Roma's Pizza & Subs
10132 Baltimore National Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Popular Items
Cheese Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
12" small pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.
14" Cheese Pizza
14" medium pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.
16" Cheese Pizza
16" large pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" personal size pizza freshly made using our Gluten Free dough.
Specialty Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Small Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...
14" Pizza
14" Medium Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...
16" Pizza
16" Large Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...
Appetizers
French Fries
Thick and crispy cut potatoes fried to perfection.
Curly Fries
Pre-Seasoned Curly Fries...
Western Fries
Crunchy on the outside and light & fluffy on the inside.
Fries with Cheese
French fries fried to perfection and topped with delicious yellow cheddar cheese sauce.
Fries with Gravy
French fries fried to perfection topped with delicious gravy.
Old Bay Fries
Natural cut fries seasoned perfectly with old bay seasoning.
Cheese Crab Fries
Natural cut fries topped with secret sauce, warm cheese & fresh crab meat baked to perfection.
CheeseSteak Fries
Natural-cut fries topped with cheesesteak, provolone cheese and green peppers.
Bacon Cheese Fries
French fries topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and bacon.
Garlic Knots
Freshly baked Garlic Knots seasoned with touch of Garlic. Don't forget to add Marinara Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crunchy on the outside and cheeeeesy on the inside.
Zuccini Sticks
Lightly breaded and deep fried Zucchini Sticks that are perfect for dipping in marinara sauce for an appetizer or snack.
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried to perfection.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded and deep fried mushrooms.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Battered and fried Shrimp topped with house-made signature sauce.
Onion Rings
Large sliced onions battered and fried to perfection.
Bread Sticks w/Cheese
Freshly baked Breadsticks. Don't forget to add Marinara Sauce.
Cheezy Garlic Bread 12"
One of our popular item. Toasted Garlic Bread with Cheese.
Roma Pepper Fries
Natural-cut fries, jalapeños, sour cream & warm cheddar cheese sauce.
Corn Bites
Breaded and deep fried Corn Bites....
Pizza Fries
Natural cut fries with mozzarella cheese and house made pizza sauce.
Funnel Fries
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Funnel Fries.
Meatball Bites
For the Meatball lovers.
Bag Of Chips
Utz Sour Cream & Onions, Salt & Vinegar, Original, and Barbecue. ***Subject to availability.
Small Chipe
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini.
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, onions, dried sweet cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, green apples and chicken served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with fried chicken, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives, peperoncini topped with Grilled Chicken.
Chef's Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & shredded parmesan cheese. Enjoyed best with Caesar Dressing.
Grill Chicken Ceaser Salad
Caesar salad with grilled chicken.
Grill Chicken Bacon Ceaser Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese with Bacon and Grilled Chicken.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with feta cheese.
Greek Salad With Chicken
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with feta cheese and chicken.
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Chicken.
Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Shrimp.
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Tuna.
Taco Salad
Doritos, iceberg lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
Mango Salad
Mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, carrots, almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango chunks & poppyseed dressing.
Mango Glazed Salman Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, sliced almonds, mango chunks, roasted red peppers, and Salmon.
Side Salad
Mini Tossed Salad which includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, black olives and pepperoncini.
Hot Subs
BLT
Breaded Chicken Sub
Cheesesteak Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Cheesesteak w/ Shrimp
Crab Cake Sub
Fried Fish Sub
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken W/Shrimp
Grilled Veggie Sub
Hamburger
Italian Hot Cut Sub
Italian Cheesesteak
Pizza Sub
Pizza Steak Sub
Shrimp Po'Boy Hot Sub
Steak Sub
Cold Cuts
Italian Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced ham, pepper ham, mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone cheese.
American Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and hot peppers, sliced turkey breast, ham, roast beef and American cheese.
Chicken Salad Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and hot peppers, and homemade chicken salad spread.
Tuna Salad Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, tuna.
Shrimp Salad Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, shrimp and choice of cheese.
