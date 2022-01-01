- Home
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
695 Reviews
$$
10291 Baltimore National Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Margaritas
ToGo 32oz. Cadillac Margarita
32oz. (serves 4-6 drinks) Cadillac Margarita made with 1800 Tequila and Gran Gala Liqueur. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo 32oz. Pachanga Margarita
32oz. (serves 4-6 drinks) Pachanga Margarita made with José Cuervo Tequila. Ready to serve over ice.
ToGo Cadillac Margarita
Cadillac Margarita- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / El Azteca Mix / Rocks
ToGo Pachanga Margarita
Pachanga Margarita- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / El Azteca Mix / Rocks
Tradiciona Jose Cuervo A Margarita
Specialty Cocktails
Appetizers (D)
Chips & Salsa To Go
Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.
Ceviche
Ceviche GF- Fresh fish, scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked with lime juice, red onions, cilantro, and serrano peppers.
Chile con Queso Dip
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Cholula Wings
Cholula Wings GF*- 1lb Jumbo wings tossed in a Cholula, chipotle, BBQ, and chile de arbol sauce. Served with celery and house-made bleu cheese dressing.
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Dip V GF*- Ripe Hass avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn tortilla chips.
Nachos Ground Beef
Ground Beef Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Shred-Chicken
Shredded Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Grilled Steak
Grilled Steak Muchos Nachos GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Nachos Refried Beans
Refried Beans Muchos Nachos V GF*- Corn tortilla chips and melted cheese topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced pickled jalapeños.
Quesadilla Steak
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Cheese
Cheese Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Crab and Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Ground Beef
Ground Beef Quesadillas (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Shredded Chicken
Shredded Chicken Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Shrimp Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Spinach & Onion
Spinach & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetable
Veggie Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Queso Fundido V* GF*- Garlic flavored cheese fondue topped with mushrooms and Mexican chorizo. Served with tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.
Rolled Chicken Taquitos
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed Jalapeños (4/order)- Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded, and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!
Chicken Fingers
Salads (D)
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Caesar Salad Chicken
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Caesar Salad Salmon
Salmon Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Caesar Salad Shrimp
Shrimp Caesar Salad (4 jumbo) GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Caesar Salad Steak
Grilled Steak Caesar Salad GF*- Hearts of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Chicken
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Salmon
Salmon Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Shrimp
Shrimp Fajita Salad (4 jumbo) GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Fajita Salad Steak
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Mexican Salad
Mexican Salad V GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Chicken
Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Salmon
Salmon Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Mexican Salad Steak
Grilled Steak Mexican Salad GF- Mixed greens, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and house-made Mexican vinaigrette dressing topped with queso fresco.
Taco Salad Chili
Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Ground Beef
Ground Beef Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Shred-Chicken
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Vegetarian
Mixed Veggie Taco Salad V GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
Soups (D)
Black Bean Soup Bowl
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.
Black Bean Soup Cup
Black Bean Soup V GF- Topped with queso fresco.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken Tortilla Soup GF*- Chicken, fresh guacamole, vegetable broth, cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chili Azteca Bowl
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
Chili Azteca Cup
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
Seafood Chowder Bowl
Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay.
Seafood Chowder Cup
Mexican Seafood Chowder- Seafood bisque with shrimp, scallops, clams, crab, corn, and roasted poblano peppers with a touch of Old Bay.
Fajitas (D)
Fajita Combination
Fajita Combination (grilled chicken + grilled steak) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Fiesta
Fajita Fiesta (grilled chicken, grilled steak, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Chicken
Fajita Grilled Chicken GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Grilled Steak
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Salmon
Fajita Salmon GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Shrimp
Fajita Shrimp (6 jumbo) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Veggie
Fajita Veggie V GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, Black beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Sandwiches (D)
Tacos (D)
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Beef
Taco Platter Ground Beef- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Combo
Taco Platter V* GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Taco Platter Chicken
Taco Platter Shredded Chicken GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Black Beans
Taco Platter Black Beans GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Pork
Taco Platter Pork GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Taco Platter Refried Beans
Taco Platter Refried Beans GF*- Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Chicken
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Carbon Steak
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Steak GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Al Pastor
Tacos Al Pastor GF*- Two soft corn tortillas filled with grilled steak, diced red onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy green tomatillo salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos Carbon Chick & Steak
Tacos Al Carbon GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with Grilled Chicken & Grilled Steak. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Tacos De Alambre
Tacos De Alambre GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with chorizo, grilled steak, and bacon sautéed with onions and peppers. Topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas (D)
Enchiladas Beef
Ground Beef Enchiladas- Two corn tortilla rolled with seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Blancas
Enchiladas Blancas V GF- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and diced red onions. Topped with sour cream and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Cheese
Enchiladas Coloradas V GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with melted cheese and diced red onions topped with enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Chicken
Pollo Enchilada GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with seasoned shredded chicken topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Crab-&-Shrimp
Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas GF*- Two flour tortilla rolled with a blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomato, and green peppers. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Molé
Molé Enchiladas (contains nuts)- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled chicken in our delicious house-made molé sauce (a blend of chili pods, nuts, dry fruits, and a hint of dark bitter chocolate), topped with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Pork
Pork Enchiladas GF*- Two corn tortillas rolled with braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Spinach & Onion
Spinach & Onion Enchiladas- Two flour tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach and grilled onions. Topped with ranchera salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Enchiladas Toro
Enchiladas De Toro- Two flour tortillas rolled with grilled steak and onions with fresh cilantro. Topped with red salsa, melted cheese, and fresh guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas
Burritos (D)
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito Grande- Refried beans and melted cheese topped with enchilada sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Beef Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito Grande- Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Broccoli Burrito
Broccoli Burrito Grande V- Fresh steamed broccoli florets wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with melted cheese and ranchera salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Burrito Cortes
Burrito Cortes Grande- Tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and Mexican spices wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Burrito Maria
Burrito Maria Grande- Filled with grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, and melted cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
California Burrito
California Burrito Grande- Large flour tortilla overstuffed with ground beef, seasoned shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and refried beans. Topped with red salsas and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and fresh guacamole.
