Margherita pizza in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve margherita pizza

16" Margherita Pizza image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Margherita Pizza$17.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
12" Margherita Pizza$14.95
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil then topped with classic sauce and chopped basil create this Italian favorite.
More about Coal Fire Ellicott City
Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City image

 

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza$16.00
Gluten free pizza dough / zesty D.O.P San Marzano sauce / fresh Grande mozzarella / fresh basil
Kids Pizza (Margherita)$10.00
More about Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City
