Rochester restaurants you'll love

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|6 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
|Full Rack Ribs
|$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|1/2 Family Style Package
|$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mullers Cider House
1344 University Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Pretzel Flight
|$12.00
(1) Garlic Parmesan
(1) Cinnamon Sugar
(1) Everything , Served with Complementing Dipping Sauce
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato Sauce , Mozzarella, with Prosciutto, Arugula & Topped with Balsamic Glaze
|585 Pizza
|$18.00
County Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Red Pepper, & Onion.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|#5 Wrap Combo
|$12.89
WRAP COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$10.99
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
|2X3 Plate
|$12.99
Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
California Rollin II
1000 North River St, Rochester
|Popular items
|Mistletoe - Raw - GF
|$10.00
Fresh salmon, avocado & honey
|Baconator - Tempura
|$11.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, hot sauce, rolled in onion crunchies & topped with crispy bacon & drizzled with eel sauce
|Bubble Beach - Tempura
|$11.00
Tempura shrimp, Japanese mayo, hot sauce & cream cheese
Merc on main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|Palermo's - Combo Breakfast Sandwich Meal
Freshly Made Egg and Cheese sandwich served with your choice of meat, Homemade home fries and a fresh juice!
|Thai tea (w/ oat milk) (v)
|$4.00
cold brew Thai tea with oat milk (v)
|Cut - Chicken
|$10.50
Your Protein, Your Way
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$10.00
sauce/mozzarella
|Pepperoni n' cheese
|$11.00
house made red sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni
|Mediterranean
|$13.00
house made white sauce/mozzarella/garlic/feta/spinach/artichoke/black olives
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheese Omelet
|$8.99
Bacon and American cheese. Served with buttered toast
|Turkey Club
|$12.99
Turk & Bacon Club
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Full Chocolate chip pancakes(3) loaded w ChocChips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|6 Piece
|$8.25
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
|10 Piece
|$14.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
|Regular Pizza-MED
|$14.50
12" pie cut into 8 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
|California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
|MAKE IT A COMBO
|$5.29
Turn any menu item into a combo with a side & drink
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Bacon Cheddar-Burger
|$15.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
|*Side Loaded Fries
|$5.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
Nox
302 N Goodman Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|HOUSE FRIES BASKET
|$8.00
|$SRIRACHA AIOLI
|$1.00
|CAMILLAS WINGS
|$10.00
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
|Sheet Pizza
|$25.99
32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each
|Medium Pizza
|$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Funnel Fries Large
|$9.99
Just like funnel cake, served in powered sugar
|Single Breaded Wings
|$15.49
Served plain with sauce and bleu cheese
|Large Cheese
|$17.99
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Popular items
|Harvest Salad (Ve)
|$11.90
Mixed greens, julienne apple, shaved fennel, dried cranberries, tossed with a cider vinaigrette
|Traditional Cobb
|$13.90
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot, red onion
|Chicken Breast Wrap
|$12.50
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Popular items
|Diet Coke
|$1.49
Diet Coke, 12 oz
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask. rice
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$8.95
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Chicken in the Grass - Medium
|$9.99
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese
|*Macaroni Salad
|$1.89
prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard
|*Turkey - Medium
|$9.49
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|- Tater Tots
|$4.50
Crispy fried tater tots.
|Single Big Veggie Burger
|$7.00
Single Veggie Burger - House veggie burger, beets, black beans, brown rice, and golden raisins // Di Paolo's bun // 1/4lb per patty // vegan
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Balsam Bagels
288 N Winton Rd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese
|$8.50
Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!
|Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat
|$7.25
"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!
|Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.00
Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Not Your Mama's Meatloaf
|$14.99
Thick cut house-made meatloaf. Served
over mashed potatoes with brown pan
gravy. With one side and sweet corn cake.
|4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken
|$9.99
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken 2 Sweet Corn Cakes
|Full Slab Ribs
|$28.99
St. Louis cut pork rib,
spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and
grilled with your favorite sauce or dry
rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Popular items
|Turkey Club & Cheese
|$12.29
Served with steak fries
|Breaded Fish Fry
|$16.49
Breaded haddock, lemon, tartar
|Gyro Sandwich
|$11.79
Grilled gyro meat wrapped in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.50
|Mike Sandwich
|$7.10
|Chopped Apple & Cranberry Wrap
|$10.65
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.95
Comes on a hard roll, made medium well
|Bacon Cheese burger
|$7.25
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
|Double Cheese burger
|$8.95
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza
|$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
|Large Pizza
|$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Popular items
|Maple Sausage
Egg, sausage, cheddar, & maple syrup.
|Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
|Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
PIZZA
Pizza Wizard
760 South Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|SQUARE BUILD YOUR OWN
|$12.00
Build your own Square Pie. Topped w/ cheese. You choose the rest.
|Bleu Cheese
|$1.25
3oz
|SAUSAGE SQUARE
|$13.50
House Sausage, Cheese, Kale, Romano
SALADS
Basha Mediterranean Eatery
2900 monroe ave, rochester
|Popular items
|Salad Bowl
|$13.25
Build your own salad bowl!
|Baba
|$9.00
Purée of charbroiled eggplant pomegranate glaze drizzle, served with pita ⓖⓥحلال
|Falafel
|$7.00
Mildly spiced fava beans, chickpeas, tahini dressing ⓖⓥحلال
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|SALENA COMBO
|$14.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
|FLAG
|$15.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
|SUPER COMBO ENCH
|$17.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
The Owl House
75 Marshall St., Rochester
|Popular items
|Classic Beef Burger
|$13.00
Beef patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo, toasted baker street bun
|Pumpkin Fritter
|$12.00
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters, horseradish cream sauce, pickled fennel, scallions
|BVE Chickpea Burger
|$14.00
Chickpea patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun
Blu Wolf Bistro
657 Park Avenue, rochester
|Popular items
|Park Ave
|$19.00
hamburger | apple wood bacon | blue cheese crumbles | caramelized onion | brioche bun
|Pretzel Fondue
|$13.00
warm pretzel bites | homemade cheese sauce | German mustard
|Berkeley Burger
|$17.00
hamburger | cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | brioche bun
