Margherita pizza in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Coal Fire Ellicott City
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City
|16" Margherita Pizza
|$17.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$14.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
|Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Gluten free pizza dough / zesty D.O.P San Marzano sauce / fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
|Kids Pizza (Margherita)
|$10.00