad Salmon

Fajita Salad Salmon

$16.95

Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Fajita Salad Shrimp

Fajita Salad Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp Fajita Salad (4 jumbo) GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Fajita Salad Steak

Fajita Salad Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$9.00

Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Chicken

Mexican Salad Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Salmon

Mexican Salad Salmon

$16.95

Salmon Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Shrimp

Mexican Salad Shrimp

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Mexican Salad Steak

Mexican Salad Steak

$15.95

Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.

Taco Salad Chili

Taco Salad Chili

$14.50

Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Ground Beef

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$14.50

Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Shred-Chicken

Taco Salad Shred-Chicken

$14.50

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Taco Salad Vegetarian

Taco Salad Vegetarian

$14.50

Mixed Veggie Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.

Soups (D)

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$6.95

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.

Black Bean Soup Cup

$4.95

Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$6.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$4.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Chili Azteca Bowl

$6.95

Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.

Chili Azteca Cup

$4.95

Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$9.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay. 

Seafood Chowder Cup

$5.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay. 

Fajitas (D)

Fajita Combination

Fajita Combination

$20.95

Fajita Combination (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Fiesta

Fajita Fiesta

$22.95

Fajita Fiesta (grilled chicken, grilled steak, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Chicken

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$19.95

Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Grilled Steak

Fajita Grilled Steak

$20.95

Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Salmon

Fajita Salmon

$21.95

Fajita Salmon GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Shrimp

Fajita Shrimp

$21.95

Fajita Shrimp (6 jumbo) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Fajita Veggie

$16.95

Fajita Veggie V GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, Black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.

Sandwiches (D)

Pachanga Burger

$10.95

8oz. all beef burger. Grilled to order. Served with french fries.

Mexican Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Fajita Sub Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Fajita Sub Steak

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Club

$11.95

Topped with crispy bacon and melted the cheese. Served with french fries.

Tacos (D)

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.95

Grilled Fish Tacos- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Beef

Taco Platter Beef

$12.95

Taco Platter Ground Beef- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Combo

Taco Platter Combo

$12.95

Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Taco Platter Chicken

Taco Platter Chicken

$12.95

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Black Beans

Taco Platter Black Beans

$12.95

Taco Platter Black Beans GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Pork

Taco Platter Pork

$12.95

Taco Platter Pork GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Taco Platter Refried Beans

Taco Platter Refried Beans

$12.95

Taco Platter Refried Beans GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken

$15.95

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Carbon Steak

$15.95

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.95

Tacos Al Pastor GF*- Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy green tomatillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos Carbon Chick & Steak

$15.95

Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Tacos De Alambre

$14.95

Tacos De Alambre GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with chorizo, grilled steak, and bacon sautéed with onions and peppers. Topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas (D)

Enchiladas Beef

$14.95

Ground Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortilla rolled with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Blancas

$13.95

Enchiladas Blancas V GF- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Cheese

$13.95

Enchiladas Coloradas V GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted cheese and diced red onions topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Chicken

$14.95

Pollo Enchilada GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Crab-&-Shrimp

$16.95

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortilla rolled with a blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomato, and green peppers. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Molé

Enchiladas Molé

$16.95

Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Pork

$14.95

Pork Enchiladas GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Spinach & Onion

$13.95

Spinach & Onion Enchiladas- Two flour tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and grilled onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Enchiladas Toro

$15.95

Enchiladas De Toro- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled steak and onions with fresh cilantro. Topped with red salsa, melted cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas

$15.95

Burritos (D)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$13.95

Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande- Refried beans and melted cheese topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Beef Burrito

$14.50

Ground Beef Burrito Grande- Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 

Broccoli Burrito

$14.50

Broccoli Burrito Grande V- Fresh steamed broccoli florets wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and ranchera salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 

Burrito Cortes

$19.50

Burrito Cortes Grande- Tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and Mexican spices wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Burrito Maria

$18.50

Burrito Maria Grande- Filled with grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

California Burrito

California Burrito

$15.95

California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.

Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 

Crab & Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Crab & Shrimp Burrito Grande- A blend of sautéed shrimp, crab, onions tomatoes, and green peppers wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Garden Burrito

$14.50

Garden Burrito Grande V- Steamed mixed vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 

Laurita Burrito

$12.95

Pork Burrito

$14.50

Pork Burrito Grande- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa, wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Chimichangas (D)

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.95

Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera sauce. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Texas Chimichanga

$15.95

Texas Chimichanga- Ground beef and seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown, topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Gilberto Specials (D)

Asado de Puerco

$18.50

Asado de Puerco- Braised tender pork, red chile guajillo sauce and cumin. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Camarones A la Diabla

$20.95

Shrimp A la Diabla (6 jumbo) GF*- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Camarones A la Mexicana

$20.95

Shrimp A la Mexicana (6 jumbo)- Tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice. 

Camarones Al Ajillo

$20.95

Shrimp Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF*- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$30.00

Carne Asada GF*- T-Bone steak marinated in fresh herbs and olive oil. Grilled to order. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas. 

Chicken Cantina

$18.95

Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Chicken Molé

$18.50

Chicken Molé (contains nuts)- Our house-made molé sauce is a blend of varieties of chili pods, nuts, dried fruits, and a hint of dark bitter Mexican chocolate. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.

Chile Verde

$18.50

Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas. 

Trout Mantequilla

$19.50

Mantequilla GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Trout Veracruz

$19.50

Veracruz GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Combinations (D)

Dos Combo

Dos Combo

$14.95

Dos Combination V* GF-* Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items. Served with Mexican rice and black beans. 

Tres Combo

$16.95

A La Carte (D)

A La Carte Guacamole
$3.95

A La Carte Guacamole

$3.95

Broccoli Carte

$3.95

Burrito Beef Carte

$5.50

Burrito Chicken Carte

$5.50

Burrito Black Bean Carte

$4.95

Burrito Pork Carte

$4.40

Burrito Refried Bean Carte

$4.95

Chile Relleno Carte

$5.50

Chips & Salsa To Go

$4.95

Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.

Chips To Go

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

$0.45

Cornbread

$4.00

Dine-in Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Enchilada Beef Carte

$5.50

Enchilada Chicken Carte

$5.50

Enchilada Cheese Carte

$4.95

Enchilada Pork Carte

$5.50

Enchilada Refried Bean Carte

$4.95

Enchiladas Spinach & Onion Carte

$5.50

Flour Tortilla

$0.45

French Fries

$3.50

Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$2.95

Salsa To Go

$2.50

Side of Cheese

$1.50

Side of Jalapeños

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Taco Beef Carte

$4.95

Taco Chicken Carte

$4.95

Taco al Carbon Chicken Carte

$5.50

Taco al Carbon Steak Carte

$5.50

Taco al Pastor Carte

$5.50

Taco Black Bean Carte

$4.95

Taco Pork Carte

$4.95

Taco Refried Bean Carte

$4.95

Tamale

$4.95

Tostada Carte

$4.95

Vegetables Carte

$4.00

White Sauce a la Carte

$2.00

Salmon a la carte

$12.00

Green Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Daily Special Dinner (D)

El Plato Pachanga (Carne Asada)

$19.95

Grilled Skirt Steak Served with mexican rice, refried beans, warm tortillas, pico de gallo, and spicy green tomatillo sauce.

Salmon ala Mexicana

$21.00

Grill Salmon with Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sauteed with garlic, cilantro, butter, lime juice and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.

Dessert

Chocolate Mouse Cup

$4.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Traditional chocolate cake.

Churros

$5.95

Flan

$6.95

Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.

Whole Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$50.00

Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Traditional tall cheesecake.

Pastel Tres Leches

Pastel Tres Leches

$6.95

Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.

Sopapillas

$5.95

2 Puff pastries with cinnamon, honey and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Xangos

$6.95

Cheesecake in a pastry shell. Fried until crisp and golden brown, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Whole Tres Leches

Whole Tres Leches

$60.00

Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.

Kids Menu

Little Amigo

$6.95

Niño Hot Dog

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Niño Pork

$6.95

Niño Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Niño Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Niño Taco Ground Beef

$6.95

Niño Taco Refried Beans

$6.95

Niño Taco Chicken

$6.95

Pedro Burrito Black Beans

$6.95

Pedro Burrito Ground Beef

$6.95

Pedro Burrito Pork

$6.95

Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese

$6.95

Pedro Burrito Chicken

$6.95

Pepe Platter

$6.95

Smoothie

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Nino Steak Quesadilla

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Mexican Cuisine.

Website

Location

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

Gallery
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