Chicken Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande- Seasoned Shredded Chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Crab & Shrimp Burrito
Crab & Shrimp Burrito Grande- A blend of sautéed shrimp, crab, onions tomatoes, and green peppers wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Garden Burrito
Garden Burrito Grande V- Steamed mixed vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Laurita Burrito
Pork Burrito
Pork Burrito Grande- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa, wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chimichangas (D)
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera sauce. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Texas Chimichanga
Texas Chimichanga- Ground beef and seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown, topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Gilberto Specials (D)
Asado de Puerco
Asado de Puerco- Braised tender pork, red chile guajillo sauce and cumin. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Camarones A la Diabla
Shrimp A la Diabla (6 jumbo) GF*- Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Camarones A la Mexicana
Shrimp A la Mexicana (6 jumbo)- Tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Shrimp Al Ajillo (6 jumbo) GF*- Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad.
Carne Asada
Carne Asada GF*- T-Bone steak marinated in fresh herbs and olive oil. Grilled to order. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken Cantina
Chicken Cantina GF*- Charbroiled chicken breast topped with sautéed veggies in a roasted tomato salsa. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Chicken Molé
Chicken Molé (contains nuts)- Our house-made molé sauce is a blend of varieties of chili pods, nuts, dried fruits, and a hint of dark bitter Mexican chocolate. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Chile Verde
Chile Verde GF*- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa topped with fresh cilantro and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and warm flour tortillas.
Trout Mantequilla
Mantequilla GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Trout Veracruz
Veracruz GF- Grilled Rainbow Trout, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Combinations (D)
A La Carte (D)
A La Carte Guacamole
Broccoli Carte
Burrito Beef Carte
Burrito Chicken Carte
Burrito Black Bean Carte
Burrito Pork Carte
Burrito Refried Bean Carte
Chile Relleno Carte
Chips & Salsa To Go
Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.
Chips To Go
Corn Tortilla
Cornbread
Dine-in Chips & Salsa
Enchilada Beef Carte
Enchilada Chicken Carte
Enchilada Cheese Carte
Enchilada Pork Carte
Enchilada Refried Bean Carte
Enchiladas Spinach & Onion Carte
Flour Tortilla
French Fries
Habanero Sauce
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Salsa To Go
Side of Cheese
Side of Jalapeños
Sour Cream
Taco Beef Carte
Taco Chicken Carte
Taco al Carbon Chicken Carte
Taco al Carbon Steak Carte
Taco al Pastor Carte
Taco Black Bean Carte
Taco Pork Carte
Taco Refried Bean Carte
Tamale
Tostada Carte
Vegetables Carte
White Sauce a la Carte
Salmon a la carte
Green Tomatillo Sauce
Daily Special Dinner (D)
El Plato Pachanga (Carne Asada)
Grilled Skirt Steak Served with mexican rice, refried beans, warm tortillas, pico de gallo, and spicy green tomatillo sauce.
Salmon ala Mexicana
Grill Salmon with Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sauteed with garlic, cilantro, butter, lime juice and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice.
Dessert
Chocolate Mouse Cup
Chocolate Cake
Traditional chocolate cake.
Churros
Flan
Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.
Fried Ice Cream
Cornflakes and coconut breaded scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream quickly deep-fried creating a warm crispy shell. Topped with honey, cinnamon and whipped cream.
Whole Key Lime Pie
Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.
Key Lime Pie
Homemade! Key lime filling with whipped cream icing and a graham cracker crust.
New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional tall cheesecake.
Pastel Tres Leches
Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.
Sopapillas
2 Puff pastries with cinnamon, honey and powdered sugar on top. Our version of a Mexican donut.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Xangos
Cheesecake in a pastry shell. Fried until crisp and golden brown, rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Whole Tres Leches
Homemade! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.
Kids Menu
Little Amigo
Niño Hot Dog
Chicken Nuggets
Niño Pork
Niño Cheese Quesadilla
Niño Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Niño Taco Ground Beef
Niño Taco Refried Beans
Niño Taco Chicken
Pedro Burrito Black Beans
Pedro Burrito Ground Beef
Pedro Burrito Pork
Pedro Burrito Refried Beans & Cheese
Pedro Burrito Chicken
Pepe Platter
Smoothie
Grilled Cheese
Nino Steak Quesadilla
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Fine Mexican Cuisine.
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042