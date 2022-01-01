Medina restaurants you'll love

Go
Medina restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Medina

Medina's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Medina restaurants

ZAMBISTRO image

 

ZAMBISTRO

408 Main Street, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Tips$32.00
Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Yukon Mashed, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Sauce *Gluten Free Upon Request*
Chicken Cutlet$26.00
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Prosciutto and Feta Crushed Potatoes, Lemon- Herb Aioli, Wilted Arugula, Shaved Romano
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Crisp
More about ZAMBISTRO
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe image

 

Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe

118 W Center St, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDER MELT$10.99
Two chicken fingers dipped in medium sauce, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries
GRILLED CHEESE SPECIAL$7.99
Two grilled cheese sandwiches served with french fries.
ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN$12.99
Your choice of pasta tossed in our house alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken.
More about Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
Rudy's - DO NOT USE image

 

Rudy's - DO NOT USE

118 W Center St, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rudy's - DO NOT USE
Map

More near Medina to explore

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Brockport

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston