Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swillburger

review star

No reviews yet

820 S Clinton Ave

Rochester, NY 14620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Single Beef Burger
Tater Tots

SANDWICHES

Single Beef Burger

Single Beef Burger

$7.75

Single Burger, NYS Beef, 7 Bridges Farm, Lima, NY // 1/4lb per patty // Di Paolo's bun

Double Beef Burger

Double Beef Burger

$10.75

Double Burger, NYS Beef, 7 Bridges Farm, Lima, NY // 1/4lb per patty // Di Paolo's bun

Single Big Veggie Burger

Single Big Veggie Burger

$7.25

Single Veggie Burger - House veggie burger, beets, black beans, brown rice, and golden raisins // Di Paolo's bun // 1/4lb per patty // vegan

Double Veggie Burger

$10.00

Double Veggie Burger - House veggie burger, beets, black beans, brown rice, and golden raisins // Di Paolo's bun // 1/4lb per patty // vegan

BLT

BLT

$6.50

Bacon // Lettuce // Tomato // Mayo // Add cheese or other veggies & sauces if you please

Single Impossible Burger

$9.25

Single Impossible Burger - Impossible Burger // 3.5oz per patty // Di Paolo's bun // vegan

Double Impossible Burger

Double Impossible Burger

$14.00

Double Impossible Burger - Impossible Burger // 3.5oz per patty // Di Paolo's bun // vegan

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Tossed in our signature *and gluten free* breading and fried to perfection. Contains dairy. **select our gluten free bun to make the entire sandwich GF

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Two gooey pieces of cheese sandwiched between a Di Paolo's roll, griddled 'till golden brown

The Frankie Burger

$14.00

Double burger, with 2 different patties. Freaky, Frankie!

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75

Fried to crispy perfection. Choose Plain or Cajun

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.75

Crispy fried tater tots.

Kitchen Sink Salad

Kitchen Sink Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce with Italian dressing cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, sweet and salty chickpeas, and feta cheese. Gluten Free Vegan with no feta

Pickle Boat

Pickle Boat

$4.00

Neither dill nor solely sweet, swill pickles can't be beat. Swill pickles are made in house with a secret blend of sugar, spices and vinegars. Set sail for flavor. Roughly 40 pickle slices

Fried Potato Smashers

Fried Potato Smashers

$6.00

Fried red potatoes tossed in garlic oil and topped with crema and green onions. Gluten free Vegan-no crema

Rocket Style

Rocket Style

$6.00

Your choice of fries or tots, smothered in spicy vegan mayo, pickled reds and topped with fresh cilantro.

French Onion Style

French Onion Style

$5.75

House made French onion dip served cold on top of fries or tots. NOT vegan Gluten free

2oz Side Of French Onion Dip

$1.00

MILKSHAKES/ICE CREAM FLOATS

- Milkshake

- Milkshake

$6.50

One size fits all: 16oz // Level up with a mix-in

- Ice Cream Float

$5.75

POP/SODA/SOFT DRINKS

Pop

$2.25

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.75

Polar Blood Orange Seltzer

$2.75

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade Seltzer

$2.75

Polar Starfruit Lemonade Seltzer

$2.75

Polar Pomegranate Champagne Seltzer

$2.75

Fresca Grapefruit Citrus Sparkling Soda Water

$2.75

CANS + BOTTLES

Genesee Lager

$3.00+

American Adjunct Lager 16 oz can 4.5% ABV Rochester, NY

Genesee Light

$3.00+

American Adjunct Lager 16 oz can 4% ABV Rochester, NY

Miller High Life

$3.00+

Nine Pin Original Cider

$6.00+

Cider, A fermented farmhouse blend of apples from Samascott Orchards. It is an off dry sparkling cider with a crisp, bold, and refreshing taste. 12 oz can 6.7% ABV Albany, NY

PBR

$3.00+

Tecate

$3.00

ALB Firewolves Vodka Seltzer

$6.00+

Athletic Free Wave NA Hazy IPA

$5.00+

Athletic Oktoberferst NA

$5.00+

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.00+

Dieu du Ciel Blanche du Paradis Belgian Wit (5.5% CAN)

$9.00+

Blanche du Paradis is a Belgian-style Wit brewed with coriander seeds and Curaçao orange peels, the spices traditionally found in this classic style. Unfiltered and containing almost as much raw wheat as malted barley, it presents a veil of yeast and proteins giving this style its "Blanche" name. Round and light at the same time, it exhales fresh baked bread aromas, and reveals spices and citrus flavours, accompanied by subtle notes of acidity coming from the wheat.

