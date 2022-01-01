Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roma's Pizza & Subs

review star

No reviews yet

10132 Baltimore National Pike

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
Cheesesteak Sub
French Fries

Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" small pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

14" medium pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" large pizza made to order using home-made dough, signature marinara sauce topped off with Grande Cheese. Feel free to customize it any way you like.

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

10" personal size pizza freshly made using our Gluten Free dough.

Specialty Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Small Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

14" Medium Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...

16" Pizza

16" Pizza

16" Large Pizza. Satisfy everyone's taste buds with options such as Supreme, Meat, Veggie, Greek, California, Mediterranean Pizza, just to name a few...

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Thick and crispy cut potatoes fried to perfection.

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.99

Pre-Seasoned Curly Fries...

Western Fries

Western Fries

$4.99

Crunchy on the outside and light & fluffy on the inside.

Fries with Cheese

Fries with Cheese

$5.99

French fries fried to perfection and topped with delicious yellow cheddar cheese sauce.

Fries with Gravy

Fries with Gravy

$5.99

French fries fried to perfection topped with delicious gravy.

Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.99

Natural cut fries seasoned perfectly with old bay seasoning.

Cheese Crab Fries

Cheese Crab Fries

$9.99

Natural cut fries topped with secret sauce, warm cheese & fresh crab meat baked to perfection.

CheeseSteak Fries

CheeseSteak Fries

$9.99

Natural-cut fries topped with cheesesteak, provolone cheese and green peppers.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with warm cheddar cheese sauce and bacon.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Freshly baked Garlic Knots seasoned with touch of Garlic. Don't forget to add Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Crunchy on the outside and cheeeeesy on the inside.

Zuccini Sticks

Zuccini Sticks

$6.49

Lightly breaded and deep fried Zucchini Sticks that are perfect for dipping in marinara sauce for an appetizer or snack.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.49

Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried to perfection.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Breaded and deep fried mushrooms.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Battered and fried Shrimp topped with house-made signature sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Large sliced onions battered and fried to perfection.

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$6.99

Freshly baked Breadsticks. Don't forget to add Marinara Sauce.

Cheezy Garlic Bread 12"

Cheezy Garlic Bread 12"

$3.99

One of our popular item. Toasted Garlic Bread with Cheese.

Roma Pepper Fries

$6.99

Natural-cut fries, jalapeños, sour cream & warm cheddar cheese sauce.

Corn Bites

Corn Bites

$5.99

Breaded and deep fried Corn Bites....

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Natural cut fries with mozzarella cheese and house made pizza sauce.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Funnel Fries.

Meatball Bites

$7.99

For the Meatball lovers.

Bag Of Chips

Bag Of Chips

$2.35

Utz Sour Cream & Onions, Salt & Vinegar, Original, and Barbecue. ***Subject to availability.

Small Chipe

$0.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, onions, dried sweet cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, green apples and chicken served with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese, grilled chicken served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with fried chicken, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives, peperoncini topped with Grilled Chicken.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, carrots, black olives, pepperoncini, turkey, ham and cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine lettuce, croutons & shredded parmesan cheese. Enjoyed best with Caesar Dressing.

Grill Chicken Ceaser Salad

Grill Chicken Ceaser Salad

$12.99

Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

Grill Chicken Bacon Ceaser Salad

Grill Chicken Bacon Ceaser Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese with Bacon and Grilled Chicken.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with feta cheese.

Greek Salad With Chicken

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with feta cheese and chicken.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Chicken.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Shrimp.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, carrots, cucumbers, black olives & pepperoncini topped with Tuna.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.99

Doritos, iceberg lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, carrots, almonds, tomatoes, cucumbers, mango chunks & poppyseed dressing.

Mango Glazed Salman Salad

Mango Glazed Salman Salad

$14.99

Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, sliced almonds, mango chunks, roasted red peppers, and Salmon.

Side Salad

$4.99

Mini Tossed Salad which includes lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, black olives and pepperoncini.

Hot Subs

BLT

$9.49+

Breaded Chicken Sub

$9.49+
Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.49+
Cheeseburger Sub

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.49+

Cheesesteak w/ Shrimp

$10.99+

Crab Cake Sub

$12.99+

Fried Fish Sub

$9.49+
Grilled Chicken Sub

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49+
Grilled Chicken W/Shrimp

Grilled Chicken W/Shrimp

$10.99+

Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.99+
Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.49+

Italian Hot Cut Sub

$9.49+

Italian Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Pizza Sub

$8.99+

Pizza Steak Sub

$11.99

Shrimp Po'Boy Hot Sub

$10.99+
Steak Sub

Steak Sub

$8.99+

Cold Cuts

Italian Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced ham, pepper ham, mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone cheese.

American Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and hot peppers, sliced turkey breast, ham, roast beef and American cheese.

Chicken Salad Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions and hot peppers, and homemade chicken salad spread.

Tuna Salad Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, tuna.

Shrimp Salad Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, shrimp and choice of cheese.

Ham & Cheese Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced Ham and choice of cheese.

Roast Beef Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced roast beef and choice of cheese.

Turkey Breast Cold Cut

$9.49+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, onions, hot peppers, sliced turkey breast and choice of cheese.

Italian Entrees

Spaghetti

$12.99

Choose from meatballs, meat sauce or sausage. Served with garlic bread and side salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Eggplant Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Veal Parmesan

$13.99

Veal Parmesan entree seasoned with oregano and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Spinach Pie Dinner

$12.99

Served with greek salad and. garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken

$12.99

Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp

$13.99

Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Fettuccine Alfredo Veggie

$11.99

Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Lasagña

$12.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Manicotti

$12.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Crab Ravioli

$14.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Lobster Ravioli

$15.99

Choose from marinara sauce, meat sauce, meat balls or sausage topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread or side salad.

Stromboli

Pizza Stromboli

$12.99

includes mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Chicken Stromboli

$15.99

Includes chicken, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Meat Stromboli

$15.99

Includes pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Veggie Stromboli

$14.99

Green peppers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$16.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella sauce and pizza sauce.

Italian Combo Stromboli

$14.99

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Choose from variety of toppings and side of marinara sauce.

Party Wings

Wings

Wings

$7.99+

Jumbo party wings fried to perfection and seasoned in your favorite flavor.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheddar cheese melted inside a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.49

Steak and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Crab Meat Quesadilla

Crab Meat Quesadilla

$12.99

Crabmeat quesadilla served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Spinach Quesadilla

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.99

Spinach and cheddar cheese quesadilla served with western fries, side of sour cream and salsa.

Glutin Free Wrap

$2.50

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Chicken gyro served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.

Lamb Gyro

$10.99

Lamb gyro served with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.

Steak Gyro

$10.99

Steak gyro served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber sauce and feta cheese on a pita bread.

Wraps

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Add fries or mozzarella cheese for extra charge.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Served with. lettuce, tomatoes and cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Grilled Veggie

Grilled Veggie

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$8.99

With cheddar cheese, cucumbers, carrots and balsamic vinaigrette. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Turkey Breast

Turkey Breast

$8.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of mayo, mustard or ranch dressing. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and house made bang bang sauce. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$9.99

Homemade mango salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, hummus and olives wrapped in tomato tortilla. Add fries or mozzarella sticks for extra charge.

Paninis

American Panini

American Panini

$10.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, onions, tomatoes and mayo.

Buffalo Club Panini

Buffalo Club Panini

$10.99

Spicy chicken tenders, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, blue cheese and provolone cheese.

Chicken Blue Panini

Chicken Blue Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken, fried onions, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.99

Capicola, mortadella, pepper ham and salami.

Vegetable Panini

Vegetable Panini

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil.

Parmesan Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.49+

Breaded fried chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, sprinkled with oregano and shredded parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.49+

Breaded fried eggplant, marinara sauce, provolone cheese sprinkled with oregano and grated parmesan cheese.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.49+

Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.

Sausage Parmesan Sub

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$9.49+

Sausage, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.

Veal Parmesan Sub

Veal Parmesan Sub

$9.49+

Fried breaded veal, marinara sauce, provolone cheese topped with sprinkle of oregano and grated parmesan cheese.

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Hamburger

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$11.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

BLT

$9.49

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Tuna Salad Sandwiches

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Grill Chicken Filet

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Breaded Chicken Filet

$10.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Grill Cheese

$5.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Turkey Breast

$8.99

Customize it just the way you like it. Served with fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Desserts

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

A delicious slice of New York style Cheesecake.

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$4.99

A mouth watering slice of Tiramisu cake.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$4.99

Our best selling dessert. A rich and flavorful slice of Red Velvet Cake.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

A slice of rich, three layered chocolate cake.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.99

For the carrot lovers, a delicious slice of carrot cake.

Caramel Peanut Butter

Caramel Peanut Butter

$4.99

The perfect combination of chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter.

French Macaroons (5)

French Macaroons (5)

$6.99

The colorful and flavorful French Macroons do not need an introduction.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Funnel Fries.

Oreo Mousse

Oreo Mousse

$4.99

For the Oreo lovers, a delicious slice of Oreo mousse cake.

Bakalava

Bakalava

$4.99

A layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with honey

Kids Meals

Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Delicious breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with premium cut fries. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Oh, it's delicious.....

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.99

Especially for kids... Freshly fried nuggets served with premium cut fries. Add apple juice or orange juice for an extra charge.

Kids Speghatti

$6.99
Personal Pepperoni Pizza

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Personal pepperoni pizza. Add a drink for an additional charge.

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Personal cheese pizza. Add a drink for an extra charge.

Baskets w/Fries

Baskets are served with fries.

Breaded Chicken Basket

$12.99

Includes 4 piece Breaded Chicken with French Fries.

Fish Basket

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Seafood Combo Basket

$18.99

Crab Combo Basket

$16.99

Beverages

Soda Can (12oz)

Soda Can (12oz)

$1.88
Soda Bottle (16oz)

Soda Bottle (16oz)

$2.50
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.24
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Powerade/Gatorade

Powerade/Gatorade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh dough, made daily... Oh, it matters.

Location

10132 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EC Diner
orange star4.3 • 711
10055 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Bengong's Tea Ellicott City - 10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10
orange starNo Reviews
10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10 Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.2 • 695
10291 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Roggenart - Ellicott City
orange starNo Reviews
9535 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
orange star4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley
orange starNo Reviews
11071 Resort Rd suite 702 Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellicott City

Grille 620
orange star4.7 • 2,495
11099 Resort RD Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
orange star4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,188
11085 Resort Rd Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
EC Diner
orange star4.3 • 711
10055 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellicott City
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston