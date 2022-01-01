Rochester restaurants you'll love

Must-try Rochester restaurants

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
Full Rack Ribs$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
1/2 Family Style Package$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Mullers Cider House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mullers Cider House

1344 University Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Flight$12.00
(1) Garlic Parmesan
(1) Cinnamon Sugar
(1) Everything , Served with Complementing Dipping Sauce
Prosciutto Pizza$18.00
Tomato Sauce , Mozzarella, with Prosciutto, Arugula & Topped with Balsamic Glaze
585 Pizza$18.00
County Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Fingers, Red Pepper, & Onion.
More about Mullers Cider House
Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Wrap Combo$12.89
WRAP COMBO: Served with mac salad, french fries, & a fountain beverage.
Cheeseburger Plate$10.99
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
2X3 Plate$12.99
Feeling a little hungrier? Choose three between hamburger, cheeseburger, red hot or white hot - served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
California Rollin II image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

California Rollin II

1000 North River St, Rochester

Avg 3.9 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mistletoe - Raw - GF$10.00
Fresh salmon, avocado & honey
Baconator - Tempura$11.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, hot sauce, rolled in onion crunchies & topped with crispy bacon & drizzled with eel sauce
Bubble Beach - Tempura$11.00
Tempura shrimp, Japanese mayo, hot sauce & cream cheese
More about California Rollin II
Merc on Main image

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Palermo's - Combo Breakfast Sandwich Meal
Freshly Made Egg and Cheese sandwich served with your choice of meat, Homemade home fries and a fresh juice!
Thai tea (w/ oat milk) (v)$4.00
cold brew Thai tea with oat milk (v)
Cut - Chicken$10.50
Your Protein, Your Way
More about Merc on main
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$10.00
sauce/mozzarella
Pepperoni n' cheese$11.00
house made red sauce/mozzarella/pepperoni
Mediterranean$13.00
house made white sauce/mozzarella/garlic/feta/spinach/artichoke/black olives
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
East Ridge Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon & Cheese Omelet$8.99
Bacon and American cheese. Served with buttered toast
Turkey Club$12.99
Turk & Bacon Club
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Full Chocolate chip pancakes(3) loaded w ChocChips
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Piece$8.25
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
10 Piece$14.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
Regular Pizza-MED$14.50
12" pie cut into 8 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
MAKE IT A COMBO$5.29
Turn any menu item into a combo with a side & drink
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
The Distillery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Bacon Cheddar-Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
*Side Loaded Fries$5.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
More about The Distillery
Nox image

 

Nox

302 N Goodman Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE FRIES BASKET$8.00
$SRIRACHA AIOLI$1.00
CAMILLAS WINGS$10.00
More about Nox
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Sheet Pizza$25.99
32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Funnel Fries Large$9.99
Just like funnel cake, served in powered sugar
Single Breaded Wings$15.49
Served plain with sauce and bleu cheese
Large Cheese$17.99
More about Good Guys Pizza
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Salad (Ve)$11.90
Mixed greens, julienne apple, shaved fennel, dried cranberries, tossed with a cider vinaigrette
Traditional Cobb$13.90
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, egg, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot, red onion
Chicken Breast Wrap$12.50
Herb marinated or blackened, with arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil mayo
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Celebrate Cafe image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke$1.49
Diet Coke, 12 oz
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask. rice
Tuna Salad Melt$8.95
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Chicken in the Grass - Medium$9.99
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese
*Macaroni Salad$1.89
prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard
*Turkey - Medium$9.49
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Swillburger image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
- Tater Tots$4.50
Crispy fried tater tots.
Single Big Veggie Burger$7.00
Single Veggie Burger - House veggie burger, beets, black beans, brown rice, and golden raisins // Di Paolo's bun // 1/4lb per patty // vegan
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
More about Swillburger
Balsam Bagels image

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Balsam Bagels

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese$8.50
Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!
Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat$7.25
"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.00
Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel
More about Balsam Bagels
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Not Your Mama's Meatloaf$14.99
Thick cut house-made meatloaf. Served
over mashed potatoes with brown pan
gravy. With one side and sweet corn cake.
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken$9.99
4 piece,Southern Fried Chicken 2 Sweet Corn Cakes
Full Slab Ribs$28.99
St. Louis cut pork rib,
spice rubbed, hickory smoked, and
grilled with your favorite sauce or dry
rub. Served with one side and sweet corn cake.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Club & Cheese$12.29
Served with steak fries
Breaded Fish Fry$16.49
Breaded haddock, lemon, tartar
Gyro Sandwich$11.79
Grilled gyro meat wrapped in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Chopped Apple & Cranberry Wrap$10.65
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go image

 

Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.95
Comes on a hard roll, made medium well
Bacon Cheese burger$7.25
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
Double Cheese burger$8.95
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
More about Happy Days On the Go
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
Large Pizza$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Sausage
Egg, sausage, cheddar, & maple syrup.
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken,‏ roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Pizza Wizard image

PIZZA

Pizza Wizard

760 South Clinton Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SQUARE BUILD YOUR OWN$12.00
Build your own Square Pie. Topped w/ cheese. You choose the rest.
Bleu Cheese$1.25
3oz
SAUSAGE SQUARE$13.50
House Sausage, Cheese, Kale, Romano
More about Pizza Wizard
Basha Mediterranean Eatery image

SALADS

Basha Mediterranean Eatery

2900 monroe ave, rochester

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salad Bowl$13.25
Build your own salad bowl!
Baba$9.00
Purée of charbroiled eggplant pomegranate glaze drizzle, served with pita ⓖⓥحلال
Falafel$7.00
Mildly spiced fava beans, chickpeas, tahini dressing ⓖⓥحلال
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery
Salena's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALENA COMBO$14.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
FLAG$15.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
SUPER COMBO ENCH$17.95
Served with rice and pinto beans.
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant
The Owl House image

 

The Owl House

75 Marshall St., Rochester

Avg 4.3 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Beef Burger$13.00
Beef patty, arugula, pickles, ketchup, mayo, toasted baker street bun
Pumpkin Fritter$12.00
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters, horseradish cream sauce, pickled fennel, scallions
BVE Chickpea Burger$14.00
Chickpea patty, sriracha-strawberry jam, crispy onions, mayo or vegan mayo, toasted baker street bun
More about The Owl House
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Park Ave$19.00
hamburger | apple wood bacon | blue cheese crumbles | caramelized onion | brioche bun
Pretzel Fondue$13.00
warm pretzel bites | homemade cheese sauce | German mustard
Berkeley Burger$17.00
hamburger | cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | brioche bun
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

