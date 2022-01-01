Fairport restaurants you'll love

Fairport restaurants
Toast
  • Fairport

Fairport's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Must-try Fairport restaurants

Donnelly's Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Donnelly's Public House

1 Water Street, Fairport

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
YOUR Curbside Pick-Up CAR Details for Online Orders
Enter your CAR details for smooth curbside pickup.
GoCan Maine Wolf's IPA$11.00
Double Dry Hopped version of their IPA brewed with Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe.
GoCan KCBC Superhero$10.00
“East Coast” version of a West Coast-style IPA. Intense hop flavors and aromas of tropical and citrus fruits and pine dominate. A subtle malt sweetness brings the beer into balance.
More about Donnelly's Public House
Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

71 North Street, Fairpoint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Swt FF$4.69
Chicken Cheese Philly
MAKE IT A COMBO$5.29
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ

25 Parce Ave, Ste 170, Fairport

Avg 4.4 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$5.00
Vegan
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Topped with Slaw
Mac N' Cheese
More about Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria Fairport

687 Moseley Rd, Fairport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Napa Wood Fired Pizzeria Fairport