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Sour Ale (4.9% DE)

$6.00+

SeaQuench Ale is a session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose, and a tart Berliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, sour lime juice and sea salt to make this the most thirst-quenching beer Dogfish Head has ever brewed.

DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter (6.2% MD)

$6.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter with natural and artificial flavors. First brewed in 2011, this Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter is jet black in color with a tan, rocky head, full body and creamy, luxurious mouthfeel. Its lightly sweet, malty flavor is accented by strong notes of chocolate, coffee and peanut butter, and balanced by a subtle hop character and moderate 6.5% abv. Sweet Baby Jesus finishes smooth, dry and roasty with notes of chocolate, espresso and peanut butter so rich, you will exclaim its name!

Eli Fish Midnight in Maui Black IPA (8% NY)

$8.00+

Black IPA loaded with Coconut, Simcoe and Citra.

Eli Fish Open Bags SIPA (6% NY)

$8.00+

Sour Ale with Black Currant, Banana, Apple, Mango, Caruba, Papaya, Passion Fruit, Coconut, Peach, Plum, Idaho 7, and Mosaic hops.

Fifth Frame Dizzny Blizzy (6% NY)

$8.00+

Fifth Frame Turn Down (7% NY)

$8.00+

Genesee Cran Orange Kellerbier (4.5% NY)

$4.00+

Our Cran Orange Kellerbier is brewed with both our German heritage and the beer’s history in mind, but with a modern twist: the addition of natural cranberry and orange flavors. The result is a bright, refreshing lager with a perfect addition of cranberry and orange flavors to complement a light malt body.

Glutenburg Blonde

$5.00+

Hamburg Oatmeal Milk Stout

$4.50+

5.3% The cleverly named “OMS” is our oatmeal milk stout. A flavorful beer with a roasty stout backbone that’s smoothly balanced by the sweetness of oats and milk sugar. Don’t be fooled, this beer is hearty, yet very drinkable.

KCBC x Revocation Nether Helles Lager (4.6% NY)

$7.00+

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Seltzer

$4.00+

Hoppy Seltzer 0% Petaluma CA

Lilly Belle Royal Jelly Hopped Mead (5% NY)

$8.75+

Mortalis Hydra Zombie Sour (7% NY)

$12.00+

Mortalis Zombie Gods & Goddesses DIPA (8% NY)

$12.00+

Naked Dove Love Wins IPA

$7.00+

6.5% - Finished with copious amounts of Nelson Sauvin hops, this IPA gives intense aromas of sweet orange, white wine, berry, melon and pine resin. Brewed with Nelson Sauvin, Citra and Azacca Hops

Naked Dove Zappa Drinks Zappa IPA (6.2% NY)

$8.00+

New England-style IPA double dry hopped with Zappa hops

Nine Maidens Pacific Dreams NEIPA (7.2% NY)

$7.00+

A soft New England-style IPA featuring Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops.

Other Half Vapor Ringz DDH Imp. Oat Crm IPA (8.4% NY)

$8.00+

Imperial Oat Cream IPA with 2-row, wheat, and oats hopped with Citra, Galaxy, and Nelson

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni (0% NY)

$7.00

Super Mash Brothers NEIPA (6.4% PA)

$8.00+

Crowd favorite hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Idaho 7, and Mandarina Bavaria hops. Citrus and tropical fruit lead the way, supported by a full, juicy body.

Voodoo Brewing Lacto-Cooler Berliner Weisse Sour Ale (5.5% PA)

$10.00+

Brewdog Elvis AF non alcoholic IPA

$4.00+Out of stock

0.5% Our latest AF beer has all of the grapefruit treble notes of his stronger sibling, Elvis Juice. Followed by a chorus of orange and pine, loud citrus flavors groove on a solid malt base foundation, giving the hop aromas a stage to shine for an all-night show. Contains lactose. Not suitable for vegans.

Iron Tug East vs West NEIPA (7.2% NY)

$8.00+Out of stock

Iron Tug Fathom Lines IPA (6.8% NY)

$8.00+Out of stock

No IBU (4.04) 1,106 Ratings AddCheck-in All American hopped IPA that bursts out of the glass with Pineapple and Juicy Citrus Aromas. Fathom Lines - ITB's new flag ship IPA - pours a beautiful bright orange hue and has the mouthfeel to back it up. This hazy IPA has a smooth rounded bitterness that doesn't tire your palate, keeps you coming back for more!

Other Half Forever Forever IPA (4.7% NY)

$7.50+Out of stock

Session IPA with Citra, Mosaic, Azacca and Amarillo

Utica Club Lager (5% NY)

$3.00+

First beer sold in the United States after prohibition.

Strangebird De Hele Belgian Pale Ale (4.7% NY)

$8.00+

Singlecut 18 Watt Session IPA (5% NY)

$7.00+

WINE

Cataclysm Cabernet

$9.00+

Chateauneuf-Du Pape

$36.00

BY THE BOTTLE Showing the forward, mid-weight style of the vintage, the 2014 Chateauneuf du Pape is a medium-bodied, straightforward effort that has attractive notes of savory herbs, underbrush, leather and assorted red and black fruits. Drink it over the coming 4-5 years.

Broadside Chardonnay

$9.00+Out of stock

Landhaus Mayer Grüner Veltliner

$9.00+

Maris Rosé

$9.00+

Contour Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Los Conejos Malditos (Spanish Red)

$9.00+

100% Cencibel (Tempranillo) Cencibel, the local clone of Tempranillo, is uniquely suited to the harsh climate of the area with a smaller, more compact bunch size and thicker skin to withstand heavy winds. Bush & trellised vines (average of 50 years old) on limestone & clay soils at 750-800 meters. Spontaneous whole cluster fermentation in small stainless steel tanks after which the grapes are pressed in the classical method - the lighter free flow wine is released from the tank (La´grima) leaving the Corazo´n – pressed juice from the natural weight of the remaining grapes in the tank. 14% vol.

Sergio Mottura Orvieto

$9.00+

Sho Chiku Bai Nama Sake

$12.00Out of stock

15% abv Organic Rice Wine - full bodied w/ fruity aroma. Served chilled. 300ml Bottle.

Passimento Veneto Rosso

$9.00+

SHIRTS + TANKS

Space Burger Tank

Space Burger Tank

$18.00+Out of stock
Pink Ketchup & Mustard Short Sleeve

Pink Ketchup & Mustard Short Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

Sloppy Burger Tee

$18.00+Out of stock
Slime Wizard T-Shirt

Slime Wizard T-Shirt

$18.00+Out of stock
Best Tots in Town Short Sleeve

Best Tots in Town Short Sleeve

$18.00+
Lazy Gator Kids T-Shirt

Lazy Gator Kids T-Shirt

$15.00+

Lazy gator on a purple t-shirt

Skeleton Burger Bleach Tie Dye

Skeleton Burger Bleach Tie Dye

$22.00+
Swillcastle

Swillcastle

$24.00+

SWEATSHIRTS

Slime Wizard Hoodie

$35.00+Out of stock
Princess Hoodie

Princess Hoodie

$35.00+

grey pullover hoodie with swill princess on back

Crazy Fun Times Crewneck

Crazy Fun Times Crewneck

$40.00+Out of stock
Spaceburger Carhart Raindefender

Spaceburger Carhart Raindefender

$75.00+

Spaceburger Boy on back, Swillburger patch on front

MISC

Chillagator Black Beanie

$15.00Out of stock

Skeleton Onesies 6M

$15.00

Skeleton Onesies 12M

$15.00

Burger Pin

$10.00
Playhouse cocktail muddler

Playhouse cocktail muddler

$5.00
Black, Yellow, Or Blue Swillburger Beanie

Black, Yellow, Or Blue Swillburger Beanie

$15.00

Fanny Pack

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00+

Back Room Rental

Back Room Rental

$400.00

Only add this item to your cart if you have already confirmed your booking with our event coordinator.

Beat the Chump

Beat the Chump

All hours
Sunday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Swillburger is a modern take on the classic American burger joint currently offering takeout only. In addition to food, Swillburger offers craft beer and cocktails to go.

Website

Location

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14620

Directions

Gallery
Swillburger image
Swillburger image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Wizard
orange star4.5 • 40
760 South Clinton Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Nerdvana - Rochester
orange starNo Reviews
50 Adventure Place Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1104 Monroe Avenue Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston