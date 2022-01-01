Medina restaurants you'll love
Medina's top cuisines
Must-try Medina restaurants
More about ZAMBISTRO
ZAMBISTRO
408 Main Street, Medina
|Popular items
|Beef Tips
|$32.00
Marinated Beef Tenderloin, Yukon Mashed, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Sauce *Gluten Free Upon Request*
|Chicken Cutlet
|$26.00
Crispy Panko Breaded Chicken Breast, Prosciutto and Feta Crushed Potatoes, Lemon- Herb Aioli, Wilted Arugula, Shaved Romano
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Crisp
More about Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
118 W Center St, Medina
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDER MELT
|$10.99
Two chicken fingers dipped in medium sauce, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, served on grilled sourdough bread. Served with fries
|GRILLED CHEESE SPECIAL
|$7.99
Two grilled cheese sandwiches served with french fries.
|ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN
|$12.99
Your choice of pasta tossed in our house alfredo sauce, topped with grilled chicken.
More about Rudy's - DO NOT USE
Rudy's - DO NOT USE
118 W Center St, Medina