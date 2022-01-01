Brockport restaurants you'll love
Brockport's top cuisines
Must-try Brockport restaurants
More about Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes
53 main st, Brockport
|Popular items
|The 5 Star Full Plate™
|$11.35
Choose 2 meats, up to 3 sides & toppings.
|Princess Plate®
|$7.35
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides.
|Jimmy Fingers™
|$10.45
5 Chicken Fingers, dipped in your choice of sauce, Ranch OR Bleu Cheese & a small side.
More about The Rooster Pub and Pizza
The Rooster Pub and Pizza
34 Main Street, Brockport
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$12.99
Sub Waffle Fries .99
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.99
(6)
|Large 16" Pizza
|$14.99
More about Barbers Grill
Barbers Grill
22 Main St S, Brockport
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese.
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$9.99
Classic or Buffalo style. Served with fries, and your choice of ranch, bbq, blue cheese, or honey mustard.
|Plate (2) Cheeseburger
|$11.99
2 cheeseburgers over mac salad, tater tots, and baked beans. Topped with Barber's Meat Hot Sauce and grilled onions.