Ham & Cheese Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced Ham and choice of cheese.
Roast Beef Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced roast beef and choice of cheese.
Turkey Breast Cold Cut
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced turkey breast and choice of cheese.
Italian Entrees
Spaghetti
Choose from meatballs, meat sauce or sausage. Served with garlic bread and side salad.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Veal Parmesan
Veal Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Spinach Pie Dinner
Served with greek salad and. garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken
Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp
Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Fettuccine Alfredo Veggie
Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Lasagña
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Stuffed Shells
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Baked Ziti
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Manicotti
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Crab Ravioli
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Lobster Ravioli
Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.
Stromboli
Pizza Stromboli
includes mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Chicken Stromboli
Includes chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Meat Stromboli
Includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Veggie Stromboli
Green peppers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella sauce and pizza sauce.
Italian Combo Stromboli
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Choose from variety of toppings and side of marinara sauce.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese melted inside a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Crab Meat Quesadilla
Crabmeat quesadilla served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Spinach Quesadilla
Spinach and cheddar cheese quesadilla served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.
Glutin Free Wrap
Gyros
Chicken Gyro
Chicken gyro served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.
Lamb Gyro
Lamb gyro served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.
Steak Gyro
Steak gyro served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.
Wraps
Steak Fajita
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Chicken Fajita
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Grilled Chicken
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Add fries or mozzarella cheese for extra charge.
BBQ Chicken
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Chicken Salad
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Tuna Salad
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Shrimp Salad
Served with. lettuce, tomatoes and cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Chicken Caesar
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Breaded Chicken
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Grilled Veggie
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Smoked Turkey
With cheddar cheese, cucumbers, carrots and balsamic vinaigrette. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Turkey Breast
Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house made bang bang sauce. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Spicy Shrimp
Homemade mango salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Mediterranean Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, hummus and olives wrapped in tomato tortilla. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.
Paninis
American Panini
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, onions, tomatoes and mayo.
Buffalo Club Panini
Spicy chicken tenders, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, blue cheese and provolone cheese.
Chicken Blue Panini
Grilled chicken, fried onions, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
Italian Panini
Capicola, mortadella, pepper ham and salami.
Vegetable Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil.
Parmesan Subs
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded fried chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, sprinkled with oregano and shredded parmesan cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Breaded fried eggplant, marinara sauce, provolone cheese sprinkled with oregano and grated parmesan cheese.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.
Sausage Parmesan Sub
Sausage, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.
Veal Parmesan Sub
Fried breaded veal, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Hamburger
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
BLT
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Fish Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Grill Chicken Filet
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Breaded Chicken Filet
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Grill Cheese
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Turkey Breast
Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Desserts
Cheesecake Slice
A delicious slice of New York style Cheesecake.
Tiramisu Cake
A mouth watering slice of Tiramisu cake.
Red Velvet
Our best selling dessert. A rich and flavorful slice of Red Velvet Cake.
Chocolate Cake
A slice of rich, three layered chocolate cake.
Carrot Cake
For the carrot lovers, a delicious slice of carrot cake.
Caramel Peanut Butter
The perfect combination of chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter.
French Macaroons (5)
The colorful and flavorful French Macroons do not need an introduction.
Funnel Fries
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Funnel Fries.
Oreo Mousse
For the Oreo lovers, a delicious slice of Oreo mousse cake.
Bakalava
A layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with honey
Kids Meals
Tenders & Fries
Delicious breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with premium cut fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Mac N Cheese
Oh, it's delicious.....
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Especially for kids... Freshly fried nuggets served with premium cut fries. Add apple juice or orange juice for an extra charge.
Kids Speghatti
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
Personal pepperoni pizza. Add a drink for an additional charge.
Personal Cheese Pizza
Personal cheese pizza. Add a drink for an extra charge.
Baskets w/Fries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh dough, made daily... Oh, it matters.
10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042