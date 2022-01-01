Brockport restaurants you'll love

Toast
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes image

FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes

53 main st, Brockport

Avg 4.6 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The 5 Star Full Plate™$11.35
Choose 2 meats, up to 3 sides & toppings.
Princess Plate®$7.35
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides.
Jimmy Fingers™$10.45
5 Chicken Fingers, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
More about Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
The Rooster Pub and Pizza image

 

The Rooster Pub and Pizza

34 Main Street, Brockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Fry$12.99
Sub Waffle Fries .99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
(6)
Large 16" Pizza$14.99
More about The Rooster Pub and Pizza
Barbers Grill image

 

Barbers Grill

22 Main St S, Brockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Deluxe$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Tender Dinner$9.99
Classic or Buffalo style. Served with fries, and your choice of ranch, bbq, blue cheese, or honey mustard.
Plate (2) Cheeseburger$11.99
2 cheeseburgers over mac salad, tater tots, and baked beans. Topped with Barber's Meat Hot Sauce and grilled onions.
More about Barbers Grill

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheeseburgers

